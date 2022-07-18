As textile artist and printmaker Kelly Parks Snider discovered during the pandemic, “disruptions can be the impetus for great art.”
Surrounded by her new exhibition of fiber art, wood carvings, found objects and large-scale prints, on view at Arts + Literature Laboratory through Aug. 6, Parks Snider mused about her journey over the last two years.
“We all have disruptions in our lives,” Parks Snider said. “Deaths, divorces and job changes. But there were so many obstacles and setbacks during the pandemic.”
Those obstacles directly informed “Between Spaces,” Parks Snider’s current exhibition. This weekend, the show blends Parks Snider’s art with a recitation of her poetry, live music from the LunART Chamber Music Collective and a pandemic-inspired pas de deux created by Madison Ballet dancer Yu-Jhe Sun.
Addressing the isolation that many felt during the pandemic, Parks Snider says one of the goals of this exhibit is reconnecting with audiences and other artists. “Through collaborations, doing things together, we can saturate the streets with our art and reconnect to our collectiveness.”
Inspiration wall
Self-taught in many artistic media, Parks Snider calls herself an art generalist. She connects with an idea, then chooses the right material to tell that story.
Before the spread of COVID restricted people to their homes and mandated social distancing, Parks Snider had been traveling the country giving talks about art, hosting pop-up events and curating exhibitions nonstop.
Suddenly, she was confined to her home and studio. Her inspiration wall, where she had posted dozens of ideas, quotes and pieces of poetry as the foundation for future art pieces, was empty.
“I realized I needed to stop, pause and be in this uncomfortable space,” Parks Snider said.
Staring at that blank wall, she began to concentrate on her writing. For years, she has gotten up at 4 a.m. — what she describes as a very creative, spiritual and contemplative time — to write in her journal. From those mornings of free-writing, the poetry portion of “Between Spaces” began to emerge.
“A ‘between space’ is a disrupted state of loss, where we are forever changed,” she explained. “We are between states of life, a space of wondering what’s next.
“Throughout my life I’ve always known where I was going and where I wanted to be. And then one day, abruptly, I lost myself. I was undecided and in-between. My life was filled with uncertainty and unwanted transformation.
“But being lost allowed me to embark on this project. This exhibit chronicles my path, grounded in art, nature, self-reflection and connection.”
The disruption of the pandemic also forced Parks Snider to be more resourceful in creating artwork. For her large-scale monoprints, she was limited to using screens and paint that she already owned. She pieced together fiber art, transforming fabric lying around her house by dyeing it with botanical dyes, then discharging the colors with bleach.
She carved and softened the edges of enormous blocks of wood, responding to past disruptions in the life of the tree, chronicled in its rings.
Expanding her reach
Collaborations to create the “Between Spaces” (subtitled “Evenings of Art, Music and Dance”) came about organically, beginning with LunART, a five-year-old Madison-based organization that celebrates women in music and the arts.
As a board member of LunART, Parks Snider has been a friend, collaborator and artistic colleague with the company’s founder and artistic director, Iva Ugrcic, for years. They discussed working together on this exhibition when it was still in the formative stages.
“We see eye to eye,” Ugrcic said. “We have similar goals and we are both looking for ways to expand our reach through collaborations.
“I was immediately intrigued by the project since the theme was all about resilience, which very much aligns with LunART’s work.”
This weekend, Ugrcic will lead a trio of musicians performing pieces by prominent mid-20th century women composers, with Ugrcic on flute, Heather Huckleberry on oboe and Alyona Waldo on piano.
Featured pieces include Madeleine Dring’s “Trio for Flute, Oboe and Piano” and Ethel Smyth’s “Bonny Sweet Robin.” Pianist Eric Tran will accompany the ballet performance with a haunting piece by Franz Liszt, “Liebestraum.”
Impressed with the Madison Ballet’s outreach work in the community, Parks Snider contacted the company’s CEO, Jonathan Solari, about adding dance to the collaboration.
“I’m so inspired by their mission of presenting ballet without boundaries,” she said. “I’m happy we finally found a way to work together, to reconnect with the community.”
Intimate and unconventional
Although Ugrcic has seen the artwork in process, ironically she had to miss the opening of the gallery show in May because her family was quarantining after a COVID exposure.
“I’m excited to see the whole installation,” she said. “I find Kelly’s work very moving, open-hearted, honest and intellectual.”
“And I love the Arts + Literature Laboratory,” she continued. “I really prefer playing for an audience that is sharing a space, fully illuminated and present, in a chamber music setting.
“We can look the audience in the eye and interact with them, feeding off their emotions and energy. It’s even more fun when those intimate performances take place in unconventional settings.”
Back at Arts + Lit Lab, Parks Snider looked around the exhibit, as if seeing it fresh.
“It turns out where there are empty spaces, there is opportunity for growth,” she said.