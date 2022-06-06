In 2016, a day after getting fired from his job as a delivery driver, Eric De Los Santos hauled his marimba out on the streets of Madison for the first time, playing a half-hour set.
“I remember telling myself this probably won’t last for very long,” he said. “But you never know what’s going to happen unless you actually do it, and easily, one of the best things that’s happened to me was that delivery place letting me go.”
Now, almost a decade later, De Los Santos’ music has become a staple of the city. Known to some as the “Madison Marimba Man,” he can be spotted playing spontaneously on State Street or at the Dane County Farmers’ Market. Just look for the man with a dark ponytail, striking chords with four mallets on a xylophone-like instrument.
The marimba, a percussion instrument, has dozens of wooden bars with resonator pipes underneath to amplify their tones. Covering a wide range of hits — from "Encanto" and Pink Floyd to Metallica and Johann Sebastian Bach — De Los Santos enchants listeners with a mellow, velvety sound that reverberates throughout the streets, often stopping passersby in their tracks.
To add variety, De Los Santos tries to add at least one new song each time he plays his three-hour sets. Though he memorizes each piece, he doesn’t yet feel like his brain is too full with music. “I don’t know how many more songs I can fit in there,” he said. “But I realized that however long I’m doing this, I’m going to have to keep adding songs — and I’m totally OK with that.”
His one deal-breaker: “Baby Shark.”
“I won’t play that,” he said. “I could not live with myself.”
Originally from Texas, De Los Santos’ interest in music began in sixth grade, when his grandfather let him play his piano. He eventually made his way to Wisconsin in 1997 through Milwaukee’s Pioneer Drum and Bugle Corps and has been living in Madison since 2014. He’s also played for the Green Bay Packers drumline.
While De Los Santos has become a familiar face on Madison streets, he describes himself as a “loner” who relishes spending time at home. His public performances throw him into the spotlight, yet he said he likes to keep an air of mystery.
The Cap Times got to know the mystical marimba man in a recent interview. He spoke about his favorite moments as a street performer, his journey in learning percussion and his musical inspiration.
How did you learn to play marimba?
Drum and Bugle Corps in Milwaukee starting in 1997 to 1999 — It’s how I made the transition from Texas to Wisconsin. I went to college for music, with an emphasis in percussion, but that probably only was about 15% of my time. The rest was through Drum and Bugle Corps.
I was in an environment where literally all I had to worry about was playing. On average, each day was about eight hours of rehearsal. If I wasn’t practicing, then I was in competition and touring around the country. The rest of the time was spent eating, sleeping and going to the bathroom.
I can still say that those three summers were the best summers that I've ever had in my entire life. Sure, I was getting yelled at because I missed two notes playing a 16-note passage. Sure, I was so hot, and I wasn't in the air conditioning. I was tired and borderline sleep deprived. But I could feel my mallet chops getting bigger. It became easier to play faster, to play louder. Primarily, I could feel myself getting more musical.
What made you stick with marimba after Drum and Bugle Corps?
I started teaching drum corps and high school marching band. I did that for 20 years in this state, but there was always this little voice in my head saying I would much rather be playing. It took me a few years before I decided I needed to stop. When you’ve been doing something for very long, it can be pretty difficult to step away from it.
Tell me about the first time you played in public.
Admittedly, it was scary. That first time I went out, I spent the entire ride, the entire time parking, the entire time setting up my marimba, thinking of reasons to not be there. I was thinking things like, “Your instrument is pretty loud. I’m sure people probably don’t want to hear it.” I kept thinking of reasons to just go back home, to just go back and get another delivery job — I guess to go back into hiding. But it was probably 30 to 40 minutes of music back then, and I could tell right away from the start that people liked it. The negative self talk — it’s not as much as the first time — but it’s still kind of there.
What’s your favorite song to play?
It’s a little bit of a revolving door. Probably “Creep” by Radiohead. I think I’ve seen almost every reaction — well, thankfully not angry — from people whenever I play “Creep.”
Who are your musical inspirations?
That’s another kind of revolving door. It’s actually a band I don’t cover, but my number one influence is probably TOOL. I’m not the biggest metalhead, but I really like mixed metered syncopated music. Kind of like a chef, they can get tired of the same tastes, so they want something different. I think that’s what TOOL does for me.
Do you have any memorable moments from your time playing?
One thing that I still hang onto that drum corps taught me: The world can be ending behind you, but you do not stop playing the song. Don’t let other things distract you. While I’m playing, I’ve been told that I make it look easy. But there’s quite a bit of concentration that’s happening, like trying to keep my eyes sometimes at four spots at the same time.
One time, out of my peripheral, I saw a figure approaching. It felt like an 8-foot person. At first, I thought it was some big muscle head or a football player. But it’s getting taller, taller, taller. I had to just take a peek — and there were two giant horses. It was the police officers on horseback that occasionally patrol State Street.
The female police officer was trying to get her horse to leave and they wouldn’t. They just stopped and chilled for a little while. I played “Prelude in C,” an aria, and I swear for a few seconds one of them was starting to rock. They got pretty close up to me.
I like little challenges, especially when it has something to do with playing. I thought, if I can have this giant animal next to me as I’m playing, imagine how well I can play without the giant animal next to me. Playing for two nonhumans, and feeling like they were soaking it in, that was for sure a stand out moment.
When people listen to you play, what do you hope they’ll take away from it?
A grin — even if it’s only just for a few seconds. Whatever might be bugging them, whatever might be getting to them, if just for a little while they can forget about it. It doesn’t even have to be a big old smile. Just a grin.