Lizzo was barely two songs into her sold-out show at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum before the tears started to flow.
The rapper-songwriter-pop star was just finishing “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” when she could be seen wiping the corners of her robin’s-egg blue mascara-decorated eyes. The sheer force of energy and goodwill raining down from the screaming crowd must have been overwhelming, even to someone as used to being celebrated as Lizzo.
One of the many things that has always set Lizzo apart from other pop stars is that she is always and unabashedly herself. There’s no mask, there’s no pose, there’s no calculated brand. She feels it all, the highs and lows, and brings the audience along with her on a two-hour emotional Tilt-A-Whirl.
If there was any doubt (and really, who in the Fiserv Forum wasn’t a believer?), Tuesday’s show cemented her status as a true original for the ages, a performer who has forged a very special connection with her audience.
“This is a safe space tonight,” Lizzo told the crowd. “To be yourself, to celebrate yourself.”
Lizzo's lavish stage set would have been far too big for her last tour, which sold out The Sylvee in 2019. There were multiple risers, a catwalk that connected to a second smaller stage in the middle of the general admission pit, and a giant circular video screen that broadcast her image, like the Great and Powerful Oz. Her five-piece live band was absolutely killer. She was also backed by a three-piece chorus and four to nine backup dancers known as the Big Grrrls.
Lizzo herself first appeared rising out of the floor of the stage in a shimmering black and gold jumpsuit, singing “Juice.” Of all the merch on sale in the concourse, the cleverest was the $13 Capri-Sun-style adult beverage pouches adorned with Lizzo phrases like “Blame It On My Juice.”
From there, she tore through most of the songs in her 2019 breakthrough “Cuz I Love You” and last year’s “Special,” with a well-structured set (and several costume changes) that showcased her skills as a rapper, the Donna Summer-esque heights of her singing voice, and her energetic choreography with the Big Grrrls.
After an early section that included the gleeful audience call-and-response of “Grrrls” (including a Beastie Boys callback), and the slinky funk of “Boys,” Lizzo re-emerged in a fluffy pink leopard-skin robe and bodysuit. She lounged on a couch on that second stage and sang “Jerome,” a kiss-off to an unsuitable ex-lover, asking the women in the crowd to wave their cellphone flashlights if they’d ever had a Jerome in their pasts. The thousand pinpoints of white lights were blinding, a unifying visual gesture of sisterly solidarity.
The back half of the show, with Lizzo in a sparkly sapphire outfit, showcased her gifts as a singer. When she hit one towering note during "Cuz I Love You,” she paused as the crowd roared its approval, with a wry “Where did that come from?” look on her face. Then she licked her fingers and continued.
Lizzo made a point to connect one-on-one with as many fans as she could, singing “Happy Birthday” to one fan during “Birthday Girl,” graciously accepting artwork and other gifts from fans, and joking with one young woman who rescheduled her tonsillectomy to attend the show. The interactions went beyond the usual fan service, and Lizzo seemed genuinely touched and tickled by these connections.
It’s that generosity of spirit that underlies so much of what makes Lizzo special. It’s why the Milwaukee show wasn’t just a performance, but a continuous transfer of positive energy between artist and audience.