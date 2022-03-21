 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Ninja moms train for 'American Ninja Warrior'

Madison-area residents Yari Breunig and Shelby Copeland flew to San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday to compete on fourteenth season of NBC television program “American Ninja Warrior.” The pair of athletes, both mothers of two, train and coach at ORTHDX Natural Fitness on the north side of Madison. This will be Breunig's second time on the TV show, and it will be Copeland's rookie season.

American Ninja Warriors 031422 02-03152022144416

Yari Breunig of Waunakee runs across quintuple steps before turning a corner for a balance beam and rollers. After running across the new configuration of steps, Breunig’s training partner Shelby Copeland said, “I feel like Sonic (the Hedgehog)!”
American Ninja Warriors 031422 03-03152022144416

Madison resident Shelby Copeland runs across quintuple steps, which are part of an obstacle course she and Breunig set up for training at ORTHDX Natural Fitness.
American Ninja Warriors 031422 04-03152022144416

Yari Breunig swings from ring to ring while training on an obstacle course she set up with her training partner Shelby Copeland.
American Ninja Warriors 031422 05-03152022144416

Yari Breunig watches her training partner Shelby Copeland leap across shrinking steps as they take turns training on different obstacle courses.
American Ninja Warriors 031422 11-03152022144416

Yari Breunig uses her upper body strength to climb a peg board while training.
American Ninja Warriors 031422 06-03152022144416

Madison resident Shelby Copeland swings from ring to ring as she completes an obstacle course just days before leaving to compete on NBC television show "American Ninja Warrior."
American Ninja Warriors 031422 10-03152022144416

Yari Breunig runs up the wall of a steep pyramid during a training session.
American Ninja Warriors 031422 13-03152022144416

Yari Breunig takes a break from training to play with her 2-year-old daughter Gizelle Breunig. Their daycare arrangement fell through, so Gizelle joined her mother at ORTHDX Natural Fitness.
American Ninja Warriors 031422 07-03152022144416

Madison resident Shelby Copeland grips a ring and swings to the next while completing an obstacle course.
American Ninja Warriors 031422 08-03152022144416

Waunakee resident Yari Breunig swings across the bars of an obstacle course.
American Ninja Warriors 031422 09-03152022144416

Madison resident Shelby Copeland crosses a thin balance beam at ORTHDX Natural Fitness.
American Ninja Warriors 031422 12-03152022144416

Yari Breunig hugs her 2-year-old daughter Gizelle Breunig at the end of a training session. Breunig's sister is flying into Madison to help with Gizelle and her older sister while the athlete is away competing on NBC's "American Ninja Warrior."

