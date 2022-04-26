PHOTOS: Femmestival returns to Garver Feed Mill

Juliet King poses for a portrait with Broadside Print & Design Cofounders, Dania Knotek and Alexa Patterson. The cofounders started their business near the start of the pandemic after graduating from University of Wisconsin - Whitewater.
On Sunday, Femmestival brought back the celebration of women, femmes and nonbinary creators in culinary, visual and charitable arts to Garver Feed Mill following a pandemic hiatus. Typically held in February, it was pushed to April due to the Omicron surge.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.