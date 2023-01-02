PHOTOS: Madison rings in the new year

Madison said goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 at
events across the city on New Year's Eve. The Madison Children's Museum hosted a dance party for children and families Saturday morning, including a countdown to noon. The Majestic Theatre hosted local rhythm and soul group People Brothers Band. An ABBA-inspired disco dance party with DJ Tanner Savage was held at The Sylvee.
Families dance and play during at the Madison Children’s Museum New Year's Eve dance party.
SHARON VANORNY
Hazel Stevens, age 4, spins with her mother on the dance floor at the Madison Children's Museum.
SHARON VANORNY
Leo, age 1, bounces to the music at Madison Children’s Museum.
SHARON VANORNY
Nick Nice DJs the New Year's Eve dance party at the Madison Children’s Museum.
SHARON VANORNY
Catherine Stevens dances with her daughter Hazel Stevens, age 4, during the Madison Children’s Museum New Year’s Eve dance party.
SHARON VANORNY
Mateo Arévalo Hanson, age 3, gets hugs from his parents, Cass Hanson and Rafael Arévalo during the Madison Children’s Museum New Year’s Eve dance party.
SHARON VANORNY
Children and grownups dance and play at the Madison Children’s Museum morning celebration.
SHARON VANORNY
Partygoers dance and sing along during The Sylvee's ABBA-inspired "Gimme Gimme Disco" with DJ Tanner Savage on New Year's Eve.
SEEGER GRAY
Local rhythm and soul group People Brothers Band performs at Majestic Theatre on New Year's Eve.
SEEGER GRAY
Mae Simpson points into the crowd while performing at Majestic Theatre on New Year's Eve.
SEEGER GRAY
Partygoers at The Sylvee's ABBA-inspired "Gimme Gimme Disco" commemorate New Year's Eve at the photo booth. A screen on the wall shows a wide view of the nearby stage.
SEEGER GRAY
People cheer and dance under a shower of confetti marks the beginning of 2023 at The Sylvee on New Year's Eve.
SEEGER GRAY
Vocalist Teresa Marie (right), guitarist Paulie Matushek (left), and bassist Scott Lochner (back) perform with People Brothers Band at Majestic Theatre on New Year's Eve.
SEEGER GRAY
An attendee of The Sylvee's ABBA-inspired "Gimme Gimme Disco" dances in the balcony, overlooking the crowd and stage on New Year's Eve.
SEEGER GRAY
Percussionist Ricardo Romero performs with Mae Simpson at Majestic Theatre on New Year's Eve.
SEEGER GRAY
Mae Simpson (center) performs with guitarist Jorgen Wadkins (left) and bassist David Kellerman (right) at Majestic Theatre on New Year's Eve.
SEEGER GRAY
Partygoers dance and sing along to The Sylvee's ABBA-inspired "Gimme Gimme Disco" with DJ Tanner Savage on New Year's Eve.
Seeger Gray
Guitarist Tim Lochner performs with People Brothers Band at the Majestic Theatre on New Year's Eve.
SEEGER GRAY
