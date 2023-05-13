With a world premiere, an amazing concerto, and a towering symphonic work, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s Friday evening concert was a wonderful capstone to a magnificent season.
The concert began with excerpts from a new opera, “Edmonia,” composed by the WCO’s composer in residence William Banfield, and then featured two towering compositions by Beethoven, his Piano Concerto no. 1, performed stunningly by piano soloist Michael Mizrahi, and his Symphony no. 6.
Since July 2021, Banfield has served as the WCO’s composer in residence, commissioning pieces and helping the ensemble reach a wider audience, and his voice and efforts in the WCO and around Madison have made a wonderfully positive impact. In his efforts to challenge the lack of diversity in the classical music world, Banfield has said that “the most important thing is to recognize Black classical artists, do justice to the canon, and perform music that matters to our time.”
Banfield’s new opera, “Edmonia,” is a telling of the story of Edmonia Lewis (1844-1907), a mostly overlooked female artist of African American and Native American heritage. Scholar Marilyn Richardson has researched Lewis’ life story and made her more widely known after unexpectedly discovering one of Lewis’s sculptures in 1988. Banfield describes his “Edmonia” as loosely based on the actual artist’s life, but that this artist has been recognized on such a grand scale alone is a celebration of her.
On Friday night, the WCO, accompanied by singers from the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Mead Witter School of Music, performed six numbers from the opera, which focused on three main periods of Edmonia’s life: her expulsion from Oberlin College, her move to Boston, and her life in Florence, Italy.
From the opening notes of the prelude, the work grabbed the audience’s attention, beginning with a penetrating violin melody that was not quite tonal but not completely atonal. As the rest of the orchestra joined in, an image of Edmonia Lewis was projected onto the screen at the back of the stage. As a voiceover recited details from her life, quotes from historical newspapers that exalted Lewis’s work appeared, followed by images of her sculptures “Cleopatra Hagar” and “Forever Free.”
Throughout the work, Banfield blended together various musical styles seamlessly. The number “Are You Happy,” for example, has elements of soul music, with a backbeat drum set pattern, block chords on the piano, and a “push” rhythm blended with operatic melodic figurations and contemporary song phrasing.
The three vocal soloists from UW, Jerzy Gillon, Madson Barrett, and Isabel Celata, each gave outstanding performances, but Gillon, who played the title character, was the shining star of the evening. Her two big solo numbers “Oberlin Farewell” and “Dreams” blew me away.
The second verse of “Farewell” was especially emotive, and Gillon performed its soaring melodies and a demanding wide range with command and precision. That number ends with a clever musical cliffhanger, as the Edmonia character abruptly stops and leaves the stage promptly after the climactic moment, leaving the orchestra to pick up the pieces.
Gillon’s performance of “Dreams,” though, brought down the house. With the general theme “moving forward through adversity,” the work was artfully composed with a slow but tactful energy build towards the end that leads to a climax. With tremendous stage presence, Gillon charged the final lyrics of the number, “dreaming,” with unfettered emotional power.
So pleased was Banfield with Gillon’s interpretation of Edmonia Lewis that when he was summoned to the stage to receive applause, he swiftly walked over to Gillon, arms open, to hug the soprano and compliment her on an extraordinary performance before bowing. I eagerly look forward to a full production of the opera.
‘More Beethoven!’
It was admittedly a bit jarring to transition from Banfield’s powerful opera to Beethoven’s Piano Concerto no. 1. But once Mizrahi began to play, those feelings were replaced by enthusiastic focus on the pianist’s stellar playing.
A professor of piano at Lawrence University in Appleton, WI, Mizrahi’s skills as a pedagogue are second only to his skills at the keyboard. An expert technical player, he also has a talent for rhetorical timing and a finely calibrated sense of rubato, which makes his playing especially engaging.
Though the audience was thoroughly delighted by the performance, the most excited person in the hall was likely Mizrahi himself. He exuded a contagious joy as he performed, particularly during passages with heightened rhythmic activity.
He maintained speed and agility at the keyboard while generating a full and warm tone that was utterly inviting. In the slow movement, Mizrahi’s articulations and phrasing were exceptional. And in the finale, he dazzled with jaw dropping quick runs and cross-handed playing—a great delight to hear and see.
There is much discussion over tempo when it comes to Beethoven’s music. Maestro Sewell decided to follow closely the tempo markings marked in the concerto’s score, and I was pleased that he did. The second movement was perfectly slow and served as a great contrast to the spirited final movement, the quick tempo of which brought the concerto to an exciting close.
The audience in the Capitol Theater gave Mizrahi an enthusiastic standing ovation, prompting an unexpected encore. Declaring “More Beethoven!” Mizrahi played the composer’s Bagatelle Op. 126 no. 5. This charmingly light work was a perfect contrast to the concerto, and under Mizrahi’s expressive hands, it had a wonderfully joyful tone. This work will feature in Mizrahi’s upcoming performance at Farley’s House of Piano’s Salon Piano Series on Saturday, May 13.
While the concerto has many Beethovenian harmonic shifts, it is very much in the Classical style of Mozart and Haydn. The closing piece, Beethoven’s Symphony no. 6 (“Pastorale”), by contrast, is an example of the composer at the height of what is considered his heroic period, and as such it features dramatic cadences, deep thematic development of melody and rhythm, and organizational and harmonic turns that suggest, what scholar Scott Burnham has called, Beethoven’s “internalization of classical formal procedure.”
The work is loosely programmatic. Over the first three movements, the orchestra sets an idyllic pastoral scene with evocations of outdoor music making and birdsongs that, in the fourth movement, is disturbed by a most violent thunderstorm. Eventually the birds begin to chirp again, and in the final movement, the pastoral scene is restored as the work’s most heroic melody, derived from the birdsong, develops across the movement into a triumphant theme.
The WCO did a fantastic job building up into the full-blown tempest. At first, the cellos introduced the initial rumblings, and gradually the full orchestra took part in the stormy scene. And during the pastoral moments, the WCO reached near cinematic heights with its lush orchestral textures. The members of the woodwind section deserve special commendation for their individual contributions to the beautiful soundscape.
Beethoven’s “Pastorale” symphony, with its notable program, was a particularly appropriate piece to close the WCO’s first season unimpacted by the global pandemic. After a “sturm und drang” episode, the WCO has returned with a triumphant season that featured exciting programming, record breaking attendance, and amazing guest artists.