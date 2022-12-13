PHOTOS: Young musicians jam at Cafe Coda's Cool School

Sam Bauknecht (age 11), Sufi Punjabi (age 12), Tajha Holthaus (age 8) and Gabriel Bauknecht (age 11) listen to instruction by Cool School teacher and owner of Cafe Coda, Hanah Jon Taylor, at Saturday's session.
Hanah Jon Taylor gives Sufi Punjabi (age 12) an opportunity to play a bass saxophone during Cool School. Punjabi was visibly excited about the chance to play such a large saxophone, as he usually plays a smaller alto saxophone.
Beckett Machacek (age 7) plays a cymbal as Micah Vedder (age 10) plays the drum kit during the Cool School session. Machacek, a first-time Cool School attendee, was the youngest child at Saturday's session. Vedder, who lives in the neighborhood, shows up to play the drums nearly every week.
Micah Vedder (age 10) starts playing a rhythm before other students join him on their own instruments. Cafe Coda owner Hanah Jon Taylor often asked Vedder to start off each jam with various themes, for example exciting and fast "like a rollercoaster."
Evan Moss smiles as her daughter, Sunny Loehnis, participates in the youth improvisational jazz session from the sidelines. Sunny and her brother are a bit too young to join the musicians on stage, but her family came to Cafe Coda to watch and listen.
Most Saturdays starting at 10 a.m., young musicians gather and jam at Cafe Coda, located at 1224 Williamson St. in Madison. Local musician Hanah Jon Taylor owns Cafe Coda and leads the group in an improvisational jazz session, called Cool School. Students are invited to bring their instruments to the free sessions, where they are encouraged to listen and respond to peer musicians, instead of reading sheet music.
There will be one more session of Cool School on Saturday, Dec. 17, before a winter break. Sessions will resume Feb. 4, 2023.
