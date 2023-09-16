Early in the pandemic, classical pianist Simone Dinnerstein didn’t feel much like making music.
“I hadn’t been playing much at all during the first few months of lockdown,” said Dinnerstein, who sheltered in place with her husband and son in New York City. “I just felt, like everyone, disturbed and depressed.”
After a conversation with her record producer, Dinnerstein began to reconsider. The pair ended up recording three albums for Orange Mountain Music on her nine-foot piano.
Dinnerstein will play music from the third release, “Undersong,” on Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Wisconsin Union Theater’s Shannon Hall.
Dinnerstein last played the Union Theater in 2009 and joined the Madison Symphony Orchestra and John DeMain for a concert weekend in February 2011. She remembers pro-union Act 10 protesters waving signs at the Capitol nearby.
This month’s program will feature Robert Schumann’s Arabesque in C Major and “Kreisleriana,” Op. 16, François Couperin’s “Les Barricades Mysterieuses” and “Tic-Toc-Choc,” Philip Glass’s “Mad Rush” and Erik Satie’s Gnossienne No. 3.
Dinnerstein recently spoke with the Cap Times from her home in Brooklyn. The following has been edited for length and clarity.
Could you describe the setup for recording “Undersong” at your home?
At first I thought that was a crazy idea. I have a concert grand piano in my smallish room. But because there was the lockdown going on, it was very quiet outside.
And so we did it. We did the recordings in the middle of the night. Adam, my producer, brought different mics, and we angled the piano and we hung up blankets around the room to absorb some of the sound. He really captured a beautiful sound.
It sounds like those recordings were challenging not only physically, but emotionally too.
It was not an easy time. I had mixed feelings about recording in my practice space. The place where I spend my time working on everything, being incredibly self-critical and constantly trying to push myself to do better, is not the same as where I perform and feel free.
When I record I’ve always used really beautiful acoustical spaces. I like to record in concert halls, because I like to hear how my sound comes back to me in a bigger space. I find that very inspiring.
So I was a bit concerned about whether or not I would feel free and inspired in my workspace. But as it turned out, I did feel that way, and it was actually really special recording at home.
You’ve described “undersong” as a refrain, or something under the surface. What connects the works on this album?
In our lives, we tend to get comfort from revisiting experiences — re-reading, re-listening, going back to the same places. In music, the same is true. Composers use different compositional techniques to create the sense of refrain, either by directly repeating a passage or a whole section again, or by subtly changing something that is very similar to what you heard earlier.
I find that very interesting … to think about how the music is going to change and develop when you return to something that you already played.
Music is about divisions of time, yet we’re hearing it and playing it in real time, which is passing constantly. You can have an intention to change how you’re going to interpret a passage, but also it naturally changes because you’re in a different point in time. All of the works on this program have that aspect to them.
And then I organized them in an order where I felt there was an interesting flow from one piece of music to another, and I perform it without pause between the pieces.
Wait, literally without pause?
Yeah. So I do have a break in the middle, there is an intermission. But the first half and second half are played without pause between the pieces.
How long is that for you?
It’s not terribly long. It sounds crazier than it is. The audience can’t always tell where one piece ends and another one begins, and I like that.
In fact, I think it would be best in general for audiences not to have programs in front of them at all and to get the programs when they leave the concert. There’s something about categorizing music that can take away a little bit of its mystery and cause people to listen with preconceptions about what they’re going to hear. If they didn’t have programs, I think people would listen in a more open and interested way.
I get nervous that I’m going to interpret something “wrong.”
But I mean, if you went to hear a jazz performance, or a singer/songwriter or a rock concert, you would have no idea what the set list is. Part of the experience is that it’s a surprise. And for some reason, with classical music, that’s not how we do it. There’s a formality to classical music.
There’s some feeling that you need to understand a little bit of the background or what period of time each composer came from in order to properly listen to it. And of course, that’s just one way of thinking about the music and listening to it.
I had “Undersong” on the other day while I worked, and my husband passed by and immediately recognized the Phillip Glass piece. What do you connect to in his work?
I think that playing Phillip Glass’s music has taught me the most about really listening and being in the moment when I’m playing. Part of it is the extreme repetition of it, but also because it’s very layered, and there is quite a lot of counterpoint going on.
It’s not immediately obvious. If you start to draw your ear to different voices within the texture, then you can hear other patterns. It’s a little bit like looking through a kaleidoscope.
I find with his music that I respond very much to the acoustical space in which I’m playing it, because it creates different kinds of resonances. So how I play tends to really change from space to space.
You’ve mentioned that Eric Satie’s Gnossienne No. 3 is full of funny little score notes, like “Provide yourself with clear sightedness” and “Open your mind.”
I think he probably took a lot of opium, is what I’m guessing. It was written in I think 1890, around that time, and there’s no time signature, there are no bar lines. Which is really, really ahead of his time.
Have those markings started to make sense to you as you play the piece more?
No. To be honest, I don’t pay them any mind. I think whatever those words meant to him, I’ll never know.