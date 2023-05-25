Soul icon Tina Turner died Wednesday at the age of 83. If you saw her in concert, even decades ago, the memory is still fresh in your minds.
Turner performed in 1997 at Summerfest with Cyndi Lauper, and on March 25, 2000, she performed at the Kohl Center as part of what was billed as her last major national tour. Lionel Richie was the opening act, and former “E.R.” actress Gloria Reuben was one of Turner’s backup singers, a tribute to her superstar status.
In an interview with the Cap Times before the show, Reuben talked about the nerve-wracking experience of auditioning before Turner in her hotel room, singing Turner’s own “Simply the Best.” Reuben said that after “E.R.,” she was hoping to incorporate more music in her career, and couldn’t have asked for a better role model than Turner.
"For this to be the first step that I take, I think it's a pretty damn good one,'' Reuben says. “I'll have a year's training with the best of who I could possibly train with. In rehearsals, this woman is singing full force. There's not one note that is in any way false. And I can't ask for anything better than that.''
I vividly remember reviewing the show for the Cap Times. This was back in the day when we were a six-day daily print newspaper, so I had a hard deadline that night to get the review in the next day’s paper. And our computer system was still in its infancy, so filing via internet wasn’t an option, and I had to rush back to the office on Fish Hatchery Road and file in person.
But what I saw of the show was amazing. The review had long since disappeared from our website, but in honor of Turner’s passing, we thought we’d repost it today. She really was simply the best.
Concert review: Tina's sass, spirit, soul outshine younger singers
Asking if Tina Turner at 60 years of age has still got it is like asking if the Grand Canyon is still pretty deep.
Turner has twice the sass, spirit and soul of contemporary female singers half (or especially a third) of her age. And comparing Turner's sold-out show at the Kohl Center Friday to Britney Spears' performance there three nights earlier, it seems the younger generation has a lot of catching up to do.
Madison was the second stop for Turner's 70-city "Twenty Four Seven'' tour, billed as her last major national tour.
Whatever the reasons for her semi-retirement, they weren't apparent on stage. She seems to have even more energy and vigor than ever, her voice is still the wailing wall of emotion it always was, and her rapport with her audience just grows deeper with each passing year.
The marvelous three-level set looked like it was made out of spare parts from Disneyland's "Space Mountain'' ride, constructed of slanted walkways, stairways and cubbyholes. In addition to her tight seven-piece band, Turner also had three backup dancers and two backup singers, including former "E.R.'' star Gloria Reuben.
The show started off with a sonic boom as Turner and her crew ripped into Sly and the Family Stone's "Want to Take You Higher.'' It was a stellar version, with crisp backing vocals, fiery guitars, and Turner tearing up the stage in an ice-cream white suit with fringe on the pants.
"I think I have a great show for you all tonight,'' Turner said, after making a few air kisses into her microphone. "Because I'm going to take you on the journey of my career.''
She didn't disappoint, taking the audience from the heights of her soulful 1960s work through her landmark "What's Love Got to Do With It'' comeback to new songs off her most recent album, "Twenty Four Seven.''
She donned a tight black leather outfit for the anthemic "We Don't Need Another Hero,'' taken from the "Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome'' movie she co-starred in. The pounding '80s rock of that song and "Better Be Good to Me,'' propelled by a monster piano line, sounded great in a large arena setting.
Strangely, it was "What's Love Got to Do With It'' that sounded a bit flat, even when Turner exhorted the audience to sing the chorus. It may be that Turner has sung that song so many times that she's lost her connection to its emotional core.
At one point, the massive set literally split in two, with sparks flying, as a runway platform extended from the rear of the stage. Turner, wearing a slinky dress that seemed to be made of chain mail, strutted out onto the runway with her dancers and singers, launching into an effective "Heard It Through the Grapevine.''
Her soulful read of "Let's Stay Together'' showcased just how potent a voice she has, and how she never sacrifices the emotion in a song just to show off her impressive range.
The material on her latest album feels a lot safer and generic than even her 1980s catalog, and therefore somewhat weaker. The techno-flavored "When the Heartache Is Over'' in particular seems too obvious an attempt to replicate Cher's success with "Believe.''
Lionel Richie opened the show, on the comeback trail after years spent somewhere other than on the pop charts. He was welcomed back with open arms by a very enthusiastic audience as he performed an audience-friendly collection of his hits.
Richie looked and sounded so good that he may have spent the last decade in the cryogenic freezer next to Walt Disney. He seemed unabashedly happy to be back on stage, as he got the crowd dancing with his up-tempo hits ("Dancing on the Ceiling,'' "All Night Long'') and swaying with his ballads ("Hello,'' "Stuck on You'').
Best of all, he resurrected some insanely funky old Commodores hits like "Brick House.''
Richie is readying a comeback album called "Renaissance'' for the summer that features a number of guest artists like the Backstreet Boys. Judging by his energetic performance Friday, he sounds like he has the chops, and the good will from fans, to get back in the game.