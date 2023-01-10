PHOTOS: Joey's Song raises voices and funds to fight epilepsy

Billy Harris and Charlie Berens auction off a tackle box Berens found on Craigslist for $5, which he purchased in Deforest. Right: Portugal. The Man performs with the tackle box in the foreground after the box was auctioned off for $5,000.
Ryan Smith (left, guitar), Dave Pirner (second from left, of Soul Asylum), Butch Vig (drums), Jeremy Tappero (bass), Frank Anderson (pedal guitar) and Alex Drossart (keyboard) perform the Soul Asylum song, “Somebody to shove.”
Tanya Donelly, of the band, Belly, Kay Hanley of Letters of Cleo, John Gourley, of Portugal The Man, Sam Gomoll, Chris Collingwold from Fountains of Wayne, and Eric Howk of Portugal. The Man perform together.
After being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Joey's Song — a long-running benefit show that raises money to fund research, treatment and respite care for individuals and families affected by seizure disorders — returned Saturday, Jan. 8, at its largest venue yet, The Sylvee in downtown Madison, with a capacity of 2,500.
Anchored by the show's house band, The Know-It-All Boyfriends (featuring Garbage's Butch Vig and Duke Erikson, singer-songwriter Freedy Johnston, Madison musician Jay Moran and others), a parade of guest artists took the stage. Featured performers included Portugal. The Man, Kay Hanley of Letters to Cleo, Belly’s Tanya Donelly and Gail Greenwood, Chris Collingwood of Fountains of Wayne, Dave Pirner of Soul Asylum, comedian Charlie Berens and "Mystery Science Theater 3000" creator Joel Hodgson.
Joey's Song was started in 2010 by Michael Gomoll after the death of his son, Joey, who suffered from a rare form of epilepsy called Dravet syndrome. The Joseph Gomoll Foundation has now donated more than $100,000 in cash and goods to organizations including Citizens United in Research for Epilepsy, Gio’s Garden and the Epilepsy Foundation of America.