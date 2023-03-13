Reette Thorns heard the four magic words she was hoping for on “American Idol” on Sunday night: “You’re going to Hollywood!”
The 20-year-old Vel Phillips Memorial High School graduate made it past the audition round in Sunday’s episode, getting a “gold ticket” to move forward in the reality competition series.
“This was incredibly hard, and to not have my mom here by my side was even harder,” Thorns posted on her Instagram account after the show aired. “But miss ma’am, I love you, you made me, THE STAR THAT I AM!!!!!”
Thorns, who now studies theater at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan, spoke in an interview about her mother’s struggle with addiction, which led to Thorns and her siblings moving around a lot and going in and out of foster care. Tears streaming down her cheeks, she recalled a time when she 11 and she and her brother and sister went hungry because there was nothing in the kitchen she knew how to make for them.
“I didn’t know what to do for them,” Thorns said. “I didn’t want to tell anyone because I didn’t want them to take us away from her again. Anybody would rather be with their mom than not be with her at all.”
Auditioning before judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, Thorns dedicated her performance of Fantasia’s “I Believe” to her mother. “I want to show her that she does have something to believe in,” she said. “I want her to know that I’m rooting for her.”
In an interview last week with the Cap Times, Thorns said she was nervous and that her vocal performance during the song was not as strong as she wanted it to be. However, she felt she had been successful in giving the judges a sense of who she was and what she was feeling.
When she finished singing, Thorns immediately started crying, and Richie went over to hug her and give her a handkerchief. “The first note you did was spot on,” he said. “The rest of it was nerves. But you’ve got that voice. If I could give you a big adrenaline dose of confidence, it’s in there.”
Perry joined Richie in voting yes, saying she thought Thorns just needed support and “TLC,” and two votes meant Thorns passed the audition. Bryan voted no, but said he did so to push her to work hard. “The fact that you’ve had the courage to grow up like you have and stand in that oval, that circle, in front of us is so brave,” Bryan said.
“It’s a ticket full of dreams come true, and a start to the ‘American Idol’ dream,” Thorns told host Ryan Seacrest afterward. “That’s what I’ve been dreaming about since I was a kid.”
The gold ticket means that Thorns will next compete in “Hollywood Week” in a couple of weeks. Auditions continue in next Sunday’s episode for “American Idol,” which is in its sixth season at ABC and 21st season overall.