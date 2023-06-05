Reid Anderson knows firsthand the importance of events like the Madison Jazz Festival, which bring the music to places beyond traditional jazz hubs like New York or Paris.
When he was a teenager growing up in Minneapolis, Anderson and his friend Dave King would go to the Dakota jazz club or the Guthrie Theater and see jazz together.
“The Twin Cities punches above its weight culturally speaking, and I think we benefited from that and got exposed to that music,” Anderson said in a phone interview from his home in New York City. “That’s what we were interested in at the time. I wasn’t really part of the rock scene. But you could go down to the Dakota — often we’d be the only high school students there. But that music was available to us.”
Anderson and King went on as bassist and drummer to form The Bad Plus, an acclaimed jazz band known for playful originals and unorthodox cover versions of rock songs by Nirvana and Aphex Twin. The Bad Plus is coming to Madison to play the Madison Jazz Festival in a co-headlining show with guitarist Marc Ribot’s new project, Ceramic Dog, at 8 p.m. Sunday at the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave.
The Madison Jazz Festival runs from Thursday through June 18 at various venues around town, including Arts + Literature Laboratory, High Noon Saloon, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Memorial Union Terrace. Some events like The Bad Plus show are ticketed, but many are free.
This version of The Bad Plus is different than the cool piano trio that the band has been for almost 20 years. After pianist Orrin Evans left the band (himself a replacement for the trio's original pianist, Ethan Iverson), Anderson and King decided to take the band in a new direction.
It is now a quartet that includes guitarist Ben Monder and saxophonist Chris Speed. As a nod to the band’s rebirth, The Bad Plus’ new album is its first self-titled one.
“We saw it as a kind of a reset, reclaiming that this is The Bad Plus,” Anderson said. “It had a specific identity for a long time, but there’s no rule that it had to stay that way. It seemed like a good subliminal message.”
The challenge for Anderson and King was to create songs that took advantage of all the possibilities that having a sax player and a guitarist in the group offers, without losing track of The Bad Plus’ essential DNA.
“Dave and I had been the primary writers since the beginning, so we understand what the secret sauce is,” Anderson said. “Having said that, you want to make sure that that vision translates to instrumentation. It’s important to us that when people hear music, it sounds like The Bad Plus.”
Anderson said the music has been so well-received that the quartet is already working on songs for a new album, and plans to include some of those songs in the High Noon Saloon set.
“It’s been very well accepted by people who have been fans of the band,” Anderson said. “It’s been an opportunity for the music to become something else and to explore different styles of music.”
Another challenge has been to dive into The Bad Plus’ back catalog and turn fan-favorite songs originally written for the piano into compositions that work for the new lineup.
“There are still tunes that we either want to add or are currently adding, and that's important too,” Anderson said. “There’s a certain legacy there. We’ve put a lot of effort and thought into making music that people are fans of. People come to see us and they want to hear certain things. And to us, that’s important.”
Anderson, who went to UW-Eau Claire for a year before moving to New York City, said that he thinks the Midwestern roots of The Bad Plus are an essential part of its DNA.
“There’s something about growing up there and imagining what’s going on elsewhere. Even though you ultimately have great people around you, like Dave and I have known each other since we were 15 years old, there’s something about that imagining, and dreaming, and longing to be somewhere else. It gets in there, and forces you to push yourself, since you think there’s something out there that’s so much greater than what you have. Even though that may not turn out to be true.”