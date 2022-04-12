When Sophie Jester, a sophomore biology major at University of Wisconsin-Madison, auditioned for Pitches & Notes, a treble a cappella group on campus, she didn’t think she would make it.
Now, a little over a year later, Jester and the rest of the group will head to New York to perform in the upcoming in-person International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA). This is the first time that a group from UW-Madison will be competing at an in-person ICCA finals, set for Saturday, April 23, at The Town Hall in Times Square.
“We are honored to be making this history for not only our group, but UW-Madison a cappella as a whole,” wrote one member, Hyunji Haynes. “Pitches & Notes is putting Madison’s vibrant music community on an international stage.”
A treble choir is a group that only sings in the treble clef, which refers to higher voiced individuals generally. In addition to sopranos and altos, the 17-member Pitches also have basses, or members of the group who can sing very low.
Pitches decided to identify as a treble group this past year to be more inclusive to all gender identities, as opposed to branding as a female group. Not all the group members identify as women, said Chlo Baumbach, a senior geography and environmental studies major.
The Pitches & Notes were the only treble group to compete in the Great Lakes Semifinal in Chicago in March. Maize Mirchi, a South Asian a cappella group from the University of Michigan came in second. Voices in Your Head, a student-run group from the University of Chicago, took third.
Another a cappella group from UW-Madison, Under A-Rest, made it to the semifinals as well.
“It was surreal,” Baumbach said. “This was our second year making it to the semifinals, ever. We’ve only been competing as a group for eight years now, which is still a pretty decent track record.”
Baumbach said winning at quarterfinals had a surprise twist: one soloist was out with COVID-19, so an alternate stepped in to sing.
“We FaceTime called them after finding out that we got first and we were going,” Baumbach said. “We were all crying and so excited.”
For the April 23 set in New York, Pitches & Notes is planning to sing a cover of “Animal” by AURORA, “Deepest Lonely” by Birdy and “Outro” by MUNA. A Madison show is forthcoming on May 1.
“Right now is an extremely busy time,” Jester said. For the spring show, “every senior in the group gets their own song. We’re learning eight songs on top of continuing to practice our set for finals.”
The seniors selected a variety of songs, among them “It’s Rainin’ Men” as covered by DeathbyRomy, Billie Eilish’s “Halley’s Comet,” “Shy” by Melt and Katy Perry’s “I Kissed a Girl.”
The seniors are also preparing a surprise song that they will sing for the rest of the group and audience the day of the performance.
Although the group is navigating practices and planning for competitions, they still make time to hang out and just have fun with each other. Baumbach said the group is like a family.
“We’re continuing to stay organized,” Jester said. “It’s been super busy, but just a very exciting time.”