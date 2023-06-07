It was a summer evening in 2011 when the owners of the Majestic Theatre, Scott Leslie and Matt Gerding, decided to try something new.
They could have booked the Swedish trio Peter, Bjorn and John (“Young Folks”) inside the venue on King Street and likely sold it out. Instead, they decided to stage the show in the street outside the marquee, where they could bring in many more people than they could in the theater, and make it free.
“Scott Leslie, one of the owners, lived in Buffalo before he moved to Madison,” said FPC Live director of events Lauren Toler. “They did a free national headliner outdoor concert series in Buffalo. He saw what a positive impact it was for the community, and what a cool way it was to just provide accessibility for a show of that caliber.”
The show was enough of a success that the Majestic owners returned with a full schedule of five concerts in 2012 that included the Hold Steady, the Budos Band and Stephen Kellogg & The Sixers. Since then, Live on King Street has grown and evolved while remaining a fixture of the Madison summer concert season.
For starters, it’s no longer on King Street. In 2022, the five concerts moved to the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. In addition to being much bigger, that block doesn’t have the bars and restaurants that have sprouted on King Street in the last decade that might be a logistical headache for mounting a live concert in the street.
With that move, FPC Live dropped the “Street” and now calls the series “Live on King.” (Get it?)
That additional space, Toler said, provides more opportunities to bring in a more diverse audience. She programmed the “Live on Queen Street” drag and dance party last year, which returns on Friday, June 23. And this year, for all of the concerts, Live on King is adding a “Live on Kids’ Corner” area with food and activities geared toward families from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“The thought being, the same with creating a Queen Street lineup, is that we just want to be more inclusive,” Toler said. “Whether it's someone that likes to go to drag shows or someone who is more family focused and bringing their kids, or someone that really just wants to be in downtown Madison this summer, we really provide a place for all those different groups. Because we have the space.”
Toler said booking bands for Live on King, such as former Madison singer-songwriter KennyHoopla on July 15 or country singer-songwriter Margo Price on Sept. 15, is a bit like “threading a needle” for booker Jesse Sherman.
“In today’s landscape, anything that’s perceived as a festival, it’s perceived that there’s festival cash associated with it,” Toler said. “But we’re putting on a free outdoor show. So the original thought process is, let’s get somebody who is potentially routing through the area, and offer them what we would for a sold-out Majestic show. And tout the fact that hey, instead of playing inside, we’re going to get you on the street in front of a lot more people than you could before.”
Toler said she’s heard feedback from fans that it seems like Live on King booked more popular bands in the past than it does now. But she said those bands weren’t big names at the time, but have grown into big names.
“We've had Shakey Graves, who sold out the Sylvee, we've had Whisky Myers, who sold out the Sylvee,” she said. “We’ve provided an evolution to hopefully get more people in front of them to help them grow in the market.”
Toler has fond memories of Live on King, especially last year’s shows after the series was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID. She remembers the energy of New Orleans band Tank and the Bangas, and the emotion of the first “Live on Queen Street” concert on June 24, 2022 — the same day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
“That was an exceptionally unique moment,” Toler said. “I think a lot of people found a kind of a catharsis in being around like-minded people.”