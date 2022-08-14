Stacy Harbaugh wants you to listen to polka music. And she wants you to dance.
Harbaugh also goes by DJ Shotski, and she’ll respond to the name if you say it in a crowd. She is a polka music enthusiast, a hobby she picked up over the pandemic. She plays events and also has her own WVMO-FM 98.7 radio show, "Polka Time," which airs on Sundays at 7 p.m.
From Indiana originally, she moved to Madison in 2004 because of the city’s progressive reputation, its bike-friendly nature and all of the parks. When she’s not spinning records of the funky European dance music, she works for nonprofits that focus on public interest law and environmental protection.
So, why polka? Harbaugh grew up with the music and is now using it to spread the joy in a post-COVID society. Cue the accordion.
How would you describe polka music to someone who didn't know what it was?
Polka music is happy music. You can find “polka” all over the world and in many different cultures. There is the “oompah” sound to German polka and waltzes, swirling complexities in the Slovenian style and also the high-energy, fast-paced Polish style.
What drew you to polka music?
When I moved to Wisconsin, I kept hearing polka at festivals — a brat fest here or a beer fest there. The music is such an important part of the culture here. I grew up listening to some (polka), Andrews Sisters and big band music, but the Wisconsin polka was something special. When I went to the New Glarus Polkafest for the first time, I watched older couples dance together and it was so sweet. I was moved to tears. It’s music that is made for all generations of the community to come together and for us to engage with each other. That’s what makes it special.
When did you start collecting polka records?
I wanted to be a part of polka culture in some way, but couldn’t figure out how. I’d always admired friends who were vinyl DJs. In 2020 I decided to learn to be a DJ at WORT-FM, but COVID changed those plans. I bought my own turntables and figured Madison needed a polka DJ. I would love it if I walked into a pub and there was someone playing old polka records. I’d never seen that here before, so why not do it myself?
How did you come up with the name DJ Shotski?
When I first moved here I watched the film by Craig DiBiase called “It’s Happiness: A Polka Documentary” about polka culture. There’s a scene where some revelers line up to drink shots off of a ski. I had never seen such a thing before and thought it was just the kind of thing Wisconsinites would figure out how to do in the winter for entertainment — while listening to polka, of course. I gave a DJ name a lot of thought and everything I thought of either didn’t fit my personality or would be a German word that would be hard to spell. Then I remembered the shotski. Now I answer to Shotski when people call my name in a crowd.
You are a record collector. What do you think makes a good album and where do you shop for records?
Collecting records is very addictive. I try to lead a minimalist, simple life, but records are irresistible. I’ve been so blessed to have people find me and donate their polka records to me. From little stacks to heavy crates, these donations have helped me build a collection that prepared me to DJ events and now take over the polka hour on WVMO-FM.
Now I’m getting more selective about records — I’m running out of room to store them — by focusing on vintage Dutchmen-style recordings from Wisconsin and the upper Midwest. There are a few record labels that recorded consistently good bands. I’ve had the most luck finding local polka at Strictly Discs, but antique stores and thrift stores around Wisconsin are best for bargains.
What's your favorite part of your job? What's the hardest part?
My favorite part of being a polka DJ is when people dance. Little kids totally get polka. They are always the first out on the dance floor. It doesn’t matter if people know a waltz from a schottische, I get to watch them have fun and enjoy the music.
The hardest part is schlepping speakers and gear. It’s a lot of heavy lifting to create a space that honors old records and a vintage sound. It’s worth it, but I’d love to have a roadie.
Do you think more people should be dancing to polka music?
I do not like to dance at all. I’m just in this for the music. I do wish our community had more ways to dance together. Polka has always facilitated human connection, from friendly fun to flirting with a future mate. Facing each other, holding hands and communicating with each other are things we’ve been missing, especially after a couple of COVID years.
Why is Oktoberfest season is a good time of year for polka?
I like the German style of polka, so the two weeks leading up to October are traditionally the community festival in Munich. Lots of towns in America celebrate with polka and beer during this season. When the days get shorter and the beer gets darker, it’s time for polka. I’m excited to get to play records this year at Green County Cheese Days in Monroe (Sept. 16-18).
What do you want people to take away from your polka journey?
If you have a passion for something, just do it. Don’t wait until you’re an expert or perfect at something to put yourself out there. I don’t know a lot about polka, really, I just like it and I want more people to hear the joy that I hear.