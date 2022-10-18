Artist Rodrigo Carapia loves to work with spray paint. But since moving to Madison some 14 years ago, empty walls with willing owners have been in short supply.
So Carapia was thrilled when he got a call from Cynthia Garcia, owner of Mishqui Peruvian Cuisine on Monona Drive in Madison.
“She wanted something very colorful, something about Peru — and not use Machu Picchu,” Carapia said. “We decided to paint something different.”
Carapia has put some 30 hours into a new mural at 4604 Monona Drive, located on a south-facing wall that abuts a Kwik Trip. The animals and flowers in it represent three different areas of Peru.
On the left, a growling jaguar and soaring condor evoke the coastal region. The central portion is meant to represent the Andes, showing a woman in a poncho who is facing away from the viewer, carrying a sack of lilies.
On the far right, representing the Amazon, are a llama, a parrot and some purple corn, which Mishqui Peruvian serves inside the restaurant in its chicha morada drink. There’s also a huge water lily, a victoria amazonica.
“I’m from Iquitos,” said Mishqui owner Cynthia Garcia. “I wanted it to be like the Amazon, with a little bit of everything else. I want people to know more about, ‘What is Mishqui? Who is the owner, and where is she from?’”
The mural is not finished, but it is drawing attention, she said. “Already with the jaguar, I saw some people taking pictures, putting their heads inside its mouth.”
Painting fast
Garcia opened Mishqui Peruvian Cuisine in the former Rosie’s Coffee Bar and Bakery in March of this year. When she signed the lease, she said, the landlord told her, “You can have this wall if you ever want to do something here.”
A friend noticed some of the murals popping up around Monona, and suggested she contact Carapia. “I explained all the ideas I wanted,” Garcia said. “He drew beautiful art, and from there we started.”
Carapia is from Mexico City, where he began painting with spray paint at age 13. He moved to Madison 14 years ago and spends his days now painting commercial and residential projects, as well as working in his studio in his home. His artistic methods change when he works on an outdoor mural like this one.
“If there is a mistake or something I need to fix, the spray paint dries in one minute, two minutes,” he said. “So I keep going, I paint fast. I don’t have to wait a lot of time for the paint to dry.”
Spray painting is harder this time of year, he said, “because you have to play with the weather and wind, with the pressure of the spray can.
“My fingers get a little frozen,” he added. “I enjoy painting so I keep going, and when I go home it’s time to take care of my hands. When I paint I don’t really feel the pain.”
Carapia has never been to Peru. Making this piece has allowed him to learn about the country, he said, and the diversity of animals there. And he has noticed cultural commonalities.
The figure at the mural’s center, for example, is “just a representation of a hardworking woman with flowers,” Carapia said. “I’ve seen a woman like that carrying the flowers that way in Mexico, in different countries in Latin America.”
Enjoying the process
Carapia doesn’t have a name for the mural quite yet, but he intends to work on it later this week, ultimately putting in 45-50 hours on its creation. This is only his second outdoor mural in Madison. The other was a temporary one on the mural wall at Mother Fool’s Coffeehouse on Williamson Street.
“I’m happy, because it’s a very big wall,” he said. “I’m enjoying the process and the moment.”
Garcia said they’re eyeing the end of the month for a “grand opening” that will highlight Carapia and his work. But locals are already enjoying the piece.
“I got a phone call a week ago, and I thought ‘Uh oh, I’m in trouble now!’” Garcia said. It turned out the caller “was expressing something good about the mural. I was waiting for the ‘but’ — but it never came. She just wanted to say how happy she was that we brought this art to Monona.
“She really appreciated it … she was excited! It made my weekend.”