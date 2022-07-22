PHOTOS: Ho-Chunk and Planets at Concerts on the Square

Melissa Robinson becomes enthralled as she watches the Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dancers perform with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra on the front steps of Capitol. Robinson said, “The energy is amazing. I’m so grateful I came tonight and for this phenomenal show.”
Concertgoers packed the King Street side of the Wisconsin state Capitol Square for the fourth installment of this summer's Concerts on the Square series, titled "The Planets and Ho-Chunk."
The Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dancers Troupe featured drummers, dancers and singers from the Ho-Chunk Nation, who performed three pieces with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra (WCO). Elliott Funmaker, the group’s head singer, worked for three years with WCO music director Andrew Sewell on the program.
