The members of Swamp Thing can’t promise that they’ll cook the audience a three-course meal on stage, as they did at a memorable UW Memorial Union show in the 1980s. They can’t promise they’ll play their entire reunion show at the Harmony Bar in bunny suits and only sing rabbit-themed songs, as a previous incarnation of the band once did.
And vocalist Jonathan Zarov can’t promise he’ll run outside the club and climb a construction site, only to be tackled by a bouncer as he tries to re-enter the club, as happened at a Swamp Thing show in Philadelphia.
The members of Swamp Thing, the Madison-born rock band that mixed performance art, propulsive speed and quirky humor, are older and possibly wiser 40 years later. What remains, four members of the band all say, are memories, music and friendship.
“We’re brothers first,” guitarist Bob Appel said in a Zoom interview this week with Zarov and bassist Mike Kashou. (Drummer Steve Bear spoke in a separate interview while driving back to Madison for the show.)
“The fact that we were in this band Swamp Thing is the impetus to get together and do these benefits and reunion shows every once in a while,” Appel said. “We’ve remained really, really close friends, and visit each other all the time when we’re not doing gigs.”
Swamp Thing will perform a benefit show for WORT-FM at 9 p.m. Friday at the Harmony Bar, 2201 Atwood Ave., with Blue County Pistol opening. Tickets cost $10 at the door.
Swamp Thing formed on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus in 1982 and their sound fit snugly in with the Violent Femmes, Dead Milkmen and other folk/punk rock bands of that time. But Swamp Thing distinguished themselves with their prankish, unpredictable live shows where it seemed like anything could happen. (Often, that “anything” would include Zarov, now director of marketing for the Madison Children’s Museum, taking off some clothes and climbing whatever he could find near the stage.)
At the Harmony Bar, Swamp Thing will perform its sophomore album, 1987’s “A Cow Came True,” in its entirety as part of the show. The band also released the album digitally for the first time this month on Bandcamp.
Because the original tapes had been thrown away, Appel, who worked as a producer in San Francisco, had to work off a vinyl copy to produce the digital album. A new five-song EP of outtakes and alternate versions, “Downhill,” was also released on Bandcamp this month.
The album was originally recorded at Connecticut’s Carriage House studio in the winter of 1986, and the band members recall that comedian-pianist Victor Borge was recording an album there at the same time. Zarov said they wanted to ask Borge to cameo on their album, but the studio owners refused to let them meet, and in fact made Swamp Thing park their decrepit Dodge touring van behind the studio so Borge couldn’t see it.
The band members have some good memories of the recording, such as Kashou gift-wrapping a fiberglass cow for the album cover photo. But after years of touring in the same van together, the cracks were starting to show in the band.
“We were successful enough to get on the college radio charts and play great clubs in New York City and everything,” Zarov said. “But at a certain point, you know, you get tired of begging for floorspace from people from the stage so you have somewhere to stay.”
“We wanted to at least get a Motel Six for the night,” Appel said. “We were really tired of being on the road, and that basically caused the conflicts within the band. We were the only people we were with all the time, stuck inside of a Dodge van together.”
The band's break up in 1987 may have been the thing that saved their friendship. Since then, the musicians have reunited every few years for benefit shows and for the chance to hang out together.
“I cannot imagine my life without those guys,” Bear said. “I guess back in the day, there were conflicts. But, not to get too mushy about it, they’re wonderful people. I don’t know if other people make each other laugh the way we do.”
“I always enjoy it just because I enjoy you guys,” said Kashou, whose post-Swamp Thing music career includes playing on Garbage’s first album. “I’ve played other music since then, and some of it is on a higher level. But there’s not a camaraderie like I’ve had with Swamp Thing.”