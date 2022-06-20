Well, it was funny at the time.
The year was 2012, and there was all kinds of buzz about how, according to the Mayan calendar, this was to be the year the apocalypse finally came. John Cusack was even in a movie about it.
Canadian rockers the Barenaked Ladies thought it would be a good gag to name their summer tour that year the “Last Summer On Earth” tour. They liked it enough that they named their next summer tour the Last Summer on Earth tour, and the ones after that.
And then a global pandemic hit.
“It felt really funny in 2012,” frontman Ed Robertson said in a phone interview last month. “It didn’t feel as funny in 2020.”
But after a couple of years stuck at home with the rest of us, the Barenaked Ladies’ Last Summer on Earth tour is back, with the name perhaps acquiring an additional bit of poignancy to go along with its original irreverence. The Ladies (Robertson, drummer Tyler Stewart, multi-instrumentalist Kevin Hearn and bassist Jim Creeggan — co-frontman Steven Page left the band in 2009) are coming to Breese Stevens Field on Tuesday, June 28 with fellow ‘90s chart-toppers Toad the Wet Sprocket and the Gin Blossoms.
Robertson talked while driving to pick up a new pinball machine — he’s an avid collector who has over 50 of them, and recently helped design the new machine for one of his all-time favorite bands, Rush. He talked about going back on the road after so much unwelcome time off, the ruminative nature of the band’s new album “Detour de Force,” and whether a Barenaked Ladies pinball machine will ever happen.
How do you prepare for a big summer tour like this?
I used to prepare for large tours with a lot of dread and anxiety and lack of sleep, and fretting about my voice holding out for such a long run of shows. And I don’t know if it’s the stretch of not being able to tour? But also it’s coming off the heels of this UK tour, which was so fun. I’m just feeling very excited to get around America again and feeling very grateful that I get to still do this. Because I really got a taste of not being able to do it.
Do you remember when you first met Toad the Wet Sprocket and the Gin Blossoms?
Yeah, because (I met Toad) in Mexico in February. All the years that we’ve been playing near each other, criss-crossing each other, I had never met the Toad guys. We did a show together with Hootie and the Blowfish at a festival down in Mexico, and had an absolute blast.
Our agents and our manager are huge Toad fans, and had been pitching to us since the first Last Summer on Earth (tour), trying to make this happen. The stars finally aligned ... so I’m really looking forward to this tour. To say nothing of Gin Blossoms, who I haven’t met yet.
I may be showing my Gen X roots by saying this, but this seems like three band whose music has worn very well of the years. To what do you attribute that longevity?
It’s three bands that really focused on the song, and not necessarily on trends. The thing with the Last Summer on Earth Tour, right from the beginning, is we wanted it to be strong live acts. I’ve been doing this for a long time now, and I really want people to be glad they chose to come to the show.
Years ago, I was sitting with Brian Ritchie from the Violent Femmes at Red Rocks, watching Colin Hay open the show. And Colin’s like doing this stunning solo version of ”Overkill.” I was just totally enthralled by his performance. After it finished, Brian Ritchie nudged me and goes, “Man, people are really getting their f---ing money’s worth tonight.”
It’s a big deal to spend your money, organize your time, get a babysitter and come out and see a show. I want people to feel like, ”Man, I’m really glad I did that.”
There’s a theme of reflection and looking back on your life that runs through “Detour de Force,” in an upbeat way on “Good Life” and in a more ruminative way on “Live Well.” What prompted that?
Tens of thousands of dollars worth of therapy. That’s part of it. I’m at a point in my life where I’m finally getting to a real place of peace and comfort and gratitude. And I’m able to look at the things I struggled with in my life with a little bit of distance and understanding.
I didn’t have an easy go as a kid ... you spend a lot of time trying to figure out what was your fault, or what you could have done different. And it takes a lot of work and a lot of understanding to realize none of it was your fault. And you just have to understand it and learn from it.
I was in a place where I could talk about those things and those struggles. It felt really good to to articulate some of those things, and the support I got from my bandmates was overwhelming.
I would imagine it’s helpful to have a roomful of guys you’ve known for 30 years when you’re recording personal material like that.
Well, absolutely. My bandmates are more than friends. It’s like your childhood friends, mixed with spouses, mixed with family. We don’t just work together. We eat and sleep and travel together and create together and wind down together and it’s it’s such an intense relationship.
We are so ... I was going to say we’re lucky to be such a supportive group. But we’ve worked on that. It takes maintenance. We’ve done the work and we continue to do the work.
Is that connection one of the keys to your longevity?
It’s half that we love to do it, but it’s certainly at least half that we love each other. Yeah, to that. It is a really great — you know, being in a rock band is f---ing great. The difficulty of the lifestyle and the grueling tours, the long hours, the crazy amount of shit you go through, can make you lose sight of how amazing it is to be in a rock band.
Often I see bands that are one record in and they’re burnt out and they’re ready to just throw in the towel. I’m like, dude, have a little perspective. This is everything you’ve worked for, and it’s all coming true.
You worked on the new pinball machine for the band Rush. What would a Barenaked Ladies pinball machine be like?
I won’t say that I haven’t given it a good amount of thought. I’m not sure I want my favorite hobby to overlap with what is most of my life. I was able to work as the creative director on the new Rush pinball machine. It was amazing. And when I fire up that pin, it plays one of my favorite bands.
But I don’t know if I’d want to fire up a pin and listen to my own music. I love my music, but it might make me a little self-conscious around my pinball buddies.