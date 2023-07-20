When Michelle Wildgen needs to get her brain ready to write, she reads.
“I have to get a few things out of the way first,” said Wildgen, whose new novel, “Wine People,” comes out on Aug. 1. “I have discovered that I cannot write before I exercise, so I get that out of the way.
“And then I take a few minutes to read a few pages of something that makes me want to write. It just sort of gets my mind back in there.”
Wildgen co-founded the Madison Writers’ Studio with fellow author Susanna Daniel in 2013. For many years she was an executive editor at the literary magazine Tin House, which ceased publication in 2019. She is currently a writer in residence at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Wildgen has written four novels, including “You’re Not You” (made into a film with Hilary Swank), “But Not For Long,” in which the apocalypse comes very quietly to Madison, and “Bread and Butter,” set behind the scenes in a restaurant.
“Wine People” incorporates a little bit of Madison and a bit more hospitality, with a wine-saturated spin. Wren, a quiet, driven Midwestern transplant, and Thessaly, the daughter of Sonoma vintners, compete for a major promotion at a high-end wine importer in Manhattan. Their uneasy alliance-turned-complicated friendship takes them from New York to Italy to the Midwest, with high-end Champagne and cabernet franc to ease the journey.
For this latest novel, Wildgen worked with Zibby Books, which publishes one book per month so that “every book — and author — gets undivided attention at launch.” For “Wine People,” that’s meant influencer book kits with totes and Une Femme wine and in-person retreats for Wildgen with other Zibby authors.
Also new: each book has a QR code “where you can read additional content and see research photos,” Wildgen said.
Wildgen recently spoke with the Cap Times about wine-centric research, what role the pandemic played in work and fiction, and how we talk about female friendship.
Why did you set this book in the world of wine importing?
I wanted to start a new book, and I wanted it to be something fun for me to dive into. I had worked with people at L’Etoile who went into wine importing … so I just started talking to people.
I talked to Molly (Moran) at Table Wine to get really basic stuff, because a lot of the stuff that I once knew about wine I’d kind of forgotten. I never knew how importing and selling works. I’d say, who else should I talk to? And very organically it expanded.
Slowly it came together what the story would be, but I could tell right away that it was so fun. I had to force myself to stop bugging people, to let them get off the phone.
Did you travel, for research?
In 2018 I was in Portland, (Oregon), and there’s great wine made around there. I went with a friend of a friend to J.K. Carriere … and (owner Jim Prosser) told this wonderful story that ended up in a different version in the novel.
There’s a moment where they bring out a really special old wine at this German winery, and that’s what this guy described. This old guy is in the corner, the emeritus winemaker, doing nothing, saying nothing, until they opened up a wine and the smell hit everybody and he came back to life.
I did do a specific trip to California. And then a group of us were in Italy, and Molly arranged a couple of different winery visits. A lot of stuff came from those things.
The friendship in this book feels so authentic, like in moments like when one person realizes her “best friend has a new best friend” and has some complicated feelings about that. Do you think we talk differently about adult friendships now?
Especially with pandemic-related stuff, but also just modern life and social media, we do talk a lot more about loneliness and why it’s destructive. Part of that is, what role does friendship have? As families become less close knit, friendships matter more.
Maybe we do have more of a respect for what role that plays in our lives, and that you have to attend to them.
I find women in general very interesting. That’s a pretty broad brush, but I am interested in women’s stories. My friendships as an adult have been crucial and I hope they stay that way, but they also they have their ups and downs, things that have to be worked out.
Some of the scenes at the wine importer had me gritting my teeth — like when the owner of the company says he “sees a lot of himself” in the unqualified guy, instead of the women.
And not questioning that! One of the many things I was interested in this book was I wasn’t looking to write about a super overt toxic culture. I was looking to write about the ways in which people who are not trying to be toxic or patriarchal, and nevertheless, accidentally reinforcing those things.
Madison does have a presence in this book, though it's less than in your early novels. One character calls the city a “milk town” and jokes about how we’re always dressed like a hike could break out at any time.
We are so casual here. I’m a Madison booster. I love this place — it’s my adopted hometown —yet it’s not interesting to write about a place from a purely “booster” point of view. You can tease in an affectionate way.
How did you decide whether to include the pandemic in the book timeline?
Earlier, it had very specific dates, and I ended up taking them out. The only time markers are, (the restaurant) Cru still exists in this timeline. It doesn’t exist in New York City anymore.
And there’s a blink-and-you-miss-it moment when they are in France and tasting rosé, and their first thought is “How much rosé can we possibly sell?” I’m hoping that people catch that that’s not a mistake, it’s a time reference.
Otherwise, I didn’t want to deal with the pandemic. I was writing with air pods in and people hollering in the rest of my house when you’re all stuck at home. The last thing I wanted to do was bring in the pandemic.
Who do you read when you want to get ready to write?
Often Alice Munro, Laurie Colwin. Rebecca Makkai. Almost always it’s women writers, and some kind of sensory book. I don’t like being in a book where I have no idea where they are and what they’re doing — I like being immersed in a world.
I admire writers who are playing with form, but the thing that makes me want to write is intricacies between people.