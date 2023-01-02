 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Madison rings in the new year

Madison said goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 at events across the city on New Year's Eve. The Madison Children's Museum hosted a dance party for children and families Saturday morning, including a countdown to noon. The Majestic Theatre hosted local rhythm and soul group People Brothers Band. An ABBA-inspired disco dance party with DJ Tanner Savage was held at The Sylvee. 

AE6A7927

Families dance and play during at the Madison Children’s Museum New Year's Eve dance party.
AE6A7927

Hazel Stevens, age 4, spins with her mother on the dance floor at the Madison Children's Museum.
AE6A7927

Leo, age 1, bounces to the music at Madison Children’s Museum.
AE6A8285-01012023102822

Nick Nice DJs the New Year's Eve dance party at the Madison Children’s Museum.
AE6A7927

Catherine Stevens dances with her daughter Hazel Stevens, age 4, during the Madison Children’s Museum New Year’s Eve dance party.
AE6A7927

Mateo Arévalo Hanson, age 3, gets hugs from his parents, Cass Hanson and Rafael Arévalo during the Madison Children’s Museum New Year’s Eve dance party.
AE6A7927

Children and grownups dance and play at the Madison Children’s Museum morning celebration.
New Years Eve 123122 09-01012023104834

Partygoers dance and sing along during The Sylvee's ABBA-inspired "Gimme Gimme Disco" with DJ Tanner Savage on New Year's Eve.
New Years Eve 123122 05-01012023104834

Local rhythm and soul group People Brothers Band performs at Majestic Theatre on New Year's Eve.
New Years Eve 123122 02-01012023104834

Mae Simpson points into the crowd while performing at Majestic Theatre on New Year's Eve.
New Years Eve 123122 12-01012023104834

Partygoers at The Sylvee's ABBA-inspired "Gimme Gimme Disco" commemorate New Year's Eve at the photo booth. A screen on the wall shows a wide view of the nearby stage.
New Years Eve 123122 14-01012023104834

People cheer and dance under a shower of confetti marks the beginning of 2023 at The Sylvee on New Year's Eve.
New Years Eve 123122 06-01012023104834

Vocalist Teresa Marie (right), guitarist Paulie Matushek (left), and bassist Scott Lochner (back) perform with People Brothers Band at Majestic Theatre on New Year's Eve.
New Years Eve 123122 13-01012023104834

An attendee of The Sylvee's ABBA-inspired "Gimme Gimme Disco" dances in the balcony, overlooking the crowd and stage on New Year's Eve.
New Years Eve 123122 03-01012023104834

Percussionist Ricardo Romero performs with Mae Simpson at Majestic Theatre on New Year's Eve.
New Years Eve 123122 04-01012023104834

Mae Simpson (center) performs with guitarist Jorgen Wadkins (left) and bassist David Kellerman (right) at Majestic Theatre on New Year's Eve.
New Years Eve 123122 11-01012023104834

Partygoers dance and sing along to The Sylvee's ABBA-inspired "Gimme Gimme Disco" with DJ Tanner Savage on New Year's Eve.
New Years Eve 123122 08-01012023104834

Guitarist Tim Lochner performs with People Brothers Band at the Majestic Theatre on New Year's Eve.

