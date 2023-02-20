PHOTOS: Femmestival 2023 showcases Madison makers

An exhibit of artwork by Madison artist, Audifax is displayed in the gallery at Garver Feed Mill during Femmestival. A large installation by Audifax was also suspended over the event space at the festival.
Seventeen food vendors and nearly two dozen artists set out booths on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the third annual Femmestival at Garver Feed Mill. Femmestival celebrates women, femme and non-binary creators who make everything from vegan cupcakes and decadent local ice creams to handcrafted earrings, charcuterie boards, clothing and art prints.
Femmestival will return on Sunday, Feb. 26, from noon to 8 p.m. featuring a new batch of artisans and a full slate of musicians. Attendance is free and open to all at 3241 Garver Green.
