 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

PHOTOS: Joey's Song raises voices and funds to fight epilepsy

PHOTOS: Joey's Song raises voices and funds to fight epilepsy

After being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Joey's Song — a long-running benefit show that raises money to fund research, treatment and respite care for individuals and families affected by seizure disorders — returned Saturday, Jan. 8, at its largest venue yet, The Sylvee in downtown Madison, with a capacity of 2,500. 

Anchored by the show's house band, The Know-It-All Boyfriends (featuring Garbage's Butch Vig and Duke Erikson, singer-songwriter Freedy Johnston, Madison musician Jay Moran and others), a parade of guest artists took the stage. Featured performers included Portugal. The Man, Kay Hanley of Letters to Cleo, Belly’s Tanya Donelly and Gail Greenwood, Chris Collingwood of Fountains of Wayne, Dave Pirner of Soul Asylum, comedian Charlie Berens and "Mystery Science Theater 3000" creator Joel Hodgson.

Joey's Song was started in 2010 by Michael Gomoll after the death of his son, Joey, who suffered from a rare form of epilepsy called Dravet syndrome. The Joseph Gomoll Foundation has now donated more than $100,000 in cash and goods to organizations including Citizens United in Research for Epilepsy, Gio’s Garden and the Epilepsy Foundation of America.

— Jessie Opoien

Joeys Song 010723 19-01092023233557

Before the start of the Joey's Song concert, Butch Vig and Freedy Johnston practice a song in a green room backstage.
Joeys Song 010723 08-01102023084846

Before the concert, Butch Vig, founder of Smart Studios and Garbage, stops by the dressing room of Portugal. The Man to talk with the band's guitarist and singer, John Gourley.
Joeys Song 010723 36-01092023233557

Greg Koch and Miles Nielsen perform "I Want You To Want Me" by Cheap Trick with the Nielsen Trust.
Joeys Song 010723 41-01102023084846

Kelly Steward-Nielsen sings and plays a tambourine with The Nielsen Trust for the Cheap Trick song, "California Man."
Joeys Song 010723 73-01102023084846

Kay Hanley of Letters to Cleo, Tanya Donelly of Belly and Gail Greenwood of Belly perform Letters to Cleo song, "Here and Now."
Joeys Song 010723 77-01102023084846

Tony Cerniglia, Gail Greenwood of the band, Belly, Eric Howk of Portugal. The Man and Jay Moran of The Know-It-All Boyfriends perform “3 Small Words” from the “Josie and the Pussycats” soundtrack.
Joeys Song 010723 192-01102023084846

Butch Vig, founder of Smart Studios and Garbage, plays the drums in an ensemble performance.
Joeys Song 010723 109-01092023233557

Mike Gomoll, founder of Joey’s Song, points to the heavens as his late son, Joey is remembered during the benefit show at The Sylvee.
Joeys Song 010723 183-01092023234252

An ensemble of musicians perform "Don't Look Back in Anger" by Oasis during Joey’s Song.
Joeys Song 010723 139-01092023233557

Comedian Charlie Berens does a bit about Wisconsin drivers.
Joeys Song Tackle Box-01102023085457

Billy Harris and Charlie Berens auction off a tackle box Berens found on Craigslist for $5, which he purchased in Deforest. Right: Portugal. The Man performs with the tackle box in the foreground after the box was auctioned off for $5,000.
Joeys Song 010723 152-01102023084846

John Gourley, of the band Portugal. The Man, plays a guitar and sings during his band's set.
Joeys Song 010723 91-01102023084846

Madison radio personality Pat Gallagher and WKOW 27 news anchor Amber Noggle encourage donations for epilepsy research.
Joeys Song 010723 88-01102023084846

Ryan Smith (left, guitar), Dave Pirner (second from left, of Soul Asylum), Butch Vig (drums), Jeremy Tappero (bass), Frank Anderson (pedal guitar) and Alex Drossart (keyboard) perform the Soul Asylum song, “Somebody to shove.”
Joeys Song 010723 160-01102023084846

Frank Anderson plays a pedal steel guitar during the show.
Joeys Song 010723 178-01092023233557

Owner of Genna's lounge in Madison, Kristi Genna (plaid shirt) cheers from the front row.
Joeys Song 010723 95-01102023084846

Sam Gomoll (plaid shirt) leads a performance with LiBerated Chorale. Gomoll is the brother of the late Joey Gomoll, whom this benefit concert honors.
Joeys Song 010723 219-01102023084846

Butch Vig, founder of Smart Studios and Garbage, watches performances from The Sylvee side stage.
Joeys Song 010723 106-01092023234252

Jon Dudley, Brittney Edwards and Cory Chisel perform "I Want to Know What Love Is" by Foreigner.
Joeys Song 010723 179-01092023233557

Tanya Donelly, of the band, Belly, Kay Hanley of Letters of Cleo, John Gourley, of Portugal The Man, Sam Gomoll, Chris Collingwold from Fountains of Wayne, and Eric Howk of Portugal. The Man perform together.
Joeys Song 010723 262-01102023084846

John Gourley and Eric Howk, of the band Portugal. The Man, laugh while singing backup vocals during a group performance.
Joeys Song 010723 113-01092023234252

Jason Fiege, of Fort Atkinson, is congratulated after placing the winning bid on a guitar autographed by all performing members of the 2023 Joey’s Song benefit concert.
Joeys Song 010723 208-01102023084846

Duke Erikson of Garbage picks up a bass guitar to perform.
Joeys Song 010723 249-01102023085457

Butch Vig, founder of Smart Studios and Garbage, Kay Hanley of Letters to Cleo and Duke Erikson of Garbage perform in an ensemble.
Joeys Song 010723 233-01102023084846

Freedy Johnston plays guitar with the Know-It-All Boyfriends.
Joeys Song 010723 250-01102023085457

Butch Vig, founder of Smart Studios and Garbage and Kay Hanley of Letters to Cleo share a microphone as they sing backup vocals.
Joeys Song 010723 82-01102023084846

Joel Hodgson of Mystery Science Theater 3000 talks about his childhood in Fort Atkinson.
Joeys Song 010723 243-01102023085457

Backstage at The Sylvee, a Joey’s Song volunteer checks on the amount of donations coming in during the benefit concert.

 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News