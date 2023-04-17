Riding a seesaw is an exercise in trust. You have to trust that when your side of the teeter-totter goes up, the kid on the other side will let you lower gently down, not jump off and let you crash to earth.
As friends, collaborators and, recently, neighbors, Meg Golz and Eve Wilczewski of the Madison indie rock duo Seasaw have spent a decade navigating the ups and downs of the music business. After a five-year hiatus mostly due to COVID, Seasaw is back with a new album, “Projecting." The album is officially out on Friday, although autographed vinyl copies can be found now at some record stores in Madison.
While the themes are a little bit heavier, the music is as bouncy and effervescent as ever. Leadoff track “Dial Me Up” builds a beat around the squeal of a dial-up modem, and the video directed by Madison video artist Nate Chapelle features the duo leaping through ‘90s computer iconography like The Oregon Trail and Where In the World Is Carmen Sandiego?
Golz and Wilczewski took a break from rehearsing for their album release show Friday at the Majestic Theatre to talk about the new album, their partnership, and making fun music in serious times:
How much of the album was done before everything went to hell in 2020?
Golz: We had the songs mostly written, and we had actually started to track songs in January of 2020. We had done guitar tracks for two songs, and then everything happened. We were separate from each other for a few months before we felt comfortable breaking the bubble and coming back together.
And then we used the time where we didn’t have shows to play to record everything through the rest of 2020. We didn't actually get the mixed songs till the end of 2021. We mastered them, and we sent them to vinyl pressing in January of 2022. And we just got them a week ago. So the process has taken truly the whole three years.
What’s it like to now be hearing and playing songs that you started over three years ago?
Wilczewski: I think every time we've done something with the song, it sounds new and fresh. So I haven't really gotten tired of anything throughout the process. It was just like a surprise after hearing it mixed in a different way, and a surprise after we recorded parts, and then a surprise after we got the mastering.
And time during COVID, and even now, it feels like it goes really fast. We did this in 2020, which seems so long ago, for me it feels like the time just went like that. There’s been so much stress and things going on in the world, and stress in our own lives, that it feels like just yesterday we were doing that.
Now that you can bring all these other people in to collaborate, it seems important to you to maintain that core.
Golz: We do have a very strong partnership and a lot of trust in one another, that's taken us a decade to build. And so I think that is part of it, too, right? We've trusted others in the past and it's been OK, but that's a big leap of faith that you take when you give your art to someone else.
Eve has a Master’s in Fine Art from the University of Illinois, so she has a really awesome art mind and is the mind behind our drawings and the creative artistic side of things. Then my background is in marketing, so I do like the graphic design piece, like putting the text on the records and laying that out. We have both unique skills that work well together to help us with these other pieces that are so necessary to be an artist now.
How important was having this partnership during COVID?
Golz: For me, maybe it was that I didn’t know what else was happening in the world, or what was going to happen. But I knew that I had Eve and I knew that I had music and things to create with her. Even if we never played a show again, which would be terrible, you can still make music together. That was a driving force that kept me calm.
What is it like to make music that’s so light and fun and playful during times that aren’t so light and fun and playful?
Wilczewski: I think we're both capable of being very, very dark and going into a dark place, like on a daily basis, honestly. We both just have that part of us. I personally can't listen to sad music without crying, and I don't want to make that kind of music and put myself through that turmoil. Like at a show, it’s not enjoyable for me.
When I’m making the music and I’m performing the music, I prefer to express myself in a way that I feel moved to dance rather than feel moved to sob my eyes out. Even if we have heavier themes in the music, I also just want the music to be something that like makes me feel things that are positive and happy and lift me up and like lift listeners up. There's so many ways to just drag people down honestly, and I just am not interested in making that kind of music.