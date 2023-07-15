Bob Trondson has a photo of himself taken after a recent rehearsal of his band, Weaker Youth Ensemble. He’s icing his elbow.
He never had to do that 30 years ago, when Trondson was the drummer for Madison’s pre-eminent '90s ska band. While the members of Weaker Youth Ensemble may not be so young in 2023, and maybe not as strong, they’re having just as much fun as ever, maybe more.
“We just laughed,” the Madison musician and filmmaker said in a recent interview. “And then when we screwed up, we just laughed. We’re all stretching between songs.”
The Weaker Youth Ensemble is reuniting for one pair of shows next weekend. They’ll first play the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. at 8 p.m. Friday with We Should Have Been DJs, Caryatids and Glowingtide. Then they’ll head to Chicago to open for Trondson’s other old group, the “carnival punk” band Blue Meanies, at Concordia Music Hall on Saturday.
Trondson said the members of the group (including vocalist John Powell, guitarist Sean Dolan, bassist Dave Lund and horn players Alex Draper and Keith Kepler) live all over the country, making the idea of permanently getting the band back together pretty far-fetched. They’ll enjoy playing high-energy ska together again while they can, and Trondson hopes it’ll springboard him into forming a new group.
“I have a devious other plan with the Weaker Youth reunion that I want to start playing again,” he said. “I’m hoping some people in Madison come out of the woodwork. Someone says ‘I play bass,’ and someone else says ‘I play guitar.’ And we get a band together just to play around town.”
Weaker Youth Ensemble formed in Madison in 1991 as the confluence of musicians from different bands. They all liked the ska and reggae music of the time — bands like UB40, The Specials and The Selecter.
“We were like, ‘We like this energy, why don’t we just make a band like this?’” Trondson recalled. “We put together three songs, just drums, bass and guitar, and put an ad in the paper looking for a singer. And we met John Powell, who is this 6-foot-4 skinny black man who had this really beautiful voice. And he was like, ‘I love this stuff.”
The band recorded their self-titled debut the next year at Smart Studios, with Wendy Schneider of Bugatti Type35 producing, selling albums through the mail for $8 each and in local record stores. The album, which includes songs like “Packer Backer” and “Madhouse,” is now available as a free download on Bandcamp.
Band members found they hit a nerve on the Madison music scene and started drawing large crowds.
“We just started growing, to the point that I think you could argue that we were the biggest alternative band from like ‘93 to ‘94 in Madison. We would fill up the R&R Station (a venue on South Park Street in the 1990s that was also called Paramount Music Hall and the Stone Hearth) which was a 1,000-seat venue back in the day.”
Hitting that level ended up leading to the end of the Weaker Youth Ensemble. While some band members, like Trondson and Lund, wanted to continue growing and touring with the band, other band members had full-time day jobs they didn’t want to give up. In the end, Trondson and Lund ended up joining the Blue Meanies on tour, and that was the end of the Ensemble.
Trondson moved to Chicago, and started shooting music videos for the Meanies and other bands. He eventually turned from music to filmmaking full time, and founded Madison-based Clouds North Films, which has made music videos, advertisements and environmental-themed documentary series.
And then in late 2022, when several members of the Blue Meanies said they wanted to do a reunion show in Chicago, the idea came up that the Weaker Youth Ensemble should reunite as well to open for them.
Dolan reached out to his old bandmates with the idea, and heard positive responses — with one tragic exception. The band’s original keyboardist, Brian Bellack, had died in December.
Trondson said that the band had some frank conversations about whether they should play without him. In the end, they decided that Bellack would have wanted them to.
“We think that he would have been like, ‘What happened to me had nothing to do with you guys and the music, and the experiences we had together,’” Trondson said. “So we felt we had his blessing, and we decided to move forward with baby steps.”