Johannes Wallmann believes there are plenty of ways to enjoy jazz beyond analyzing music, whether it be dancing with the rhythm or using the smooth melodies as a relaxing evening backdrop.
Wallmann, director of Jazz Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, assembled this year’s Jazz at Five lineup to showcase diverse sounds and styles among local jazz musicians. On Aug. 3, Jazz at Five returns first to McKee Park in Fitchburg, then on Aug. 17, relocates to the 100 block of State Street after a two-year disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The jazz series, which canceled its 2020 performances and relocated the music in 2021 to McKee Park, will host free public performances from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Wednesday evening in August. The first two shows will take place on Aug. 3 and Aug. 10 in Fitchburg. State Street hosts the series on Aug. 17, Aug. 24 and Aug. 31.
Each show features back-to-back performances from local jazz musicians. The three Street shows will start early at 4 p.m. to accommodate additional performances from BENI Daiko Japanese Drum Group (Aug. 17), Madison Music Foundry (Aug. 24) and Milwaukee-based Sky Academy (Aug. 31).
“It’s gonna be a great series this year,” said Spencer Stanbery, Jazz at Five event director. “It’s a good time to just be outside, come to these local events (and) support the community.”
The event isn’t just for music buffs, either. “Years ago, I saw a woman come right before the 5 p.m. start, put down a folding chair, pull out a book, start reading the book, and then she read the book for three hours while the music was going,” Wallmann recalled. “Everybody gets to enjoy it the way they want.”
Who’s performing?
The first show kicks off with a performance from the Madison-based Charlie Painter Trio followed by smooth jazz from the Kal Bergendahl Project. Jazz at Five returns to McKee Park on Aug. 10 with a soulful performance from the Emma Dayhuff Trio and modern jazz from the Dennis Mitcheltree Quartet.
Pianist and composer Chris Rottmayer and his quartet will bring “groove-friendly” pieces to the Aug. 17 show on State Street before Wallmann himself takes the stage to perform compositions off his new avant-garde album, “Precarious Towers.”
Aug. 24 features a three-hour-long “Summit of the Big Bands,” where jazz groups DB Orchestra and Ladies Must Swing will duel each other with jazz classics before joining together in the grand finale.
The UW-Madison Jazz Ensemble All-Stars close out the series on Aug. 31 with a “UW Night'' led by trumpeter and composer Chad McCullough. Once the ensemble finishes, McCullogh will take the stage solo to perform music from his critically-acclaimed 2020 album, “Forward.”
“It’s very much an emphasis on showcasing the great jazz that we have in Madison and in the region,” Wallmann said. “Each of the five nights has a bit of a different theme to it.”
Local food vendors will be on-site at some performances. In Fitchburg, beer from Capital Brewery and wine from Ryder Estate Wines will be available beginning at 4:30 p.m. Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream will scoop at shows starting Aug. 10.
On-site rental chairs are available, though concert organizers say supply is limited and encourage concertgoers to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Groups can also purchase an eight-person table for $250.
Jazz at Five will livestream this year’s performances online. Whether you attend in-person or virtually, Wallmann said to expect a unique treat as long as you’re seeing the performance live.
“Jazz may be the music that most benefits from being heard live,” he said. “Whatever you hear, you’ll never hear the same way again twice.”