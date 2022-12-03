Lissie is a pop icon. A popcorn icon, anyway.
The singer-songwriter, who lives on a farm in Iowa, started a small-batch popcorn company, Ott’s Pops, with her friend Diane Ott Whealy of Seed Savers Exchange. There might be a few bags for sale at the merch table when she plays the Majestic Theatre, 115 King St., at 8 p.m. next Thursday.
“I’ve been making popcorn for the last few days that I’m going to be selling at my shows,” Lissie said in a recent phone interview. She was driving her truck through Iowa, her dog Olive by her side, to see her parents in the Quad Cities.
“I always had this kind of cheeky idea, like, I want to have like a pop music-themed popcorn and call it indie pop, because I kind of do indie pop. There’d be cheesy pop and folk pop and synth pop and dream pop. Every flavor would be a kind of pop music.
“And she (Ott) said she always wanted to sell her caramel corn. And we had all this time on our hands because of the pandemic.”
Another pandemic project of Lissie’s is her new album, “Carving Canyons.” Like her previous four albums, it mixes gorgeous vocals and harmonies with transparent, personal lyrics, in this case about Lissie working through the grief and loneliness she experienced during the pandemic.
Lissie talked with the Cap Times about the new album, why flowers are such a powerful motif for her, and whether the sleep schedule of a farmer can coexist with the sleep schedule of a musician.
What has it been like for you touring with songs that came out of a pretty rough time?
A lot of this album was made through this arc of grief. I had a breakup during the pandemic, and there was just this collective grief. It was palpable. It was like everyone had to start to go deep inside and sort some stuff out.
This album starts with the anger and sorrow, but it moves into acceptance and then hope for the future. It takes you right through the emotions and out the other side.
As far as touring, the venues and the staff, everybody from security to the monitor engineers, everyone’s so happy to be back at it. I feel like in the past, there used to always be some grumbling vibe, when people are just sort of jaded and burned out. It’s been cool coming back, because everybody’s totally stoked.
You spent most of the pandemic on your farm. Do you see a connection between farming and songwriting?
I mostly garden and plant trees, and I have these different kinds of conservancy projects. I don’t, like, actively farm. But I do have a ton to do, I have so many goals and tasks.
I see a lot of metaphors in the new songs. For everything, there’s a season, and you’ve got to clear out the clutter and support the things you want to grow.
I don’t really work on music a lot when I’m home, but I do think it’s an extension of my creativity. Whether it’s cleaning the house or cooking or gardening, or pushing the wheelbarrow across the yard, there’s an aspect of creativity and design and passion that exists in my farming life that is similar to my music.
Flowers have been a recurring motif in your songs through the years. You have a song on “Carving Canyons” called “Flowers,” where you sing “I can get out of this darkness and get back into my light/Where I can grow flowers.”
Hopefully I don’t overdo it. For that song in particular — I’ve been with someone now for over two years, and it’s awesome — but prior to that, I was dating a farmer. Whenever I came home off the road, he’d have flowers for me.
Afterwards, it became something nice I did for myself everyday. I grew lots of flowers, and then I would go out and I’d make myself a little bouquet and put on the table next to my bed. I felt that was an act of self-love, putting something beautiful and cheery into the house that I had grown on my own.
Over the years I’ve had these acres of sunflowers that were planted by a neighbor that I bartered with. In the summer of 2020, I was not doing great. I had no appetite and I couldn’t sleep and just started to unravel a little bit. So I’d be in this space, but then I’d go walk out with my dog at sunset through this field of sunflowers. And it was like “Wow, this is really beautiful.” It was a huge comfort to me during those times.
Have you always put your own personal experiences in your songs?
Absolutely. Since I was a teenager sitting in my bedroom with my guitar, and my composition notebook, it's all pretty direct. First person, this is what I'm feeling, this is what I'm experiencing, this is what I'm going through. This is kind of how I'm trying to get perspective and grow and kind of let things go. That's always been the case.
One thing I wanted to know is how the sleep schedule of a farmer jibes with the sleep schedule of a musician? Are you up at dawn?
No! I mean, I would love to have animals, but I don’t have help with that and I’m gone too much. My dog wakes me up when the sun comes up to feed her. And then I feed her and go back to bed. I’m more of a sleeper-inner. Sometimes if I’m not drinking and exercising a lot and eating super great, I might fall into an earlier, more adult lifestyle.
But left to my own devices, I stay up too late and I sleep in. I work at night!