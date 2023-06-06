Bob Queen jokes that he has offices all over the world.
There’s the home office on Madison’s near east side, of course, where for 40 years Queen has been instrumental in the success of several neighborhood festivals. Queen was among the locals who founded the Marquette Waterfront Festival in 1989. He is also the creator and executive director of the Pursuit of Happiness Festival, running June 16-18 at McPike Park, and Sessions at McPike Park on the second and third weeks of August.
But there are also the satellite locations — from New Orleans to Lisbon to the Canary Islands — where Queen travels to music festivals during the winter. He’s always on the lookout for a performer to bring to Madison, and brings his wife Nancy Kathman and his son to help out.
“He’ll check out the DJ tent, because you have to have that energy,” Queen said. “But (for me), if the Beatles are reborn and playing over here, and there’s a comfortable chair over there, the chair will win.”
Sitting on the porch of his east side home, which is festooned with figurines of chickens (Kathman’s obsession), Queen is clearly still up for the challenges of putting together a music festival, and enthusiastic about the variety of performers he brings to town. He was presented with a lifetime achievement award by the Madison Area Music Awards last year for championing the local music scene.
Pursuit and the Sessions are true community events, and not just because the musicians will often stay at the houses of neighborhood volunteers when they come to town. The series partners with six local nonprofits it raises money for, including the Urban League of Greater Madison, Centro Hispano and the Community Immigration Law Center.
Queen said he also has the support of a lot of volunteers who do the myriad tasks required to put on a successful festival, and has a young, diverse board of members-at-large who are committed to keeping the events going.
“It’s a young board that knows music,” he said. “They want to do it and they feel strongly about the event. They don’t do it to put it on their resume. They enjoy helping out.”
Over the years, Queen has built up strong relationships with musicians and music promoters who understand what will fit well in the eclectic lineups at McPike Park. Queen first met Cuban-American musician Xiomara Laugart, who is headlining on Saturday, June 17, over 20 years ago when she performed at the Regent Street Retreat Annex. They were celebrating Kathman’s birthday, and Queen said Laugart still remembers the cake that was served.
Laugart would go on to lead the Afro-Latin band Yerba Buena and play Cuban-American singer Celia Cruz in an off-Broadway production.
Queen said even his own family members have questioned whether it might be time to slow down. But the Madison festival scene is so integrated into every part of his life that he can’t imagine stepping away.
“I love doing it,” Queen said. “It’s hard, and there are politics to deal with. But it’s such a major part of our lives, and our travels, and our friendships.”