PHOTOS: Femmestival returns to Garver Feed Mill

On Sunday, Femmestival brought back the celebration of women, femmes and nonbinary creators in culinary, visual and charitable arts to Garver Feed Mill following a pandemic hiatus. Typically held in February, it was pushed to April due to the Omicron surge.

Yakub Kazi of Ember Foods prepares an order of Indian food for attendees of Femmestival.
Luv Joy Seamon of Cycropia Aerial Dance walks on stilts around the vendor booths at Femmestival.
Some vendors sold out of their products during the popular return of Femmestival, and most artists went home with $1,000 or more.
A Femmestival attendee browses through the artwork being sold by Lilada Gee.
A Femmestival attendee browses through a stack of stickers featuring the artwork of Lilada Gee.
Lilada Gee greets shoppers at the Lilada's Art booth.
Jenny Weina of Jay Clay Co. greets a shopper. Femmestival is the first market Weina has taken part of with Jay Clay Co.
Alexa Patterson, co-founder of Broadside Print & Design completes a sale at Femmestival.
Juliet King poses for a portrait with Broadside Print & Design Cofounders, Dania Knotek and Alexa Patterson. The cofounders started their business near the start of the pandemic after graduating from University of Wisconsin - Whitewater.
Keena Atkinson and Arsenio Sorrell of R'oujie Wellness greet visitors to their booth.
Artist Gauri Bansal stands at the Prettyful Creations booth.
Keena Atkinson of R'oujie Wellness holds handmade waist beads, which were for sale at the festival.
Pamphlets are spread out near the entry of Femmestival.

