PHOTOS: 9th Annual Latino Art Fair

Patrons arrive at the Latino Art Fair as they walk past artwork by Rodrigo Carapia and Issis Macias at Overture Center. The artworks are collaborative paintings, where Macias painted the base layers of color and texture and Carapia layered his own designs in simple black lines.
William del Moral, right, and his wife Brenda look on during the Latino Art Fair at Overture Center. Del Moral’s paintings are inspired by his Caribbean and Puerto Rican ancestry as well as the variety of places he has lived in the United States.
The 9th Annual Latino Art Fair on Friday at Overture Center for the Arts celebrated the rich roots of Latino art and culture in south central Wisconsin.
Artists exhibited and sold their work, from paintings, photography, pottery and jewelry, to music and more. Among the featured artists were Rodrigo Carapia and Issis Macias, whose show, "Bajo el Mismo Cielo / Under the Same Sky," is up through March 12 at 201 State St.
The Latino Art Fair was co-presented with Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD).
