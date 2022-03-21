PHOTOS: Ninja moms train for 'American Ninja Warrior'

Yari Breunig of Waunakee runs across quintuple steps before turning a corner for a balance beam and rollers. After running across the new configuration of steps, Breunig’s training partner Shelby Copeland said, “I feel like Sonic (the Hedgehog)!”
Yari Breunig hugs her 2-year-old daughter Gizelle Breunig at the end of a training session. Breunig's sister is flying into Madison to help with Gizelle and her older sister while the athlete is away competing on NBC's "American Ninja Warrior."
Madison-area residents Yari Breunig and Shelby Copeland flew to San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday to compete on fourteenth season of NBC television program “American Ninja Warrior.” The pair of athletes, both mothers of two, train and coach at ORTHDX Natural Fitness on the north side of Madison. This will be Breunig's second time on the TV show, and it will be Copeland's rookie season.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.