It wasn’t that long ago that Mackenzie Moore was a 4-year-old girl, loudly singing along from the back seat as her mother played Sheryl Crow’s “Soak Up the Sun” on the car radio.
Last year, Moore also sang “Soak Up the Sun” — before a full house at the Majestic Theatre, playing Crow as part of the “RESPECT: A Celebration of Women in Music” concert.
“It was the most surreal thing,” Moore said in a phone interview. “To go from being 4 years old sitting in a car, to playing it for hundreds of people, screaming it back to me, was just crazy.”
The Madison musician and University of Wisconsin-Madison senior has a new album being released next week, “Out of Nowhere,” and an album release show at 8 p.m. next Thursday at the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. She’s spending this weekend making sure the CDs and new T-shirts are ready to go for the show, and practicing with her band. (A Roxbury native, she said they’ve vowed to wrap up band practice before the Green Bay Packers game starts.)
Physical copies of “Out of Nowhere” will be for sale at that show and future Moore shows, and her music will also be available on Spotify and other streaming services.
While Moore, a multiple Madison Area Music Awards winner, may be best known as a singer-songwriter in the vein of Crowe, Lissie or Brandi Carlile, “Out of Nowhere” is more expansive than her 2018 debut “Veins,” she said.
“The coolest thing for me about the album is that it's not one genre,” Moore said. “It’s got some hard rock, some Americana, some that’s a little more jazzy, Leon Bridges-style. So if you hear the single and aren’t in love with it, I promise there’s some very different stuff also going on there. There’s something for everybody, I think.”
Moore may be only 20, but she’s already spent nearly half of her life playing music live. Her mother was a guitarist and a hardcore Journey fan, and when she was 6 Moore tried to teach herself some Journey songs. (“Those are harder than I thought they would be,” Moore said.)
A summer stint at Girls Rock Camp Madison cemented her interest in playing music, and she forged friendships with instructors Beth Kille of Gin, Chocolate and Bottle Rockets and Meghan Rose of Little Red Wolf that have endured to this day.
“A lot of people who are staff members there are some of the most important people in my life,” Moore said. “By the time I got to camp, I knew quite a bit about guitar. So I didn’t learn than much about musicianship, but I did as far as the business side, like how you go about treating people. It was the best possible place I could have learned that stuff, instead of messing up on my own.”
Thanks to Wisconsin’s liquor laws, Moore was able to legally start performing in bars when she was only 13.
“It was kind of weird, because people didn't know I was that young,” she said. “There’d be old guys being like ‘Hey, can I buy you a drink?” And I’d be like, ‘Oh, no, thank you sir.’ Like playing it off. ‘I have math at 8 a.m.’”
Moore has spent the last four years studying communication arts at the UW-Madison in addition to being a working musician. She said she’s likely missed out on some campus social life by having gigs on the weekend, but the tradeoff is worth it.
“You definitely miss out on things and you're playing shows most Fridays and Saturdays,” she said. “But music is also kind of a social thing for me. I’ve got my college friends and my other music friends.”
Moore will graduate in December, and plans to move to Los Angeles to continue her music career. “I only have one semester left, so it's starting to get very real. That’s why I decided to call the album ‘Out of Nowhere.’ It’s a little bit of a love letter to Wisconsin, I would say, or at least what I've been able to go through my whole life living here.”