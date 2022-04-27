Suzanne Vega and Carson McCullers lived in different times, but they go back a long ways.
Vega, the folk-pop artist best known for 1980s hits like “Luka,” became fascinated with the writings of McCullers (“The Ballad of the Sad Cafe”) when she was a student at Barnard College.
She dressed up as McCullers for a theater class, and for her undergraduate thesis wrote a one-act musical play based on the Georgia writer’s short stories.
“I loved her character, and her boldness,” Vega said in a phone interview from the road, on a tour that will bring her to the Stoughton Opera House on May 4. “She wrote about whatever she wanted. I definitely identified with her vision of herself as an outsider.
“She was always able to get inside other people’s skin and express their point of view. But she wasn’t always able to do that in real life, and I found that very poignant.”
McCullers has been a literary touchstone that Vega has returned to again and again throughout her career. Like Vega, McCullers had success at an early age, publishing “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” to great acclaim when she was 23. Vega’s second album, “Solitude Standing,” came out 35 years ago this month when she was 28, going platinum and spawning hits like “Luka” and “Tom’s Diner.”
“I did have an early success with “Solitude Standing,” and the (self-titled) first album also did very well,” she said. “As it turned out, my life did follow that pattern. And fortunately did not follow other patterns. Thank God for that. I’m grateful for that.”
McCullers struggled with alcoholism and illness throughout her life, and died at 50 of a brain hemorrhage in 1967. Vega has gone on to stay fruitful in her career, in part because of McCullers.
She created two one-woman shows where she played McCullers, the latter, “Lover, Beloved,” spawning an album of the same name in 2016. A film version of “Lover, Beloved” premiered in March at the SXSW Film Festival, in which Vega plays McCullers in both her 20s and her 40s. Intimate and taut, the 80-minute film was shot over six days on a soundstage in Austin without an audience, blending theater and film in unexpected ways.
“Maybe if I had been watching the dailies, I would have made different choices,” Vega said. “But ultimately, I did what the director (Michael Tully) told me to do. I sat where they told me to sit, and I remembered my lines and did them over and over again. I did the best I could under the circumstances.
“You could kind of tell from the crew whether you'd hit the mark. There were moments where after I’d finished, nobody was breathing. There was this dead silence in the room. And I thought, ‘Whoa, something must have happened during that moment.’ I think the film has a vitality.”
A couple of songs from “Lover, Beloved” are included in Vega’s current setlist, which spans her 35-year career.
“It's an arc of songs from all over my career, especially the ones I know that the audience likes,” Vega said. “There's a couple of new songs, but there's quite a bit of the old songs as well.”
Vega said she hasn’t performed at the Stoughton Opera House before, but has been through Madison many times. She also has had a lifelong friendship with legendary jazz bassist and Madison resident Richard Davis, who was friends with her stepfather.
When Davis saw Vega perform a jazz set as a teenager in New York, he told her afterward that she ought to talk to the audience between songs. It’s advice she took to heart. Her last live album, 2018’s “An Evening of New York Songs and Stories,” mixes music and storytelling about her longtime home.
“He wrote to me in his block letters, and encouraged me and he said I had talent similar to Janis Ian and Laura Nyro, who he had also played with,” Vega said. “Just at the age of 16, when you're struggling like that, it really meant so much to me. So I have a warm spot in my heart for him.”