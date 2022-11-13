Truly Remarkable Loon says he hasn’t worked an “actual job” in about four decades.
For 47 years, the Madison native has performed as a comedy juggler, sparking awe and bringing joy to audiences through silly antics and spinning plates. It’s a career that’s taken him across the country, from the streets of New Orleans to the Overture Center in Madison.
He’s become well-known for his Kids in the Rotunda series at the Overture, where he always wears purple and tosses his juggling clubs into the air with ease. But after a storied career full of travel and mishaps, he intends to retire at age 66.
To Loon, retiring in his 47th career year seems fitting — it’s a prime number.
“A lot of jugglers are into numbers because juggling is chaotic yet very precise,” he said. “It’s kind of like math, which is funny because I did actually complete high school algebra, but that was as far as I ever got.”
His final performances for Kids in the Rotunda are set for the day after Thanksgiving, on Friday, Nov. 25 at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Those shows will include plenty of clown-like behavior and, of course, his signature “flying monkeys” act. That chaotic trick involves Loon spinning several plates simultaneously as the audience throws stuffed monkeys at him, crashing the plates on the ground. (Loon said he first tried the act with slingshots and hacky sacks, then learned that getting hit with them really hurt.)
“I finally overcame supply chain issues and was able to get some new monkeys to use,” he said. “They don’t have a very long life, but I should be able to pull the act off again.”
The Cap Times spoke with the juggler about the highlights of his career, how he learned his impressive tricks and the one time he performed at a strip club.
How did you get started with your career?
I was always a loudmouth and a comedian. I tried to make people laugh all the time. I was a class clown, troublemaker, chain-yanker. And then when I was 20, I learned how to juggle. I never went anywhere for the first 10 years of juggling without some juggling equipment with me all the time: gloves, balls or flaming torches.
On my second year of juggling, I saw a juggling act for the first time in Madison at the farmers’ market. I hung out with them for a day and they stayed at my house. I realized I could do that. I already knew how to juggle and I had the right personality for it.
Martin, my good friend at the time, became my juggling partner for seven years. We started many years of living in our vans traveling around doing street shows all across the country. I would “snowbird” a lot when I got too cold juggling in Madison. We spent winters in Hawaii. I performed in a few hula shows, juggling with flaming torches to the Tahitian drummers. Juggling took me all over the place.
Tell me about the first time you juggled in public.
The very first time that I really did a show was downtown on the Square at the Equinox Festival. Four of us called ourselves the State Street Jugglers. It was a lot of juggling, a lot of dropping and not the best comedy patter ever.
I was very nervous. I’ve always had stage fright, and I may still have it a little bit — but I like that. I like overcoming things that scare me: juggling flaming torches, juggling machetes, getting out on stage. In my third year with Martin, we started getting bookings, and I slowly transitioned away from being a street performer into primarily a stage act.
What’s the most impressive trick you’ve learned?
I got hired to do a television commercial for Sentry Foods as a plate spinner. And I did not know how to spin a plate. That was on a Friday afternoon and they wanted me in the television studio on Monday morning. (The commercial did involve a trained monkey, which is about a half-hour long story in itself.)
I looked up plate spinning at the Madison Public Library, where there were six or seven different books on it. And the bottom line was, in three days, I learned how to spin plates and started doing it in my act afterwards. It’s how I got started with the flying monkeys.
I even got hired to spin plates at management conferences for a big accounting firm. They’d have me spin plates at breakfast for seven minutes. They would come out and say, “Did you see what that guy did? As managers, that’s what you do. You’ve got to keep your employees spinning and do your job.” It paid pretty well for seven minutes of work.
What are some of the highlights of your career?
I opened for John Cougar Mellencamp at the Pabst Amphitheater at Summerfest one year. I got to work on the same stage as comedian Henny Youngman and opened for entertainer Red Skelton one time.
I also worked for the person that started Cirque du Soleil. He booked me for a bunch of shows. One time, he called me to do a last-minute gig in Quebec. When I got there, the building inspector closed the place down.
The hotel owner offered up another club on the other side of the hotel. I wanted to perform, so I agreed. It turned out to be a strip bar.
My act went after a midnight strip show, which was a very eye opening experience for me. The last act was so over the top that I was totally unprepared for it — a pretty hard act to follow. At the end of the show, one guy stood up and said, “You can’t be done yet, you have clothes on!”
What has kept you performing all these years?
I get an incredible amount of excitement doing my show. It’s fun and very rewarding for me. I always feel really exhilarated afterwards.
People will come up to me and introduce me to their grandkids. They tell me they used to watch me when they were kids and later brought their own children to see me. They thank me for all the years of entertainment I’ve brought to their family. But I got at least as much as they did out of it in terms of joy and pleasure and having fun.
What emotions do you have going into retirement?
I know I’m going to miss it. It is very sustaining for me emotionally and mentally. At 66, I’ve done a lot of traveling shows. But there’s a lot of things over the years I didn’t do. I have four siblings, a wife, two daughters, two sons in law and two grandsons. I want to spend time with them.
I’ve also been reading about Henry David Thoreau, who wrote that the wildest things are the most alive. I’ve had a really wild life as a juggler, but there’s all this wild stuff I still want to do.