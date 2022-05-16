With all due respect to musicians, most interviews with them tend to revolve around three topics — the new album, the new tour, and what it’s like to play the new album on the new tour.
Not John Darnielle, lead singer and songwriter of the Mountain Goats. Over the course of a 20-minute phone conversations, the topics included running, “War and Peace” and the brief but memorable relief pitching career of 1990s Chicago Cubs third baseman Gary Gaetti.
Not surprising, perhaps, since the prolific Darnielle has written songs about everything from troubled childhoods to pro wrestlers to organ harvesting on the moon. And he’s also written several novels. The latest, “Devil House,” is about a true crime writer investigating a pair of murders that occurred during the “Satanic Panic” of the 1980s.
The Mountain Goats are coming to The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St., at 8 p.m. Saturday with no less than three albums of new material under their belt. Tickets are $40 and up, and Will Sheff, formerly of Okkervil River, will open the show.
Darnielle spoke from the band’s tour bus in California (and, sure, we talked about the tour and the songs too):
How are things on the road?
I’m on the bus. I did a five-mile run, I haven’t had anything to eat. I was hoping to squeeze a sandwich in between interviews. I had a half sandwich before the interview, so I’ll treat myself to the other half if the interview goes well.
That’s good motivation. That’s a runner’s thinking.
Do you run?
I don’t run, but I bike a lot. I have a Peloton.
It’s the same concept where you’re tired, and you’re like, “I can turn it on for the last half mile.” I love that kind of stuff.
A good motivation when you’re biking is that you’re often 10 miles from home when you get tired, so that’s a good incentive to keep going.
It’s like that when I run on the road, because I get lost. I don’t carry my phone with me anymore, so if you take a couple of wrong turns? Maybe I’m going three extra miles today!
So how is being on the road after being off for a while? Have you gotten the rhythm of it back?
I mean, as far as playing the shows, it’s great. Everything else is weird. Having to be in a constant state of vigilance about your health is a whole thing, and since everybody has relaxed the mask mandates, or not even mandates, but just the tendency to mask, everybody feels over it. But feeling over it with respect to an infectious disease is really not a rational position.
Epidemics are cases in which the ability to listen to authority would be a valuable skill set. And we're Americans and we don't have that skill set. So that aspect of it introduces an element of worry into what is otherwise an enviably great job. The best gig under the worst circumstances is still the best gig.
Your songs obviously mean a lot to a lot of people. How much weight do you put on that when deciding what to play, versus a song that just rips and is fun to play?
Split it down the middle. You want to do both. The act of self-expression is important, and you have to be honest and say, if I played this song it would just be an act of service. Or, the other thing you can do is think about that differently. It’s not about how I feel, it’s about the performance.
I think what we do, people are often sensing that we connect pretty deeply to what we play. And we're listening to each other. That's the process of communication, so it has to be something that we really are connecting to. Bands who improvise a lot will use the word “listening” a lot. It’s an important word. If you’re listening to what the other guys are doing, you catch the current, or the wind that lifts you higher.
What do you enjoy about writing novels that is distinct from what you enjoy about writing songs?
One thing about writing songs that I think that actually winds up inspiring me to be a better musician is writing three and four chord songs, as I did for the longest time, even if they're a little weird and angular. They don't take that long. You can spend a couple hours on one sanding it, but as you become a better lyricist, that doesn't take that long. I can finish a really good Mountain Goats song in a day, and usually in a morning.
But you don’t get to luxuriate. With a book, you get to just wallow, you get to really create this space that you keep coming back to every day. It gets more complicated every time you get back, it gets richer, and you start (understanding) the stuff you’re writing about and how it relates to you. You live with it over time, and time is magic. Over the course of time, the thing that you’re writing changes.
I won’t say that it’s therapeutic, but it is a growth process, in the way that writing songs isn’t. The way that songs do grow is when you tour them. Then you start to connect to them on a deeper level, because they grow and change.
What are you reading right now?
(Laughs) I’m very excited about my answer: “War and Peace” by Leo Tolstoy. I’m on page 1,100 or so. Moscow is burning, Prince Andrew is wounded and Natasha has just snuck out of the house to visit him. I’m not sure if he’s going to die or not. It seems like there are good literary reasons for him to die and good literary reasons for him not to die. The secret of this book is . . . have you read it?
I haven’t.
Let me tell you something about this book. Everybody knows that it’s a big, long book. Nobody mentions how goddamn good it is. It is extraordinarily readable. When you pick it up, you’re so looking forward to getting back into it. He’s kind of like Dickens in that way. You read Dickens, he’s a page turner, he was writing for his audience.
The only part that’s really hard is the first part, which takes place at a ball and you’re being introduced to all these characters who have long Russian names. Everybody gets confused by that. But it’s such a readable, pleasant book. I’ll be sad when I’m done.
One last question. What is the significance of Gary Gaetti’s 1999 stint as a relief pitcher for the Cubs?
(Laughs) Who put you up to this?
You were on Jesse Thorn’s “Bullseye” podcast for the feature “I Wish I Made That.” And you talked about how you wish you had made Depeche Mode’s first album, but Jesse listed the alternate things you wished you made, and one of them was Gary Gaetti relief pitching for the Cubs.
I don't even remember who it was against. I think it was an interconference game, like maybe it was St. Louis. But it was at Wrigley. Right. And it was in extra innings, and it was tied, and whoever they were playing wasn't a lot better than they were. Maybe it was the Brewers.
But the game just keeps going, and they don’t want to burn up arms. It’s not that important a game. And they’re just out of arms. So in one of the greatest baseball moments of my life, (Cubs manager Jim) Riggleman puts Gary Gaetti in the bullpen to warm up, and the fans in the bleachers notice. Gary Gaetti, he’s a journeyman baseball player. He’s fine. He’s a better baseball player than I could ever imagine being, but he’s not a Gold Glove. He’s lovable because he’s not a superstar. Just a classic baseball dude.
And the Bleacher Bums saw Gary warming up and lost their minds. They started chanting “Gary! Gary!” They were starved for Gary Gaetti. So he goes in and promptly walks a guy and then gives up a grand slam. But it was the greatest thing I’ve ever seen was how excited Wrigley Field was. “We’re not going to win. Let Gary pitch!”