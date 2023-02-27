As a musician in Madison bands like The Motor Primitives and BingBong, Pam Barrett saw firsthand how local shows were dominated by men, even though there are at least as many female musicians in town.
When she got on the other side of the booking schedule, first as the music booker for the Harmony Bar and now as the co-owner of the beloved spot on Atwood Avenue, she resolved to change that.
“Rock and roll in general is a male-dominated kind of music genre,” Barrett said. “When I’m doing the booking at the Harmony, I would say I’m dealing with 80 percent guys asking me for bookings. Even though there’s more parity in terms of how many women are in local bands, I think traditionally, the role of the band leader or the booking agent has been male. That’s one thing I wanted to make sure changed a little bit, getting more women familiar with reaching out and doing their own booking, and getting into the business side of things.”
As the pandemic receded in 2021 and venues like the Harmony began booking live music again, Barrett said audiences seemed reluctant to come back. She and former owner Brennan Nardi began brainstorming ideas for different kinds of shows that would appeal to its customers, and came up with the idea of a women-centered evening.
A year ago, the Harmony started the “Shecase Showdown,” a quarterly series in which women musicians perform in the round, taking turns playing songs, giving audiences a taste of the diversity of female talent in Madison. The next edition takes place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and features Huan-Hua Chye, Stephanie Rearick, Nancy Rost and Jules Iolyn. The show is free.
“Why not promote women in music in Madison?” Barrett said. “The idea was to try to get a really diverse group of women.
"One of the problems with networking in Madison is that everybody in music is in their own little silo. If you’re a pop band, you only know all the pop people. If you’re in a jam band, you only know all the jam people. I really wanted to get people from different genres, and ethnically diverse.”
The last Shecase Showdown in December was curated by Kelly Maxwell of Little Red Wolf, and featured Brazilian vocalist Anapaula Venacio Strader, jazz-rock bassist Claire Kannapell, power-pop singer Raquel Aleman and Chye.
One of the ways the Shecase Showdown wants to broaden its reach is by having a musician who performs in one showcase curate the next one. Chye, who fronts the indie pop band Gentle Brontosaurus, enjoyed her experience playing in the last Showdown so much that she offered to find musicians for Thursday’s show.
“This format, you're kind of cycling around all the different musicians on the stage, with each person playing one song at a time,” Chye said. “It's really fun, because it kind of takes the pressure off. Instead of having to play a huge long block of music, you get to take a break between songs. I think it keeps it more interesting for the audience as well. You're not just listening to one style and one person’s songs all the time. You get to kind of have a constant variety.”
Chye said she finds Madison to be a friendlier place for female musicians than other local music scenes. But that doesn’t make it immune to the sexism of the industry and the world in general.
“There are lot of sexist people out there in the larger world,” she said. “So it’s nice to have a female-owned, female-booked venue, and a series specifically meant to showcase female voices.”
At the same time, Chye said she has some mixed feelings about a series specifically and pointedly devoted to female artists. She noted that when Gentle Brontosaurus played with two other female-fronted bands at the Crystal Corner Bar last Saturday, the show wasn’t billed as “three female bands.” It was just three bands.
She’s also concerned that by its very name, the Shecase Showdown excludes transgender musicians who don’t use the pronoun “she.”
“I thought of some people who are friends of mine who are trans, but I don't really want to ask them to be a part of this because I feel like that's not respectful of their pronouns and their gender identity,” Chye said. “I think it comes down to giving people a voice and a place that don’t always get to be centered in the same way. But it can also feel potentially a little bit exclusionary, or like you’re siloing off female musicians as a different category than male musicians.”
Barrett became one of the owners of the Harmony Bar last September after booking shows there for a while, and said she’s really enjoying being on this side of the business and creating opportunities.
“I know how I feel when I as a musician lands a gig, and you get really excited,” Barrett said. “So I like being on the other end of that and making that connection. You can feel the excitement when something comes together. I really enjoy being a part of that.”