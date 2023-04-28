In a new PBS “Wisconsin Life” special, host Angela Fitzgerald features the stories of Muslims fostering community across the state.
She meets a mosque director who has spent 16 years leading a Milwaukee food pantry; a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor supporting Muslim American youth who aspire to be policy makers; the first Somali-born city council member in Barron; and the founders of a Muslim art collective in Milwaukee.
The Wisconsin Muslim Project is part of a larger collaboration between PBS Wisconsin, We Are Many - United Against Hate and the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition. It aims to connect both Muslim and non-Muslim communities, encouraging audiences to better understand the experiences of Wisconsin’s Muslim population through storytelling.
Representing those stories was important for “Wisconsin Life” executive producer Kelly Saran, who is Muslim. She said she wanted to show the diversity of the Muslim experience while also emphasizing how their faith ties them together.
“I think that our stories don't always get told in long-form storytelling,” she said. “But in this collective of stories, you really see how the Muslim faith is to serve your community, and every single one of the stories that we shared was part of that.”
While working on the project, Saran said she was most struck by the level of community engagement among Muslims in Wisconsin.
“We couldn’t really get around how active and engaged they were,” she said. “They’re doing this work kind of silently within their own communities, but they do have a story to share — and they’re doing impactful work.”
The Wisconsin Muslim Project will travel across the state to screen the “Wisconsin Life” episode and feature a photography exhibit by Milwaukee photographer Lila Aryan. The gallery highlights portraits of the lives of 15 Muslim Wisconsinites and families, all of whom represent their community in different ways.
On Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m., the project will launch in Madison at the American Family Insurance Auditorium and Foyer. The event will feature the photo gallery and a watch party for the “Wisconsin Life” episode. At 3:30 p.m., panelists will also participate in a discussion on the Muslim experience in Wisconsin.
“It’ll be an opportunity to learn from one another,” said Dulce Danel, who helps organize engagement events for PBS Wisconsin. “There's a lot of vulnerability in sharing your story, but it helps us find ways to connect to one another.”