Richard Davis, the legendary jazz bassist and University of Wisconsin-Madison professor emeritus who lived here since 1977, died Wednesday at 93, according to media reports.
Tributes and memories began to pour in Thursday on social media from collaborators, friends and students.
“We traveled the back roads and played duos in the prisons,” wrote jazz keyboardist and fellow Madison musical legend Ben Sidran on Facebook Thursday. “Talk about a jazz education.”
"A great musician with a big personality and a deep spirit with many life lessons to teach!" Madison jazz vocalist Gerri DiMaggio commented. "He will be missed."
While jazz was his home base, the Chicago native’s genius jumped genres. Moving from Chicago to New York, he played with everyone from Sarah Vaughan to Van Morrison, from Leonard Bernstein to Bruce Springsteen. Critic Greil Marcus called his work on Morrison’s “Astral Weeks” album “the greatest bass ever heard on a rock album.”
In a August 2022 column for the Chicago reader, critic Steve Krakow wondered how a bassist who played with so many famous people wasn’t more famous himself. “His status as one of the world’s most soulful and virtuosic bassists is already unassailable.”
Much like funk drummer Clyde Stubblefield did when he moved to Madison, Davis embraced the city, playing at local clubs and educating and inspiring generations of students as a UW-Madison music professor.
Davis was also an influential community activist on racial issues in Madison, and made it a personal mission to increase diversity and inclusion at UW-Madison, founding the Madison chapter of the Institutes for the Healing of Racism.
At a 2015 panel discussion, he said America needs to focus less on making reparations for racial injustices of the past and focus on atoning for the injustices of the present, in particular the criminal justice system.
“Why not start with the new slaves — the prisoners?” Davis asked. “We are guilty of having the most of them. We are the most racist state in the country” in terms of percentage of African-American men who are incarcerated. “Don’t you want to cringe a little bit — that we are the most racist state in the country? On Wisconsin!”
He also created the Foundation for Young Bassists, where veteran teachers train students from ages 3 to 18 in playing Davis’s beloved instrument, and the annual Jazz Bass Conference. In his later years, he talked much less about his incredible career in music, and much more on his incredible career as a teacher and mentor.
“That’s why I like being around young people, passing on a legacy,” he said in a 2014 interview with Wisconsin Public Television. “They’re the messengers.”
Davis' daughter, Persia Davis, told Madison365 that her father did not want a public memorial service.