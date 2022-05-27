Madison has changed a lot over the years. The buildings have gotten taller. The streets have gotten more crowded. The rents have gotten higher.
One thing that hasn’t changed is that we love music in the summertime. And if it's free, even better.
Festivals, concert series and other free music events abound in every part of the city and suburbs. And while venues like Breese Stevens Field and The Sylvee have beefed up the summer concert season with ticketed shows, the enthusiasm for a free show hasn’t abated.
So here’s a roundup of some of the biggest shows you can see this summer for exactly no dollars, with no dollars for handling (whatever that is) or other fees:
World’s Largest Brat Fest, Friday-Sunday — While the sausages are the stars of the show, the erstwhile event on Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center books three days of music. The lineup for headliners leans heavy on hard rock (Queensryche on Sunday night) and country (Joe Nichols on Saturday night), but it’s also a great place to catch up on local and regional bands of all persuasions.
Memorial Union Terrace, all summer long — The Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St., is the place to sit out by the lake and enjoy free music. Wednesdays are Open Mic Nights, Friday afternoons offer jazz in the Behind the Beat series, with an array of national and local bands playing on weekends all summer, including Madison trio Gin, Chocolate and Bottle Rockets on June 4, Sparetime Bluegrass Band on June 10, and Australian indie rocker Seb Szabo on June 23.
Jazz on State, June 8-22 — Wisconsin jazz musicians take over the 100 block of State Street on Wednesday nights in June, including Mr. Chair, Charlie Painter Trio and Donna Woodall.
Madison Jazz Festival, June 10-19 — This annual event is a mix of ticketed and free events all over Madison. The free stuff includes Strollin’ Capitol East on June 10, Latin jazz combo Rebulu at the Summer Concerts at Warner Park series on June 13 and Rob Dz’s Lyricist Lounge series in Robinia Courtyard on June 14.
Marquette Waterfront Festival, June 11-12 — After a hybrid festival with Orton Park in 2021, the traditional kickoff to summer festival season in Madison is back to its original date in its original spot at Yahara Place Park, 2025 Yahara Place. The typically eclectic lineup includes The Waco Brothers, Robbie Fulks Trio and Kaleta & Super Yamba Band.
Summer Concerts at Warner Park, June 13-July 25 — See a variety of free music on the north side of Madison, beginning with Latin jazz combo Rebulu on June 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Mondays in June and July.
newbridgemadison.org/summer-concerts
Live on King Street, June 10-Sept. 16 — It’s not on King Street anymore now that restaurants and bars have expanded their outdoor seating, so FPC Live’s free summer concert series has moved to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Things kick off on June 10 with newgrass supergroup High Hawks, with Tank & the Bangas and White Denim coming later this summer.
Make Music Madison, June 21 — Over 100 locations around the city will erupt in music on this special day. Check the schedule for who’s playing, or, better yet, grab an instrument and join in the fun.
Concerts on the Square, June 29-Aug. 3 — Madison’s immensely popular Wednesday night series from the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is back on the Capitol Square for 2022, beginning with a tribute to Motown on June 29.
Mad Lit, July 1-Oct. 7 — Madison’s newest outdoor music festival is also one of its best, as the festival curated by rapper Rob Dz offers an adventurous mix of hip-hop, soul, rock and even some comedy on Friday nights.
La Fete de Marquette, July 14-17 — Who would have thought that the east side of Madison would be the place to celebrate music from French and French-speaking regions? From French pop to New Orleans blues, this festival draws crowds to McPike Park, 200 S. Ingersoll St.
Jazz at Five, July 27-Aug. 31 — How lucky are we in Madison to have not one but three jazz festivals in the summer? This one spends the first three weeks at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg before moving to the top of State Street for the last three weeks.
AtwoodFest, July 30-31 — “Getting ready for 2022” is the only text found on the festival website right now, but there's more info to come. East siders always look forward to this festival that takes over several blocks of Atwood Avenue outside the Barrymore Theatre.
Dane Dances, Aug. 5-26 — The rooftop of the Monona Terrace is jumping with Madison’s biggest dance party, with the likes of VO5 and the Eddie Butts Band providing the tunes.
Sessions at McPike Park, Aug. 12-Sept. 1 — This may be the best curated free summer festival in Madison, drawing musical acts from all over the world, including Making Movies, Lilly Hiatt and BlatoZato to McPike Park for the Pursuit of Happiness Festival from Aug. 12-14 and several individual shows to close out the summer.
Orton Park Festival, Aug. 25-28 — From the moment the Cycropia Aerial Dance troupe twirls in the trees of this iconic east side park, you know you’re in for something special at this festival, which has been around for an astonishing 57 years.