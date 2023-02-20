 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Femmestival 2023 showcases Madison makers

Seventeen food vendors and nearly two dozen artists set out booths on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the third annual Femmestival at Garver Feed Mill. Femmestival celebrates women, femme and non-binary creators who make everything from vegan cupcakes and decadent local ice creams to handcrafted earrings, charcuterie boards, clothing and art prints.

Femmestival will return on Sunday, Feb. 26, from noon to 8 p.m. featuring a new batch of artisans and a full slate of musicians. Attendance is free and open to all at 3241 Garver Green.

DJ Sarah Akawa and Tempestt Ballenger (DJ Femme Noir) play upbeat, femme-focused music from the balcony of Garver Feed Mill.
With travel mug in-hand, a shopper walks through the aisles of handmade goods.
Jenny Krahl shows a handmade felt rose to Navarre Churley (5-months-old) at her Versal Goods booth.
Duha and Dina Alhamidi serve beef arays, kunafa pudding, fattoush salad, grape leaves cupcakes and chicken shawarma at their booth in a sunny corner of the event space at Garver Feed Mill.
Duha and Dina’s kunafa pudding is sold as a sweet option at their table.
The family and friends of Femmestival vendors sit nearby as their loved ones work the event.
Missey Russell serves sweet potatoes and pot roast to a customer at her Blended Sisters Catering table.
An exhibit of artwork by Madison artist, Audifax is displayed in the gallery at Garver Feed Mill during Femmestival. A large installation by Audifax was also suspended over the event space at the festival.
Kaiyal Gardner-Mishlove shops for earrings at the Village Girl Boutique table.
Handmade items such as knit hats, cat toys, aprons, stickers, jewelry, home decor and baked goods are sold at the event.
Bright sun shines through the tall windows of Garver Feed Mill's event space.
Annabel Book (age 9), Julie Fox, Bennett Book (age 7) and Ben Tenorio work their way around the Garver Feed Mill event space, stopping to look at handmade earrings.

