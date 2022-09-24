Originally programmed for the 2020-21 season, and then again for the 21-22 season, the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s season opener ”Infinite Joy” belatedly celebrates two special occasions: Beethoven’s 250th anniversary with his monumental Ninth Symphony and the 2020 retirement from the MSO (after 48 seasons!) of oboist Marc Fink, whom maestro John DeMain called “an inspiration” to him. To kick off the season, MSO executive director Robert Reed addressed the crowd with words of welcome and made light of this concert’s reschedulings, affirming “the third time is indeed the charm.”
And it was a charmed evening. The concert had some of the regular signs of a season opener: the audience was charged, the orchestra excited and DeMain was as energetic as ever. But what set this concert apart was its profound engagement with joy. With the opening work, Mozart’s Oboe Concerto in C major, the MSO honored the joyous tenure and career of Fink, who featured as the work’s soloist. And with Beethoven’s Ninth, best known for its famous “Ode to Joy” melody, the MSO rang in a joyous new season after the past two had been disrupted.
A perfect concert opener, Mozart’s Oboe Concerto is cheerful and beautiful. Throughout the work, soloist Fink demonstrated the fruits of his years of experience. His trills were clean, he displayed a great range of tone and dynamics, and he blended seamlessly with the orchestra. In the lighthearted final movement, Fink delighted the audience to laughter during the final cadenza with his humorous interpretation, and he continued to give the audience reason to remain smiling through to the end.
Fink delighted the crowd with an encore, an etude by Gilles Silvestrini, which was inspired by Renoir’s painting “A Path Through the Woods.” The short work features prominent dissonances that alternate with playful passages, and Fink’s tasteful performance was a musical telling of a stroll through an unfamiliar wood. His display of extended techniques and mastery of the highest oboe register earned him a standing ovation from the Madison crowd he has entertained for so long. When asked about how he felt about the whole experience, Fink only said, “it’s been a great run.”
In his opening remarks, DeMain described Beethoven’s Ninth and final symphony as “the composer’s view of the world” where “all mankind are brothers. … (A) hope for the world that continues to be ours.” Through melodic development and harmonic transformations, the work illustrates that hope. Beethoven’s Ninth is a widely celebrated work that is often exalted as the pinnacle of orchestral composition in the western classical canon.
Although this piece is best known for its fourth movement, the first three movements are equally innovative and exciting. The second movement has always been a personal favorite. It is perhaps the most rhythmically interesting movement in the work, with prominent syncopations and cross-rhythms, which the MSO handled smoothly. Staying true to its scherzo label, the movement ends with a bit of a joke: at the moment when Beethoven sets up a return to the trio section, the movement abruptly ends.
For the grand fourth and final movement, the MSO was joined by the Madison Symphony Chorus, directed by Beverly Taylor, and four vocal soloists. With the stage full, the ensemble gained the dynamic capacity to match the grandeur of the musical moment. It is always special to witness such a large ensemble in coordination, and the results on Friday night were palpable. The sound issuing from the stage washed over Overture Hall, and the moment felt magical.
The vocal soloists, Laquita Mitchell (soprano), Kirsten Lippart (alto), Jared Esquerra (tenor), and Matt Boehler (bass), blended well and each rose to the occasion when the moment called. Boehler, in particular, sang with power and conviction, and his interpretation of the text and music was gripping.
If this concert is an indicator for the rest of the MSO season, Overture Hall is in for a joyous concert series.