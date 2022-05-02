Some two years ago when the pandemic was new, artist Victoria Charleson noticed something unusual in her social media circles.
“People were talking about mental illness,” said Charleson, a self-described lens-based performance and mixed media artist.
Charleson has bipolar disorder and had just come off a challenging year, one that involved several hospitalizations and a month of in-patient treatment. She chose the name “Collateral Damage” for an abstract series she was making on Polaroid film, informed by her recovery. She’d been holding onto it, thinking about what might be next.
“I started getting on the right meds, I stopped drinking alcohol, and I was in intensive therapy,” she said. “I saw the county was offering grants (for art projects). And I started thinking, we should do something.”
That something is Charleson and Kel Mur’s new collaborative show “Collateral Damage,” featuring more than a dozen artists. It’s on display for a month starting Sunday, opening officially this Friday, May 6, during Madison’s citywide Gallery Night.
Paintings, photography, mixed media work, textiles and sculpture span the third floor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Pyle Center through May 31. Another showing is set for Arts + Literature Laboratory in 2023.
Co-curators Charleson and Kel Mur say the show “aims to destigmatize mental illness through open discussion and genuine representation.” They want the work to move people, to make them more willing to share.
“People are so uncomfortable with people who are mentally ill,” Charleson said. “People don’t know how to talk about things that are uncomfortable, so they don’t say anything.”
Lived experience
A call for art for “Collateral Damage” went out internationally last fall, and right away a few things made it different.
For one, all of the artists selected would be paid to show their work, which is rare in the United States. Usually artists have to pay for submission fees; if selected, they may have to pay for shipping, too.
“The system is so broken in that regard,” Mur said. “A gallery makes money off you whether you sell work or not. … It’s such an exploitative model for artists. Our work is our work. It should be treated as such.”
To fund “Collateral Damage,” Mur and Charleson secured grants from the Dane County Cultural Commission, the Madison Arts Commission and friends on Facebook (to the tune of $3,000).
Another distinguishing factor when curating the show? For applicants, having mental illness was a plus. “It was really important to me, that people in the show were living with mental health issues,” Charleson said.
For “Collateral Damage,” she and Mur specifically looked for artists whose work was not only strong with a clear point of view. They also wanted to hear about lived experience.
Artists in the show have dealt with trauma caused by life-threatening illness, debilitating depression and consuming anxiety. Pieces wrestle with post-traumatic stress disorder, eating disorders and addiction. Some touch on abuse.
In one painting by New Orleans artist Sean Clark, a nude man sways in the center of a crowd at a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest. He was in distress, clearly having a psychotic episode, but no one helped him.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Mur said. “Individuals like this, they get arrested, and then they get detained until they calm down, and they just get released again.”
The ‘tortured artist’ myth
In statements accompanying their work in “Collateral Damage,” artists often mention how vulnerable they feel, as well as the persistent, damaging myth of the tortured artist.
“Mental wellness was required for me to deal with mental illness in my art,” wrote Palma Maya Johnson, a painter who was raised in Madison and is now attending college in western Massachusetts. “I was upset to discover this when I was unwell, because I had mistakenly told myself it was a small benefit in a sea of misfortune … I should at least get some good art out of all of this unhappiness!”
Genevieve Stulgis, a conceptual artist from Chicago, is showing a series of beautiful, saturated kaleidoscope images of flowers for the first time. She described her work as “an inside look” at her most intimate thoughts.
“I usually make a piece when I’m really happy or really sad,” Stulgis wrote. “I tend to get stuck when I’m feeling steady. That’s also hard, because it perpetuates the mentality that this work relies on the instability of my mental health.”
Many are open about how their mental health affects their work. Beth Thelke, a sculptor who’s showing photography and digitally created images in this show, wrote, “I feel most inspired when I’m mentally well.”
“Creating art almost always feels like a healthy, positive step forward, and generates some feelings of wellness,” wrote Milwaukee-born artist Anwar Floyd-Pruitt about his drawn portraits, each informed by an experience of post-traumatic stress disorder.
“Talking honestly about the work and the traumatic experiences that lead to the works’ creation has also been healing in ways,” he wrote, “partially because having conversations often resulted in fewer feelings of isolation.”
Several artists connect their work directly with their own healing. One of those is Jamie Jacobson, an interdisciplinary artist whose work in this show involves unsettling handmade dolls.
“As I’ve worked towards my recovery and regained the ability to create again, I’ve come to realize just how crucial it can be to healing,” Jacobson wrote. “At a time when I felt like I couldn't tell anyone about my experiences, art became a conduit to process things I knew people in my life didn’t want me to talk about. Through art I could say the things I was too afraid to say in words.”
Jacobson, too, takes issue with the “tortured artist” trope.
“The widespread belief that mental illness breeds creativity is ultimately a harmful one,” they write.
Put down heavy feelings
The Pyle Center, home to business conferences and work retreats, may seem an unlikely location for a challenging, serious show like “Collateral Damage.” Mur hopes it can surprise people.
“Something that’s helped me a lot in my life was learning how to accept the darkness, as opposed to fight the fact that there is darkness,” Mur said. “We all have dark thoughts, regardless of what you’re diagnosed with or not diagnosed with. It’s just part of being human. Instead of working against them, you need to figure out how to work with them.
“That’s part of what this exhibition gets to. These things are here. This darkness is here. They’re part of being human and we can’t leave them out.”
For Charleson, too, moving people is a higher priority than sales. She doesn’t rely on her art to pay her bills, but she does rely on it to help her “put down heavy feelings.” Her work is usually quite dark, she said, and she rarely sells it.
“Like, this work is all about my eating disorder,” Charleson said, pointing to a photograph of a piece of toast on a plate. “So I don’t know if somebody wants to put a photograph on my restrictive eating disorder on their wall, you know what I mean? But like, for me, it’s important.”
She’s made people cry before. That’s important, too.
“I’d rather have somebody tell me that they feel like they got punched in the stomach when they looked at my work than buy it,” she said.