For many Wisconsinites, summers won’t be quite the same without a trip to Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy to see Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band.
Buffett died Sept. 1 at the age of 76 of a rare form of skin cancer.
But a few lucky Parrotheads in the Madison area have a much more personal memory of Buffett, who turned his laid-back, wry songs about living the tropical good life into an empire that included albums, books, drinks and a Broadway musical.
That empire also included a chain of restaurants called Cheeseburger in Paradise. And when one of the restaurants opened at Middleton’s Greenway Station in January 2004, Buffett himself braved the freezing, very un-Margaritaville weather to play a benefit show at the restaurant.
What I remember about the show (aside from being crammed in with dozens of screaming fans) was that Buffett seemed to genuinely have a good time. He even appeared on stage wearing a cheesehead.
The concert was obviously a promotional obligation that he routinely did at the opening of a new restaurant. But he acted like there was no place he’d rather be than on that stage. While at other stops he would play four or five songs, he played for close to an hour for the Wisconsin crowd.
The Middleton restaurant closed in 2014, but good memories of that night remain. Here’s the story I wrote from that night, along with some great photos by former Cap Times photographer Michelle Stocker:
Parrotheads were cheeseheads, and cheeseheads were parrotheads, as Jimmy Buffett made a rare winter appearance in Wisconsin at the new Buffett-connected Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurant at Greenway Station.
Buffett, best-known for his tropical pop songs like "Margaritaville" and "Cheeseburger in Paradise," usually schedules a sold-out show at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy every summer. But Wednesday's show was a private affair for just 250 or so fans, about the audience that a decent Jimmy Buffett impersonator might draw.
"This is an incredible opportunity to see him in this setting," said fan Don Lickel, who wore a life-sized parrot doll on top of his straw hat. "Usually you see him at Alpine, and you're with 35,000 people."
On a crowded corner stage, the loose, ever-grinning Buffett performed a nine-song show, which was a little longer than at other Cheeseburger in Paradise openings around the country. Perhaps he was enjoying the good-time vibe of a roomful of boisterous fans, most of whom were decked out in Hawaiian shirts, leis and straw hats.
Or perhaps he was stalling to avoid having to go back out in the cold weather. When Buffett performed the song "Boat Drinks," a hockey fan's daydream of a tropical vacation, he remarked, "We haven't played this song in subzero weather since I wrote it."
The crowd shouted out the final line to that song ("I gotta go where it's warm") in giddy unison and sang along with most of the other Buffett hits, including "Volcano," "Coconut Telegraph" and "Margaritaville." If Buffett is sick of playing that last song, which is to him what "Thanks for the Memories" was to Bob Hope, he showed no signs of it, joking that he knows his successful 30-year run is over when his fans stop requesting it.
Buffett was in town both to christen the restaurant and to raise money for Habitat for Humanity. Madison Habitat director Ron Konkol said the event raised at least $55,000, $50,000 of which will be used to build a house in Twin Oaks, Habitat's subdivision off Siggelkow Road, and $5,000 of which will be used to build a house in Jamaica. Konkol says Cheeseburger in Paradise and Entercom radio employees will help build the house in Twin Oaks in May, and it should be ready for occupancy by Labor Day.
"What that gives that company or sponsoring group is the opportunity to come out and sweat, bend nails, and actually realize the fun part of working with the family as they put the house up," Konkol said.
After playing for 50 minutes, Buffett signed some autographs, took some pictures with fans, and then hopped back into his limo for a flight out to Las Vegas. For Wisconsin parrotheads, it'll be a long few months until the next Alpine Valley show this summer.
"A Jimmy Buffett concert is a cross between Mardi Gras, a 14-hour tailgater, Woodstock, and a beach party," said Jimmy Spennetta of Madison.