This year’s winners of the Forward Art Prize, announced Friday night at Giant Jones Brewing Co., have joy in common.
Madison artist Lilada Gee makes vibrant paintings of Black women and girls, surrounded by flowers and rendered in lively bold colors. Gee designs these portraits to inspire. Her work is for the community, and therefore often found displayed publicly in the city — as yard signs, on a mural downtown, even on fire hydrants.
In her work, Katherine Steichen Rosing gravitates toward unpopulated places. Her paintings and fabric pieces make flowing, abstract gestures to the trees, water and wind of northern Wisconsin, with an underlying message about connectedness and climate change.
What their works share is a sense of openness, and an invitation for viewers to pause.
“As life gets faster, and social media and anxieties and COVID and all these things are coming at us, art gives us permission to pause and create beauty in the midst of chaos,” Gee said. “As an onlooker, an appreciator of art, it’s an opportunity to look at something that isn’t tragic. When stresses are high, it’s even more important to have art.”
Each year since 2019, Brenda Baker and Bird Ross’s Women Artists Forward Fund has awarded the Forward Art Prize to two women-identifying artists in Dane County. The fund was founded to address gender disparities in the art world by providing local women artists financial resources as well as recognition and community support.
The top prize includes an unrestricted payout of $10,000. Past winners include Alice Traore and Yeonhee Chong (2021), and Angelica Contreras and Adriana Barrios (2020).
Barrios was a juror this year, along with Gail Simpson, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor of in the Art Department, and philanthropist Simona Chazen, who serves on the council of the Chazen Museum of Art.
Five finalists working in printmaking, photography and mixed media were awarded $1,000 each by Dane Arts. They include Sara Meredith, Jennifer Bastian, J Myszka Lewis, Angela Johnson and Sarah Stellino.
The work of the Forward Art Prize winners and finalists is on display as part of an exhibition called “Woman’s Work,” up through Dec. 1 at Giant Jones Brewing Co., 931 E. Main St.
Gee: ‘Validated and blessed’
When Gee got the call that she was among this year’s winners, she started to cry. This summer, she said, has been among the toughest in her life, both publicly and privately.
The award made her feel “seen and validated and blessed,” Gee said. “It just was a release from thinking (that) everything about doing art in this city is going to be hard.”
Gee’s work is wide-ranging and community based, and has included everything from a podcast (“Defending Black Girlhood,” 2020-2021) to a coloring and activity book (“I Am Joy”). She was diagnosed with breast cancer in June of this year, which has shifted her practice.
“I started painting rocks the day I came home from the first (doctor’s office) visit,” Gee said. “I was filled with angst and anxiety, not knowing what all this is going to mean for my life and family and children. … Whenever I was feeling low or down, I would paint rocks.
“In that place I would find the peace of God.”
Gee calls these her “healing rocks,” and she’s been giving them away. “The one thing that has given me peace in the midst of fear anxiety and uncertainty is my art,” she said.
Gee recalled a moment earlier this summer, when she was painting a fire hydrant as part of the Vibrant Hydrants project. (Find Gee’s hydrants outside Summit Credit Union at 5809 Monona Drive and at 255 Gordon Ave.).
“One day I was painting and my back was in so much pain,” Gee said. “I felt the limitations of my body that I hadn’t felt before. So I got down on the ground and painted.”
In a photo of that moment, Gee noticed that she looked as happy as she has ever been.
“The answer wasn’t, ‘Don’t do this because it’s hard,’” she said. “But, ‘How can you do this?’ Because it’s important and joyful.”
Rosing: ‘Career-changing’
In her west side Madison studio on a recent morning, Katherine Steichen Rosing was preparing work for a show at UW-Oshkosh, set to open at the Allen Priebe Gallery on Oct. 13. The Forward Art Prize, she said, will help her develop new immersive installations, which are particularly labor intensive.
For Wisconsin artists, grant amounts are often so small they’re more like “a seal of approval,” Rosing said. This one is “career-changing.” It could really help with things like photography and framing, which she does herself despite being neither a photographer nor a framer.
Rosing is also excited for the more intangible benefit from the prize: recognition.
“It brings more awareness of my work,” she said. “There’s people in the state who should know who I am and what I’ve been doing, but I don’t feel like I’m on the radar.”
Rosing works in acrylic and graphite as well as fabric and mixed media. Her work evokes the natural landscapes she loves and grew up around, camping and fishing in northern Wisconsin during the summer with her family.
Her newest series is about the “connection between the lakes, the watersheds, the forest and the water cycle,” she said. “All of that feeds into climate. … As a person who loves being outside in the forest, it’s a really logical connection for me to work with in my paintings and installations, to address climate and other environmental issues.”
Rosing loves rich color, as well as the “surface and texture and the process of painting.” She described her work as “sometimes very quiet, and sometimes joyous.” She’s been working with shades of blue and green quite a bit lately, and has begun to include the suggestion of animals — namely snakes, damselflies and frog spawn.
Rosing taught from 1999 to 2020 at Madison College, and has representation at the Groveland Gallery in Minneapolis. She has an upcoming show at Abel Contemporary Gallery in Stoughton, set to open next April, and she tries to post behind the scenes images to Instagram (@katherinerosing) almost daily.
“No matter how worried I might be about environmental issues, I go to the forest, I go outside, I go to Olin Park … and I feel happy. I feel good,” she said. “So the paintings are a celebration of all those wonderful invisible processes.”