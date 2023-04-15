Is there any better way to ring in spring than with music? I think not, especially after attending the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Friday evening concert. The concert’s arc, opening with a piece known for its musical rendering of a storm and ending with a warm pastoral symphony, perfectly represented April in Madison.
After hosting Blake Pouliot for last season’s gorgeous Mendelssohn concerto, the MSO welcomed him back for Camille Saint-Saëns’ Violin Concerto no. 3. Written originally for violinist Pablo de Sarasate, a friend of Saint-Saëns for nearly two decades before he completed the piece, the violin concerto is the product of a composer who knew well the capabilities and limits of the instrument — and put both on display.
The end of the second movement, for example, calls for a quick array of harmonics, which are produced by lightly touching very precise spots on the violin strings while bowing. Harmonics often have a soft, ethereal timbre, but Pouliot achieved a striking dynamic and vibrant tone with these most delicate notes.
Equally as impressive was Pouliot’s gymnastic handling of the many quick bariolage and triple stops throughout the work. He is truly a fantastic technical player with a singular style and a fresh take on the standard repertoire.
Though subdued compared to his lively playing in the finale movement, the soloist’s very first phrases at the start of the piece were most impressive. Initially, Pouliot’s tone sounded tactfully removed and held back, creating a dramatic contrast to the broader and more spirited tone that followed. His thoughtful decisions regarding tone and his expert shaping of phrases make Pouliot a distinguished performer.
Even beyond his technique, Pouliot was truly a delight to watch. When playing, he embodied the music entirely, his body moving from states of elasticity to rigidity as he interpreted the music with his whole self. And when not playing, he softly sang along and gestured with the rest of the orchestra.
No doubt sensing the pure adoration from the crowd, Pouliot delighted everyone with two encores. Before playing, he reflected aloud on the last time he played in Overture Hall — March 8, 2020 — and shared that Madison will always be special to him, that it was “nice to come together again and move forward.”
He began with the “Gavotte en Rondeau” movement from J.S. Bach’s Violin Partita no. 3 and gave this Baroque gem a modern interpretation. Pouliot imbued each episode with a distinct characteristic quality and provided ample space between phrases, charging them with rhetorical energy. And to close the work, he gave a playful yet tasteful elaboration to the final ritornello.
Unexpectedly, Pouliot followed Bach’s “Gavotte” with the theme from Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst’s “The Last Rose of the Summer,” the encore from his pre-pandemic performance. From the very first chord, Pouliot held my attention with a sweet and penetrating melody. I hung on every subtle stroke of his bow.
While the headlining Pouliot was undoubtedly the highlight of Friday’s concert, the opening piece, Benjamin Britten’s “Four Sea Interludes” from his opera Peter Grimes, was an absolute treat, and the MSO sounded fantastic. These interludes come from four different moments of the opera, and, if only at a remove, provide a general sense of the plot: a fisherman, whom the townspeople suspect for the death of his two apprentices, is forced out of town, sails off, and likely perishes (read further details in Michael Allsen’s program notes).
The notion of the sea was apparent at the very start of the work. The first movement introduced orchestral swells, first in the high strings and then in the brass, meant to depict swelling waves. These swells returned in the third interlude, taken up by the full MSO with sprinklings of notes from the harp and woodwinds.
In the final interlude, which depicts a tempest, the swells became aggressive and violent, and led to a raucous close. The MSO’s heightened togetherness throughout the work made the depiction of the sea, particularly the swelling waves, especially compelling.
Closing the concert, the MSO performed Johannes Brahms’ Symphony no. 2, a masterpiece of classical symphonic composition. After laboring for nearly two decades to compose his first symphony, Brahms remarkably composed his second in only a few months, and this smooth effort translates directly into the piece. Compared to the more serious first symphony, it is light and, as described by the composer, pastoral in nature.
Like many of Brahms’s compositions, his second symphony engages deeply in motivic development. This is most apparent in the second movement, where a few small motivic kernels become material for the entire movement. The work additionally includes some variation and development on one of Brahms’s most loved tunes, his cantabile lullaby melody.
There were a number of wonderful moments during the performance of the symphony, but the celebratory finale stood out. More than ever, the MSO sounded very together, absolutely nailing the quick dynamic contrasts of the movement without missing a step. The ensemble was playing at a high level on Friday night.
Beyond a welcome to spring, Friday night’s concert also included a dedication. Before the concert began, Robert Reed, the executive director of the MSO, shared with the audience that Marika Fischer Hoyt, MSO violist since 1999 and founder of the Bach Around the Clock, passed away. Reed went on to share a bit of her legacy — she was well-known around the orchestra for having a stock of chocolate to share — and he dedicated this weekend’s concert series to her.