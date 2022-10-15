The Madison Symphony Orchestra’s second concert of the season, “Sublime Violin and Journeys,” featured works from three of the greatest composers in the western classical canon as well as virtuoso violinist James Ehnes, who wows the Madison audience every time he visits.
The MSO will perform with Ehnes twice more this weekend, on Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in Overture Hall.
On Friday, maestro John DeMain began the concert with a clarification: at the MSO’s season opener last month, many people noticed that MSO general manager Ann Bower did not place the score on the conductor’s stand as she has for 25 years. This is typically a job for a librarian — but MSO librarian Kathy Taylor is a violinist in the orchestra, so she couldn’t do it. For the September concert, new librarian Jennifer Goldberg placed the score.
This weekend Bower returns, keeping with the MSO’s unique custom. DeMain described her as “the heart and soul of this group of musicians.” Madison audiences are nothing if not loyal — and observant.
The first piece on the program, “Death and Transfiguration,” required careful observation, as well as reading of program notes. Otherwise, DeMain said, “you won’t know why the trombone interrupts the orchestra!”
In many ways, this piece played to the MSO’s strengths. It demanded intricate woodwind textures, lush orchestral colors, brash brassy sonorities and several climactic swells, all of which the MSO performed expertly.
Each section of the episodic work felt distinct and convincing. Despite minor intonation issues in the horn section and some brief disconnections between the violins, the work started the concert on a high.
For the second piece of the night, Samuel Barber’s Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, the MSO welcomed back violinist James Ehnes for a fourth time to Overture Hall. A former child prodigy, Ehnes wields his violin not as an extension of his body, but as an object under his complete entrancement — as was I. By way of a welcoming tone and energetic play, Ehnes has the ability to both amaze an audience and make the concert hall feel quite intimate.
From the start of the first movement, Ehnes found a great balance with the MSO, blending in and shining out as each moment asked. He displayed his ability to play quickly, quietly and cleanly, all while producing a gorgeous tone. In the second movement, he showed his knack for lyricism, and rendered the main theme beautifully.
The third and final movement is a tour de force that demands endurance, precision and speed, of which Ehnes has plenty. The movement began with a rapid barrage of triplet rhythms from the soloist that continued for over two minutes. Ehnes showed no signs of fatigue and wowed the audience when, as the piece barreled towards its end, the violin’s rhythms accelerated to an even faster pace.
Ehnes returned to the stage for an encore, joking that “the maestro didn’t think I played enough notes tonight.” He went on to play the note-heavy Caprice no. 16 by Paganini. The work is equally as exciting as the Barber finale and just as demanding, and Ehnes’ performance of it left the crowd in awe.
To close the concert, the MSO performed Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3, often referred to as his “Scottish” symphony. Of the work’s four movements, the orchestra blended nicely on the first movement’s dreamy themes. During the second movement, however, the MSO showed signs of fatigue. Some of the quicker melodic lines were slightly muddled, notably in the string section.
The final movement re-energized the orchestra, quickly accelerating to a swift marching pace, which the composer considered warlike. Moving with the rhythms of the movement, DeMain swayed back and forth as if conjuring the swirling melody with his baton.
The movement ended with a rousing coda that sounded characteristically separate, serving as an effective ending to the work as well as the concert.