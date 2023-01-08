Steve Tibbetts learned the power of a guitar at an early age.
When he was growing up in Madison, Tibbetts would tag along with his father, the late Norris Tibbetts, on trips out of town. Norris Tibbetts, who died in October at 101, was a labor organizer and a professor of labor law at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and would visit factory workers.
At some point, talk about union law would stop, and his father would bring out his 12-string guitar to lead the workers in singing rousing renditions of labor anthems.
“It was not lost on an 11-year-old boy that when somebody pulls out a guitar, everybody stops talking,” Tibbetts, 68, said in an interview at Moka Coffee on Madison’s west side during a recent trip back home.
Tibbetts’ guitar, a 12-string electric, has made people stop talking for over 40 years. An acclaimed musician, Tibbetts has traveled the globe and traveled across genres in his music, ranging from jazz fusion to rock to multiple strains of world music. He’s made 13 albums with the Norway-based instrumental label ECM Records, mostly with his longtime percussion partner Marc Anderson.
Now living in Minnesota, where he also works part-time as a nurse, Tibbetts released a new career-spanning retrospective on ECM last fall called “Hellbound Train.” He talked about his escapades growing up in Madison, how he found his way as a musician, and what’s next.
What memories come back when you revisit this city? I’m sure Madison has changed a lot since you were a teenager.
It feels like the same city. Especially coming into town, and you see the lakes. There’s the harbor with the big rocks so you don’t drive your car into the lake. We used to sit on those rocks and discuss music. Every once in a while we’d dare each other to (ride) our bikes into the water.
Time is eternal in those days. You wore cutoffs and nothing else from mid-June until school starts. We’d get a head full of acid and bike downtown to see our friends, or older siblings of friends and their classmates. They'd be set up on the porch on Mifflin, with the speakers in the windows. We’d go to places like the Stone Hearth and see bands from Milwaukee and Chicago.
Was that a great time to be in young in Madison?
You go anywhere, and people say “Well, you should have been here 40 years ago.” The first time I went overseas to Indonesia, people said "You should have been here 10 years ago.”
But it was a special time, just because of what was happening with the difficult and beautiful birth of music around that time. And the political situation, which we were really shielded from on this side of town. We’d ride our bikes downtown and get a whiff of tear gas. It was no joke.
You played in bands in high school in Madison, before college?
I thought I’d be an art teacher. We tried one last time (in Madison) to have our band be auditioned by two agencies. At that time we were known as Martin Frammis, which meant nothing. Before that we were known as Seabiscuit, which also meant nothing. We booked ourselves at the Nitty Gritty and called up every single person we could, including reps with two agencies. And figured if we play a good gig, we’ll skip college.
I think we sold every bottle of beer in the place. But the reps didn’t show. And even if they had shown, what would we have done? The Wisconsin tour circuit?
So, college. In 1972, any college you went to was not exactly known for its rigor. They were trying to suck in B-, C+ students. That was Macalester (College in St. Paul, Minnesota). I would have stayed here and gone to school and continued with the band, but I was advised to go elsewhere and look for something else.
When did you get into music at Macalester?
In the final year, they put in a small electronic music studio in a repurposed closet that they used to store kilts. Macalester had a Scottish theme, so after they went marching around playing bagpipes, that’s where the kilts would go. So they moved out the kilts and moved in a synthesizer, a four track tape recorder, a small mixer, two microphones.
I finished up my courses and I thought, this is what I want to do. I'll find my way into the music department and get a key to this room. And that’s where I made my first record.
After graduating, I thought, ‘What am I going to do now?’ My mother helpfully said over the phone, ‘Well, you’ll have to find a job.” In those days there was CETA — Comprehensive Employment Training Act. After going through a daylong seminar, you try to persuade potential employers that you were hirable, and CETA would cover half of your first 30 days of employment.
I went to Minnesota Public Radio and, much to my surprise, they hired me. I heard later that they were going to toss me after 30 days because I was completely incompetent. But one of the announcers took a liking to me, and so they kept me on. And that was six years working at Minnesota Public Radio, which was pretty magical. I’d have the night shift Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and work at a record store called the Wax Museum on Mondays and Tuesdays.
What did you do on Wednesdays and Thursdays?
I’d stay home and record in my little studio.
And then did you send records out to ECM?
I made one terrible first record. I’m going to make a deal with the guy who reissued it on CD that I’ll make a live album for him if he’ll let it go out of print. It sounds like a silly college student smoking a joint and sneaking into the electronic studio at night, which is what it was.
The second one is quite good. I sent it to ECM and they said "We don’t put out other people’s records. We do produce our own records, if you have any interest." I almost said no, stupidly, but my girlfriend said ‘Steve, shut up. Do it.’ So it worked out, and it has worked out with them for 40 years. I’ve been very lucky.
What are you working on these days?
I’m working on this live record that will hopefully put my first record in the ground. Most of it is live, and the rest is tunes that just haven’t fit anywhere else. Then I’m doing a larger, expansive electric guitar suite with Marc Anderson.
Except the electric guitar is currently not cooperating. I can’t get the sound right, or play the notes that sound good. Once I get those two factors in place — the right sound and the right notes — I should be OK.