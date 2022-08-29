Only bold colors: Madison quilter Kay Simmons finds her voice in art

Kathryn "Kay" Simmons’ grandmother did not sew. Neither did her mother. In fact, prior to embarking on her journey as a quilter, the only sewing Simmons had done was in a high school home economics class, where she cut out pattern pieces and stitched together a blouse for herself — one that did not actually fit.
So it is remarkable that this summer, Simmons was asked to exhibit her quilts at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s annual show, Art Fair on the Square. To her surprise, she sold several large-scale quilts at prices she was hesitant to assign.
“There was a lot of work involved, picking out the pieces I would show and setting everything up,” she said. “But I was very pleased with having the opportunity to show my quilts alongside artists from across the country. And now I really have a better sense of the value of my work. That was really good.”
An accidental artist
An accomplished fiber artist, 82 year-old Simmons started her quilting career almost accidentally, when she was working at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as assistant dean of student academic affairs.
One day she stopped in a colleague’s office doorway to admire a fabric wall hanging. Taken with the piece, Simmons asked her friend where she could purchase another one like it. The coworker smiled and responded that the handmade quilt was not for sale, but she’d be happy to take Simmons on as a student.
“That’s how I got started,” she said, in a class of one, making a quilt similar to the one she had admired, using many fabrics and piecing techniques. Excited about the process and the product, Simmons was hooked.
“From there I just kept going,” she said. “And when I retired in 2002, it really took off!”
Simmons started making quilts for other people “because they were so amazed to receive something handmade.” First there were quilted wall hangings for colleagues’ retirements, then baby quilts for friends and relatives.
Her quilts were exhibited in local shows, as well as donated to silent auctions for churches, schools and other causes. They were also created to mark occasions like family reunions. Some incorporate her own family’s stories, others evoke a specific time and place.
Simmons’s home has all the signs of a person enamored with fabric, quilting and design. Several of her large quilts adorn the walls of her living room. Her Pfaff sewing machine takes up one end of the dining room table and her iron and ironing board rest nearby on a kitchen counter.
New projects are displayed around the room, from fabric purses and coasters to rag dolls. Downstairs, the basement stores a large collection of beautiful cotton prints — some leftover from past projects, some waiting to be incorporated into future quilts and some collected simply because they were too gorgeous to pass up.
“No mild colors here,” she said. “Only bold ones!”
Finding her own style
Decades and dozens of quilts later, Simmons still proudly pulls that first project, a pastel “row by row,” out of a storage box to demonstrate where she started on her journey as a quilter.
It is a sharp contrast to her more recent creations, one-of-a-kind intensely colorful works that frequently riff off of photographs and speak to her family history and deeper ethnic roots. Looking at her quilts in order of their creation, the collection is a greatest hits of quilting patterns and methods popular during the 1990s and 2000s, taught in classes at area fabric shops and at shows like the annual Wisconsin Quilt Expo. Now called the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, the event runs Sept. 8-10 at the Alliant Energy Center.
With each new sewing skill and style she mastered, Simmons expressed herself a bit more. Eventually she created her own quilt designs in many different styles.
Some pieces are photo realistic, some are whimsical, others are abstract or reminiscent of storybook illustrations. A thread-painted portrait of a Black, barefoot girl dancing in a ragged skirt was one of the first pieces to sell at the Art Fair on the Square.
Others are too personal to sell, such as the quilt that pictures her schoolmates growing up in Beloit, complete with a border depicting buildings in her old neighborhood. A circle with a slash over the top of some businesses indicates that Black people were not allowed to enter under the segregation of the 1940s and ’50s.
Another story collage set in Beloit illustrates the night in 1935 when her 16 year-old uncle was shot by an off-duty police officer as he tried to attend a football game. The newspaper story covering this incident is recreated on the quilt near a house with a burning cross, mimicking the one that appeared on the family’s lawn.
“Nobody talked about that when I was growing up, so I didn’t find out the details until later,” she said. “After my family filed a lawsuit against the police department, Black men from the neighborhood took turns keeping watch over our house at night to make sure we would be safe.”
Community at the Creator’s Cottage
Many quilters join groups to find community with other like-minded artists. Simmons has been a member of several area guilds, but as a Black woman amid a sea of white faces, she often felt a bit out of step with the others.
“I would just sit in the back and listen mostly,” she said. “My projects didn’t really fit in with their ideas of what a quilt should look like. They aren’t traditional and they use color much differently.”
Simmons found a comfortable place at the Creator’s Cottage, a new makerspace aimed at empowering women of color, located on Engelhart Drive in Madison. According to its founder, author and entrepreneur Catrina Sparkman, the Creator’s Cottage is “a creative arts retreat for aspiring writers, artists and those who just need to steal away to be alone with God.”
The welcoming space has hosted paint and sip parties, poetry readings, writing workshops and book launches in its first year. It also hosted a trunk show, where Simmons could display her quilts, talk about their design and encourage other Black women to get involved in quilting.
“The groups are small. I had about 10 people at one show, which was nice. It’s a nurturing environment where everyone feels at home,” she said.
At her age, Simmons admits that she’s probably not going to attend many out of town quilt conventions this year, but she doubts she will ever run out of quilt projects.
“I’m still ripe for learning. I still get excited when I see something and I don’t know how to make it.”