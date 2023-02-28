“Artivism” is a term that combines “art” and “activism.” The University of Wisconsin-Madison students who organized "Formless” describe it as an artivism event. They say they’re creating a community unique to the Madison area and celebrating underrepresented artists.
“Offering platforms to marginalized talent and giving them the space to just be creative for creativity's sake, is activism in itself. It's radical,” said Abbey Perkins, "Formless" Co-Director and Associate Director of programming at Wisconsin Union Performance Art Committee (WUDPAC).
"Formless" features a cohort of new performers every year and will premiere for the second time ever on at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Play Circle in the Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St.
Students and community members attending "Formless" this year can expect an intimate yet energetic event. There will be a variety of disciplines including spoken word, a cappella, rap, dance and more.
The event began last year as the brainchild of several University of Wisconsin-Madison students. Four of those students, Sam Starks, Madelyn Vilker, Perkins and Henry Ptacek are returning this year alongside three new co-directors, Dawry Ruiz, Helena Gebermichael and Lindsey Mathews.
“It’s giving space to people who might not already be part of a performance group or scholarship group because I think there are a lot of artists that just don't know where to go to have a space to perform,” Starks said. “That is a big priority for 'Formless' and why we started it.”
"Formless" began as a collaboration between Social Justice Hub and several other student organizations. This year Social Justice Hub is partnering with WUDPAC to continue the event. The group of directors comprises students from both organizations. The UW-Madison Office of Inclusion and Diversity as an additional cosponsor and media coverage will be done by The Black Voice, a student-run publication “dedicated to the voices of Black students.”
Jaylen Poole, a senior at UW-Madison who creates alternative hip-hop under the name Throes, enjoyed his experience so much in 2022 that he is returning this year.
“It was a great experience,” he said. “I knew it would be great, but it was so much more amazing than what I had imagined.”
“I find a lot of freedom in the concept of being 'Formless' and not having to ascribe to any kind of structure,” Poole said, adding that he thinks the directors are “visionary.”
Another returning performer, Simran Katyal, is a senior at UW-Madison and part of the South Asian a cappella group Waale. Since last year's "Formless," Waale has been looking forward to performing again.
“'Formless' is a place of good energy where everyone genuinely appreciates art,” Katyal said. “It is a safe space.”
“The day is magical in itself,” she said. “But being able to see the process and all the hard work and how much it means to everyone has been my favorite part.”
"Formless" is a collaborative event where artists can network and build sustainable relationships with other artists, Starks said. Many of the performers are working together for the first time.
The collaborative nature of "Formless" is something its creators strive to uphold. Last year they had a producer choreograph a dance for three dancers who had never worked together. “Hopefully one day we can have designers, we can bring in local makeup artists, things like that,” Vilker added.
The collaborative nature of "Formless" goes beyond campus, as there will be mix of both students and community members performing. “One thing that 'Formless' does that not a lot of other student programming does on campus is bridge the gap between the Madison community and the student community,” Ruiz said.
While some artists have been performing onstage for years, some have never been in front of an audience. Ashley Cheung, a senior at UW-Madison, is performing her original spoken word poetry for the first time at this year's event.
Starks knew Cheung wrote poetry, and reached out to ask if she would share at "Formless." Cheung said receiving the message was exactly what she needed.
“I'm really excited to be given a platform to share because I never really recognized that my writing was something that should be shared, or deserves to be heard by other people.” Cheung explained that her identity as an Asian American woman plays a role when she questions whether her art deserves to be heard.
“On this campus, I've seen how a lot of students of color just don't get listened to and don't get heard about. Not just their struggles, but also their joy and their happiness,” Cheung said. “It's really exciting that people have recognized that there's a need for students of color to have a voice and to have a place to share who they are.”
Creating a space where marginalized groups can express joy is a large part of what "Formless" is here to do.
“BIPOC joy and LGBT joy is political and in protest and disruption to what we're supposed to do,” Perkins said. “We're just giving people a space. They're not a feature. They're not the token. They have freedom to do exactly what they do and they get compensated for it.”
"Formless" co-director Ruiz works at West High School and says a lot of his students of color wonder what it is like to be a person of color at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which is a Predominantly White Institution (PWI). This year, he is bringing his students to the show to show them there could be a place for them at the university.
“A future goal is making sure that high schoolers can see themselves at UW,” Ruiz said
The directors of "Formless" said they are already looking for artists who want to take part in next year’s event.
“If you are an artist in any capacity…you're very limitless in your opportunity to be a part of 'Formless' and we would be really lucky to have you,” Perkins said.