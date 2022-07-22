 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

PHOTOS: Ho-Chunk and Planets at Concerts on the Square

Concertgoers packed the King Street side of the Wisconsin state Capitol Square for the fourth installment of this summer's Concerts on the Square series, titled "The Planets and Ho-Chunk."

The Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dancers Troupe featured drummers, dancers and singers from the Ho-Chunk Nation, who performed three pieces with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra (WCO). Elliott Funmaker, the group’s head singer, worked for three years with WCO music director Andrew Sewell on the program.

COTS 072022 01-07212022175146

Spectators socialize, eat and drink on blankets and lawn chairs before the start of the performance.
COTS 072022 02-07212022175146

Poke bowls are served at the Tavernakaya tent on E. Main Street before the start of Concerts on the Square on Wednesday.
COTS 072022 03-07212022175146

Nattilka Wattanasuttiwong paints while listening to the live music.
COTS 072022 04-07212022175146

CEO of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Joe Loehnis welcomes guests to Concerts on the Square.
COTS 072022 05-07212022175146

Ross Molot uses a pair of binoculars to get a closer view of the performance.
COTS 072022 06-07212022175146

With the support of their grownups, Hadley grimes (3), Daphne Carder (7), and Raymond Carder (3) hang over the railing of the Wisconsin state Capitol terrace during the performance.
COTS 072022 07-07212022175146

Dan Brown, executive manager of Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison introduces the Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dancers for their Concerts on the Square performance with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.
COTS 072022 08-07212022175146

The Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dancers walk through the audience to take their spots on the Capitol steps.
COTS 072022 09-07212022175146

The Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dancers perform on the Capitol steps while the orchestra plays "The Planets, I. Mars, the Bringer of War" by Gustav Holst.
COTS 072022 10-07212022175146

The Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dancers perform "Dejope Song" by Elliott Funmaker and music director Andrew Sewell with the WCO.
COTS 072022 11-07212022175146

DJ Malloy holds Simon Malloy-Nason (3) up to get a better view. This is Malloy’s first time at Concerts on the Square since 1984.
COTS 072022 12-07212022175146

Melissa Robinson becomes enthralled as she watches the Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dancers perform with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra on the front steps of Capitol. Robinson said, “The energy is amazing. I’m so grateful I came tonight and for this phenomenal show.”
COTS 072022 13-07212022175146

The Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dancers perform "Ho-Chunk Marine Corps Song" by Elliot Funmaker with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.
COTS 072022 14-07212022175146

Children perform with the Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dancers during the show.
COTS 072022 15-07212022175146

Olivia Deno (9), Madelyn Deno (6) and their Aunt Lindey Peterson, of Sun Prairie have a picnic on the lawn of the Wisconsin state Capitol during Concerts on the Square.
COTS 072022 16-07212022175146

The Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dancers face the audience as they perform with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.
COTS 072022 17-07212022175146

The audience applauds a performance by the Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dancers and Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra on the King Street steps of the Wisconsin state Capitol.
COTS 072022 18-07212022175146

Andrew Sewell speaks to the audience about the importance of acknowledging the land of indigenous peoples during the Planets and Ho-Chunk show.
COTS 072022 19-07212022175146

Musicians perform with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.
COTS 072022 20-07212022175146

Henry Eby (2) dampens the sound of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s performance by covering his ears.
COTS 072022 21-07212022175146

CEO of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Joe Loehnis greets guests following the show.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News