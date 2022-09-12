For Samantha Rubin, working in the sports industry can sometimes feel like being in a “boys' world.”
Through her new role with the Madison Mallards, the 25-year-old is out to prove that young women can be leaders too, even in a field dominated by men.
She's setting her sights high as the fourth general manager of Madison’s summer collegiate baseball team — and the first woman to do so in the organization’s 21-year history.
Prior to the Mallards, Rubin graduated from the University of Florida in 2019 with a sports management degree and interned with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs professional baseball team. For the past year, she's additionally worked as the Mallards’ assistant general manager, seeing the team through major renovations to its Northside stadium.
Rubin describes her new role as general manager as a balancing act, which includes overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Mallards and running the show at Warner Park’s Duck Pond Stadium. She's also responsible for recruiting new players and building the team’s roster.
Both on and off the field, Rubin said the job is fun — even when the team is on a losing streak. Her favorite part of being with the organization includes engaging with Mallards fans, some of whom work in the stands or host players in the summer.
The Cap Times spoke with Rubin about her journey working in baseball and what it’s like being the team’s first female leader.
How did you end up with the Mallards?
I applied for a role here as the marketing director, and I actually turned it down. I was looking for more of a leadership role. A couple of months later, Vern Stenman, the president of the team, called me and asked, “Do you want to come be our GM?” I said, “Yes! Whatever it takes.”
We structured it where I would be the assistant general manager and Vern would be the GM. I’d do a season here and learn everything. It was always the intention that, as long as everything worked out, I would become the GM within a year. It was crazy.
Have you always wanted to work in baseball, or just sports in general?
Anything sports. I’ve always been a huge football and baseball fan, so I knew it was going to be one of those two. What it really came down to was that the internship I needed to graduate had to be during the summer, so it was important for me to work in a sport that was in season. I didn’t want to do the NFL or college football because I’d just be sitting at a desk. I really wanted to get hands-on experience, so that’s how I picked baseball. And it just kind of stuck.
Where does your love for sports come from?
I grew up playing sports my whole life. It’s really always been my escape: to play sports and be active. That was ingrained in me growing up. Softball and basketball were my main two sports in high school. Then, in college, I was a rower for the University of Florida’s crew team.
Now you’re the Mallards GM. How does it feel to be the first woman in this position?
It’s awesome. I’ve always been passionate about getting more diversity in front offices, especially in baseball. You don’t really see that anywhere. Being a part of this is important to me as a leader and a mentor, someone who younger women can look up to and see that it is possible — that they can do it, too.
What are the challenges of being a woman in the sports industry?
People usually view it as a boys' world. Unfortunately, it just comes with the territory. I’ll always get those looks when I meet with people, or they’ll say, “Oh! Really?” Some people would be offended. You just have to prove to them that they’re wrong. I also think that being younger and as a female, you definitely feel the pressure of having to do that.
I take it as motivation to show I’m 1,000% capable of working this job. I think that’s the biggest thing I can do moving forward. I trust the organization, and they wouldn’t put me in a situation I’m not ready for.
Who are your role models in sports?
The Miami Marlins hired their first female GM last year. Kim Ng is the first woman to serve as general manager of a team in any of the Big Four sports: MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL. She has been a great person to look up to.
The minor leagues, as well as collegiate level baseball, is definitely a growing market for women in leadership roles. There are a handful of them I’ve talked to that have helped me along the way.
There isn’t necessarily a female that I look up to specifically, but there are people who don’t really take gender into consideration that have taught me I’m the best fit for this role, regardless of my age or gender.
What is it like working in sports?
It’s so much fun. It’s never the same thing twice. I could never be an accountant or someone who sits in a cubicle crunching numbers. That’s just not me. I love that every day is different.
In the summer, during the season, it’s insane. You’re working long hours, you’re in the ballpark, cleaning, painting, fixing. In the off season, it’s planning for the next season: gathering everything that went wrong, what went well and hearing from our fans about what they want. That’s our goal at the end of the day. We wouldn’t be here without the community around us.
What went well this season and what do you hope to improve next year?
We came back for our first regular season post-COVID, which was awesome, and we know now what fans are looking for. Our corporate team was also successful, with our event spaces booked for about 90% of our games.
I think the biggest room for improvement after last year is our team. We unfortunately were not very good last year at all (eight wins, 28 losses). We tried a few new things with recruiting the team that didn't work, so we’re going back to in-house recruiting, which has worked in the past.
What has been your favorite promo night or other themes at the games?
I'm a big Harry Potter fan, so Harry Potter night is always a win for me. We did a Grateful Dead night this year too, which was really cool. We got really big traction from that and had cool tie-dye jerseys. We sold them all.
We also did an Autism Awareness night this year, which was one of my favorites. We created a sensory space in one of our air-conditioned areas in the ballpark. We had lower volume music and not as crazy of sounds. There were some families with children who have autism and had never been to a game before because of the sensory overload.
What makes this team and the fans unique?
Being in Madison is awesome. It’s such a fun, unique, diverse and inclusive community — really everything that embodies the Mallards. We pride ourselves in being affordable, family friendly and just a spot where there’s something for everyone.
For the younger crowd, we have the Duck Blind, which is our all-you-can-eat and all-you-can-drink area. For the kids and families, we have the brand new Kids Zone, which is 4,000 square feet of games. How can you go wrong with a space for families as well as young people?