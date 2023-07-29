Sometimes an artist gets the chance to start over, to redefine who they are and, if they’re lucky, sing a new tune.
On Thursday, August 3 at the Bur Oak, Madison musician Whitney Mann resurrects her live act after a six-year absence with fresh songs and a new perspective.
If you attended a live performance in Madison sometime between 2008 and 2017, you probably got to know Mann’s melodies, a combination of country grit and folky singer/songwriter assuredness that roped you in from the moment they wafted across the bar and into your ears.
Mann wasn’t just a local cornerstone, either. After she released her album "The Way Back Home" in 2009, her heroes of country music, including Willie Nelson and Loretta Lynn, began calling on her to open for them across the Midwest.
But just as her star was rising, the grind began to wear on Mann.
Opening for Guy Clark one night, she dropped a lyric. Instead of moving on or resetting the line, Mann froze. Her mouth turned to cotton.
“I remember thinking, ‘What if I just smashed my guitar right now? What if I just hit my head really hard with the microphone? What if I just walked off the stage?’” she recalled. “I don't know if it was a panic attack, because I'd never had one before.”
After the show, Mann sought out low-pressure gigs to get back into the groove, but continued gigging regularly, while maintaining a nine-to-five alter ego to her superheroic stage persona as a marketing professional at UW–Madison.
But by 2017, Whitney Mann had burned out.
And, like a verse in an old country ballad, family obligations became a good enough reason to settle for a more ordinary life.
'An exercise in catharsis'
For the next four years, Mann stuck to her day job and barely picked up her guitar. But as the pandemic waned, her kids started hearing an unfamiliar sound: Mann’s six string axe had come back to life.
And then, consecrated by the traumas and triumphs that yanked the world by its seams over the last half decade, the music returned to Whitney Mann once again.
"I'm moved by what's happening around us. A lot of it is an exercise in catharsis to help me wrap my head around things," she said of the urgency of returning to her craft. Then, referencing a Mister Rogers quote, she added: "If you can talk about it, you can manage it."
So, for her own good, she started to sing about it.
The most gripping of the yet-to-be-released demos is "American Fever Dream." The opening line grabs the listener by the collar.
There is no freedom if nobody’s safe to go to the store or any public place,
Some guy with a gun wants to plaster his face across papers and talk shows
The words demand reckoning with an uncomfortable truth: What if you were the unlucky one at the movies when terror struck? What if it were your child in the line of fire?
And just when you think that weight could drag you, Mann delivers a clever line to defuse the tension. Posing as the clueless pundit, she wryly asks: "What’s your take?"
Touching on reproductive freedom, LGBTQ+ phobias, and even education funding, Mann wonders aloud: is this the America we always wanted?
“I felt really angry about where we are as a society,” said Mann of the genesis of "American Fever Dream." “And it felt important for me to see where this idea would take me and to put it into words, whether I sang it in front of an audience or not.”
Another new tune, "Chemicals and Chemtrails," is a perfect anthem for a summer of air quality alerts, but it actually started out as a jingle for her kids.
“I wanted to write something whimsical, because they love it when I noodle around or sing, so I wanted something they could sing along with,” she recalled.
The ozone is opening wide
They’re gonna blame it on cows every time
And shrug their shoulders
At the rockets in the sky
Feeling like a new Mann
All this is to say Whitney Mann has changed, and her art has evolved in tandem. “I’ve always written about things that move me, and that’s true for these songs too,” she mused. “I think I’m just more mature and worry about different things now than I ever did.”
In a return to the scene in which she was once a staple, Mann does just that in tales of a new start, a chance at redemption, a dalliance with an old flame, or even an encounter with Jesus himself.
Mann doesn’t pretend to know what the future portends, and that’s just fine with her. She just wants to live out the dream she’s had since she was four, “to sing the songs that I feel strongly enough about that I want to sing them in public and have people enjoy them.”