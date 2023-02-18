The Steinway piano in Overture Hall never sounded better than on Friday night when Benjamin Grosvenor took to the bench for the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto no. 3 in C minor. The notes may have been written by Beethoven, but the style was uniquely Grosvenor’s.
C minor was a significant key for Beethoven. The composer often reserved this key for some of his greatest works (his fifth symphony, for example), and this concerto certainly counts among them. A virtuoso player as well as composer, Beethoven premiered the concerto and at the first performance, having not yet completed the piano part, infamously improvised what had not yet been written.
Though staying true to Beethoven’s subsequent written-out piano part, Grosvenor achieved a thrilling improvisatory sound by way of pristine technique and impassioned rubato.
Grosvenor is an extremely clean player. Every note of the concerto, no matter how quickly it passed, was given proper representation and articulation, and every phrase was thoughtfully paced. I was particularly spellbound during the spinning melodies of the cadenza in the first movement. More than the melodies and grounding harmonies of the concerto, Grosvenor’s singular stylistic phrasing is what made the performance so powerful.
In the second movement, for example, Grosvenor charged the musical material with a palpable warmth that made it all the more penetrating and profound. It was as if he knew just the right duration to hold a note, the right micro timing to space a note, and the right pacing between notes to generate an irresistibly inviting sound.
As an encore, Grosvenor astonished the audience with a performance of Maurice Ravel’s utterly virtuosic “Jeux d’eau,” which roughly translates to “Water Games.” Dedicated to Ravel’s teacher Gabriel Fauré, this work marked a turning point for Ravel early in his career when the composer first began to establish the style that he is now known for.
Throughout the work, the playful flow of cascading arpeggios and shimmering figures at the highest register of the piano give the impression of water. Grosvenor’s playing matched the playful and sensuous nature of the work, and his performance was nothing short of transportive, evidence of his unbelievable rhetorical prowess at the piano.
The first piece on the program, Jessie Montgomery’s “Coincident Dances” was equally exhilarating. As the composer explains, the work “captur[es] the frenetic energy and multicultural aural palette one hears even in a short walk through a New York City neighborhood,” no doubt what she herself experienced growing up on the Lower East Side of Manhattan in the ‘80s and ‘90s and later studying at Juilliard and NYU.
Throughout the work, fragments of different musical genres — English consort, samba, mbira dance from Ghana, swing, and techno — blend together and overlap, as if by coincidence. The result, while tenuous and dissonant at times, is enthralling, replete with gripping grooves, intriguing sonorities, and thrilling climactic moments.
Before the concert began, Maestro John DeMain mentioned to the audience his growing admiration for Montgomery’s work and that he was happy to feature one of her pieces, especially during Black History Month. Montgomery, a Black woman, in many ways embodies the future of classical music. It is exciting to hear music stemming from more diverse influences being performed in Overture Hall, and I hope the MSO will continue this trend toward further diversifying their concert repertoire.
The closing piece on the program, Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony no. 6, was written during a relatively happy time during the composer’s otherwise turbulent life, and the piece reflects this joy. With hints of folk music, classical traditions, and modern styles, the piece is distinctively Dvorakian.
The opening movement, for example, combines the form of a classical symphony with the Bohemian character found in the composer’s earlier works. The third movement features a Czech dance rhythm, the Furiant, which juxtaposes subdivisions of two and three beats for a lively romp.
With its extended coda that begins with a fugue passage and culminates in a celebrative brass-heavy fortissimo, the finale was an appropriate close to another exciting MSO concert.