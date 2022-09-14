Performing arts in Madison cautiously prepare for a fall rebound

As the performing arts in Madison cautiously prepare to put the worst of COVID behind them, a new website intends to bring all of their biggest stories together in one simple spot.
Mad’s Theatre debuted in August, aiming to be “a single point of information for all performing arts in Madison,” said creator Benjamin Barlow. “So you don’t have to hop around so much. … It’s a website I wanted to exist as a theater professional, so I’m giving it to the community.”
For seven years, Barlow has thrown himself into the Madison arts scene. He has appeared onstage with Madison Opera and Children’s Theatre of Madison, worked on photography and video for Madison Savoyards, and is a fixture at the Bartell Theatre. He’s currently on the board of Strollers Theatre and Madison Theatre Guild, the oldest community theater in the city.
Barlow was familiar with the existing website for performing arts notices in Madison — madstage.com, developed by Eric Houghton in 1996 — but thought he could do better. After 18 months of work, Mad’s Theatre features links to news, reviews, audition announcements and more.
Companies will handle uploading information themselves, and a growing number have already joined, including Madison Shakespeare Company and Encore Studio for the Performing Arts. Beyond helping audiences decide what to see, “maybe this website helps engage more people to volunteer and participate,” Barlow said.
Ready to rebuild
Barlow’s website arrives just as the performing arts in Madison are hoping for a true season of recovery. Orchestras, dance companies and theater groups around the city have announced full seasons with big casts, world premieres and audience favorites. Many will honor contracts that COVID disrupted.
The dark season of 2020-21 led to last year’s hopeful fall, only to be upended by the Omicron wave in the winter of 2021-22.
Dozens of performances, from the end of Madison Ballet’s “Nutcracker” to a Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra “Masterworks” concert and the Broadway tour of “Mean Girls,” were forced to postpone or cancel. Some companies weren’t able to stage any shows at all.
This year, companies are feeling more cautious, in part because patrons are too. Advance ticket sales and subscription sales are down everywhere, for pretty much everyone. Expenses, from venue rentals to shipping costs and hiring understudies, are all up. And government help has gone away.
On the community theater level, “it’s a ‘back to basics’ approach,” said Steve Noll, who is co-producing a run of “Shrek The Musical” opening Sept. 23 at the Bartell.
“Theater companies are being more conservative in terms of how many shows they’re going to put up,” Noll said. “Instead of four or five, they’re going to do three. That makes it a little easier.”
Other companies have chosen to keep some of what worked during more restrictive COVID times. Last weekend, Madison Ballet performed at a Delafield state park (the outdoor venue for 2021’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”) for a program of 40th season highlights. Forward Theater will offer digital options for its first two plays.
Still others, like Madison Opera, are going big. The opera “Salome” by Richard Strauss is a massive undertaking for the company, with 73 musicians in the pit and a wildly challenging role for a soprano.
Beyond audience numbers and behind the scenes safety practices, COVID has affected the performing arts in other ways. Community companies rely on volunteer box office assistants, ushers and house managers, many of whom have been slow to return, Barlow said. (Overture Center for the Arts has a huge team of volunteer ushers as well.)
Last season, “I saw a lot more hesitation to get involved as a volunteer,” Barlow said. “That infrastructure is lagging to catch up to pre-pandemic levels. Audiences were ready. Volunteers were not.”
So much to see
For this preview, the Cap Times spoke with leaders from six local companies, but there’s so much more to see. Don’t sleep on educational theater (“First Date” at University Theatre has a great ensemble; it returns Sept. 15) and Wisconsin Union Theater programming. Visit overture.org for details on national Broadway tours.
And check out madstheatre.com and madstage.com for aggregated news on dozens of companies, from Music Theatre of Madison and Kanopy Dance to Fresco Opera and Broom Street Theater.
In short, get ready for an exciting season.
Power, passion and precision: Madison Ballet
The name of Madison Ballet’s first performance this fall, “Power, Passion, Precision,” is the mantra for the entire season.
“What I’m trying to show the audience is the power, passion and precision of these dancers, who have committed to help this organization move to the next level,” said Ja' Malik, Madison Ballet’s new artistic director. “When I interviewed for this job, I saw the potential in them. That’s what I’m trying to highlight.”
Ja' Malik, who goes by one name, technically started with Madison Ballet on July 1. But he was already working last March.
“I had to start before I started,” said Ja' Malik, who founded Ballet Boy Productions in New York City. He has continued to choreograph for other companies since taking the position in Madison, and recently returned from working at Carolina Ballet.
Those who headed to the SummerStage at Delafield last weekend saw a slate of highlights from the 40th anniversary season of Madison Ballet, among other works. Close on its heels is what Ja' Malik thinks of as the true season opener, “Next Steps,” featuring world premiere pieces by Marika Brussel, Richard Walters and Ja’ Malik himself (“Next Steps for a Large Ensemble,” set to music by Steve Reich).
Brussel’s piece, “Fury and Forgiveness,” is the first commission the ballet has made under Ja' Malik’s direction. But it won’t be the last.
“New works are the bloodline of ballet companies,” he said. “We love to put on classics. But in order for the art form to keep moving forward, we have to keep commissioning new works … that are ours as a company, but also ours as a community.”
Three dancers are in the process of getting international visas; including them, the company will have 19 dancers. Madison Ballet will split its season between Overture Center and the stage at MYArts, the year-old youth arts center on Madison’s east side where the ballet holds some of its classes.
In December, “The Nutcracker” will return to the Capitol Theater stage. And a few seasons in the future, Ja' Malik would like to take the company on tour.
“Under the vision and plan I have, we will have the repertory and dancers that can definitely be seen in different cities and be appreciated,” he said. “So many companies do classical ballet. I want us to be a representation of this area, (a company) that can do contemporary and classical work effortlessly.”
'Get up, get dressed, and go see something live': Madison Symphony Orchestra
The Madison Symphony didn’t postpone a single concert last season. MSO artistic director John DeMain is proud of this.
But there were adjustments. Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 (the one with “Ode to Joy”), paired with a concerto featuring retiring principal oboe Marc Fink, was postponed once, then again at the start of the 2021-22 season.
Now it will open this season in Overture Hall on Sept. 23.
“It was supposed to open the Beethoven celebration, and now it’s going to close the Beethoven celebration,” DeMain said. “There’s an added layer to this performance this September, because of the situation in Ukraine … people fighting for their independence and their right to choose their form of government.
“So the ‘Ode to Joy,’ and the dignity and rights of individual men and women, is more important than ever.”
Following this joyful opener, in October violinist James Ehnes (above) joins the orchestra for the Barber violin concerto (“gorgeous,” DeMain said). In November, Christina and Michelle Naughton, pianists who were raised in Madison, will play a Max Bruch concerto on a program featuring Arturo Márquez’s Danzón No. 2 and a Tchaikovsky symphony.
Robert Reed, the symphony’s new director, has ambitions to expand the symphony’s scope. He wants the organization to do more — more multimedia, more digital offerings, more performances outside of Overture Hall. He wants to feature more women and BIPOC composers, and more pops.
“There’s so much great film music, like John Williams,” Reed said. “Even classical music lovers are not going to feel upset if you’re doing Gershwin or Bernstein on a program.”
Like many arts organizations, COVID has depressed the MSO’s sales. DeMain thought Gil Shaham and Garrick Ohlsson, both internationally acclaimed artists on last season’s lineup, would have sold 400 to 600 more tickets in non-pandemic times.
Advance ticket sales are down this year too. “Subscriptions in general have been declining all over the country,” DeMain said. “People are reluctant to commit a year in advance … we’re seeing more buying tickets the week of the concert.
“People get entertainment on their couch,” he added. “They’re out of the habit of getting up, getting dressed and going to see something live.”
Still, DeMain doesn’t worry about the power of great art. “I still think there’s nothing like a live performance.”
Focused on belonging: Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra
The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra was already broadening its musical horizons before the pandemic and the racial reckoning of 2020. Programs that deliberately incorporated more composers who are women and people of color were planned well before COVID came to town.
It’s taken longer to get to some of those pieces than maestro Andrew Sewell would have liked. “But I’m still very excited about the season,” he said.
“Bringing forward the consciousness of equity and diversity is powerful and important,” Sewell said. “The summer season (at Concerts on the Square) saw us moving that direction. It’s a good thing for us to be doing. We’re proud of it.”
The WCO’s Masterworks season begins with one performance this fall, on Nov. 18, with Elissa Lee Koljonen playing Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy, followed by Mendelssohn's “Hebrides” Overture (“Fingal’s Cave”).
The program closes with a symphony by Florence Price, an early 20th century African American composer. Sewell described Price’s Symphony No. 1 in E minor as “an impressive, muscular work in a late Romantic style.”
All four featured artists this season were booked for previous ones, canceled due to COVID. Violinist Alexander Sitkovetsky comes to Madison in January. Andrew Ballio will play a Haydn trumpet concerto in February. And Spanish guitarist Mabel Millán will join the orchestra next March, with pianist Michael Mizrahi rounding out the season in May.
“It feels different, because we’re a little more guaranteed,” Sewell said. “That helps us sleep a little easier.”
The chamber orchestra is 18 months into its partnership with composer Bill Banfield (another work of his, “My Songs,” is on the schedule in May 2023.) And Sewell is thrilled to hold auditions again.
For decades, to reduce gender and racial bias, the best practice for orchestras has been to hold blind auditions. The WCO is going a step further now.
“We’re not asking for resumes, we’re just listening to them play,” said Sewell. “Anyone has the opportunity to have a fair application without bias (around) … ‘you went to this small school,’ versus this person who went to a really fine school.
“So it doesn’t unduly disadvantage anyone from an economic standpoint. It’s really based on their ability to play.”
'Like nothing they've ever seen': Madison Opera
When Madison Opera opens its 2022-23 season in November, it might just blow your mind.
At least one person is sure to lose his head. “Salome,” a 1905 Richard Strauss opera that shocked audiences in the early 20th century, doesn’t end well for John the Baptist.
Running the first weekend in November in Overture Hall, “Salome” is a bold choice for the 61-year-old Madison Opera. It represents the first Strauss opera for the company, as well as the first performance in the title role by internationally acclaimed soprano Amanda Majeski.
The story is based on a play by Oscar Wilde, featuring the “Dance of the Seven Veils.” And the score is incredibly demanding. DeMain, the opera’s artistic director, called the orchestra part “absolutely explosive.” There will be 73 musicians in the pit (typical is 40-50).
“It’s huge,” DeMain said of “Salome.” “It’s orgiastic, ecstatic, depraved. It’s all those things. And the challenge to play it — oh my god, there are so many notes. It’s so exciting. The musicians live for this kind of thing.”
To cast a whopping 17 principal roles, opera general director Kathryn Smith called on singers she trusts, performers like Alan Dunbar, David Blalock, Andrew Wikowski and Bobby Goderich.
Some of these performers have sung major roles with Madison Opera. Here they’re playing “first Jew” or “first Nazarene” or “first soldier.”
In one small section of the opera, five Jewish students in Herod’s court argue about the nature of God. It features four tenors and a bass.
“It is some of the hardest music ever written,” Smith said. “When I was casting, I told them. You’re going to look at it and think it’s only four minutes of music, but it is so hard.”
“Salome” makes a good contrast for the rest of the season, which closes with a comedy, Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro,” in the spring and puts up a Bernstein/Weill double bill in the Capitol Theater in February.
As for “Salome,” despite its devilish complexity, the opera itself runs about an hour and 40 minutes (short for an opera). Smith said for most audience members, it will be “like nothing they’ve ever seen.”
“From an audience standpoint, they’ll just be able to enjoy the show, and get sucked into the drama and the intensity,” Smith said. “From the rehearsal standpoint, a lot is going into it.”
DeMain intends to conduct some rehearsals under-tempo, which he rarely does with this orchestra. That helps the players figure out where they fit in, and means “they’re not afraid of it anymore.”
“Salome,” DeMain said, “is just so jam packed with excitement” with “incredibly dramatic and exciting singing. … It’s dense. But it’s beautiful to listen to.”
In a sweet spot: Forward Theater Company
“The Wanderers” is the kind of play that falls right into Forward Theater’s sweet spot, according to artistic director Jennifer Uphoff Gray.
“It’s a beautiful human story, combined with a theatrical sensibility,” she said. “It is extremely specific in the world it’s depicting — in this case, a 1970s Orthodox Jewish community and a 2010s Brooklyn secular Jewish community. But it’s also quite universal.”
Forward opened Anna Ziegler’s play “The Wanderers,” directed by Mikael Burke, last weekend in the Playhouse, where it runs until Sept. 25. (Tuesday night’s companion virtual event, a Cap Times Idea Fest panel about the Jewish experience in Wisconsin, is now available for virtual ticket holders; it will later be posted at captimesideafest.com.)
In November, Uphoff Gray will direct “Feeding Beatrice: A Gothic Tale,” by Kirsten Greenidge, about a fixer-upper with a ghostly resident.
Amy Quan Barry, a former artist in residence who joined Forward’s advisory company, called it “Get Out” meets “Beloved” meets “A Raisin in the Sun.”
“For me, it was the genre, that it’s a gothic tale,” Uphoff Gray said. “We’ve never done that particular genre at Forward. … It’s more suspense thriller than horror, not so much gore as unsettling spooky stuff. It’s in this newly vibrant tradition of African American stories, through that lens of suspense that’s pretty thrilling.
“It’s a chance to spotlight this really exciting writer and a relatable group of characters, but in a genre we haven’t worked in before.”
Forward, like the MSO, did not have to cancel any performances due to COVID. But Uphoff Gray predicts a challenging year ahead.
“This next year for us, and really for everybody in the arts, is going to be the most difficult financially that any of us have ever had,” she said. “Ticket sales are down. Government help has gone away and expenses are through the roof higher.”
Rent in Overture went up 20%, Uphoff Gray said. They now have to hire full complements of “one to one” understudies, to minimize COVID risk. (In many productions, a single understudy will cover multiple roles.) Filming digital options for the shows this fall is not cheap, either.
“The costs have gone up dramatically,” Uphoff Gray added. “For those who value professional live theater, the best thing is to buy a ticket and come see a show.”
Feels like home: Children's Theater of Madison
Last year, when the MYArts building was ready, Children’s Theater of Madison started running classes, workshops and summer intensives out of it right away. But the company, which is also a resident of Overture Center, held back on a fall show in 2021.
“We weren’t quite ready for it internally,” said Roseann Sheridan, CTM’s artistic director. “There was not enough predictability with COVID that the fall show wouldn’t get compromised.”
That’s one reason she’s really looking forward to this fall, which opens the season with a bilingual story for the youngest audience members (3 and up). “The Mole Hill Stories,” inspired by Lois Ehlert’s tale of a little mole facing a big move, opens Oct. 15 in the Starlight Theater in MYArts.
These productions, Sheridan said, are a way to introduce the new facility to the wider public.
“If you have kids taking classes or they’re involved in a choir, they come in,” Sheridan said. “But in terms of public events, that doesn’t happen as often. Getting audiences to come here, to the theater — us setting up a box office in the lobby and having front of house and volunteer ushers — all of that really does help it to feel like it’s our home.”
CTM is balancing its season between audience favorites and new work. These include a new adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” in December (“familiar,” Sheridan said, but also “fresh and surprising”) and a remount of the 2020 production of “Peter Pan” that got through its final dress rehearsal before shutting down due to COVID. A new play by Erica Berman, “Finder & The North Star,” runs in February 2023.
“We are definitely in an audience rebuilding time,” Sheridan said. Ticket buyers are taking a “wait and see” approach, she said, which is hard on a theater company that has to plan in advance and count on those sales.
“Do we need to do more connecting, marketing, is the thing going to sell?” she said. “We’re always looking at trends and advance indicators.”
Sheridan has noticed another trend — theatergoers around 5 and 6 years old who’ve never been to a show before, having missed that earlier window due to COVID. For “Mole Hill,” CTM is offering a significantly reduced ticket for kiddos 6 and younger.
“It’s like saying, ‘Hey! We know many of you haven’t been inside a theater,’” Sheridan said. “So parents don’t have to dish out a bunch of money if they don’t know what it’s like, or (the kids) don't like it and they have to leave.
“We’re trying to encourage people to come back,” Sheridan said. “It continues to be an interesting time. But I really think we have the opportunity now to rebuild, and do so with a degree of confidence.”