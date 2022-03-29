Singer-songwriter Monica Martin will soon mark five years since uprooting her life and moving out to Los Angeles. It’s a move that has brought a variety of exciting opportunities as she pursues a solo career in music.
At the same time, Martin, who was the frontwoman for the Baraboo alt-folk band PHOX until it disbanded in 2017, remains inspired by her time growing up and performing in the Madison area. In fact, her latest song, “Hard to Explain,” out April 7, has local ties.
“It’s a song that was started by a dear friend of mine, (Jordan Laz), an ex of mine, we're still dear friends, but he was in the band Locksley,” says Martin during a recent phone interview. Martin called during a visit back to Madison to celebrate a friend’s birthday and see her friend Beth Stelling perform.
Laz had sent her a folk-sounding version of the song but didn’t have any plans for the song. She asked him if she could finish the song. “I wrote a second verse and a last verse, changed the bridge component and it sounds entirely different,” she says. “I hope that he releases his version too because his folk version is really pretty.”
Martin, who hopes to release “Hard to Explain” and other songs on an album eventually, caught up with the Capital Times recently to talk about her journey out west and the freedom she’s found continuing her music career.
It's almost five years since you moved out to L.A. Howe have your new surroundings impacted you?
It’s been nice to go out to a place that has a lot more diversity and a lot more people that are doing the kind of work that I wanted to be doing. That's no statement against Madison, because there's so much cool art that's made here too, and cool music. But just meeting so many people that I end up collaborating with, and singing on their songs, and trying co-writes with, it's been really cool. The weather doesn't hurt either.
And it's transient. You’ll get people from all over the place that come and work there. I'm in the East Side and it's lovely. I just did a show that sort of represents the cool kind of opportunities you might have. It was a tribute show for Stevie Wonder and there were like 25, 30 different vocalists that I know in different capacities. Some really close friends, some that are acquaintances and a couple of new people too. And I sang the Stevie Wonder song called “For Once in My Life” with James Blake. So, that was awesome.
Speaking of James, you recently got to perform your song “Go Easy Kid” with him for a music video. How did you meet him?
Khushi is my producer, and he's best friends with Jameela Jamil, who's an actress and an activist that I've really admired. And she has been with James for about six, seven years. So as far as the small pod of people that you end up seeing during the pandemic that became part of my pod, was James, Jameela, Khushi, and another friend that lives with them, Josh.
And within that space, we're sharing songs we're working on, and James really loved, “Go Easy Kid.” He asked me to do a duet with him on his record that he just released on his song “Show Me,” and I loved singing that…He was like, "We should do a live recording of it at Conway Studios and put it out." Another friend, who's a great director and filmographer named Chris Sgroi directed it.
We just finally put it out…and that was awesome. I love singing with James, his voice is one of a kind and I'm really happy that he admires me too. That's a really funny thing to say, I've been a fan for a long time. It's a cool opportunity.
What was your inspiration for “Go Easy Kid”?
I'm very stressed out. I have a lot of anxiety. I have a ton of anxiety that just rolls through my body all of the time. And the last 10 years of my life has been me trying to figure out how to survive that. And a lot of “Go Easy Kid” is the conversation where I'm like, "Why is this so hard?"
The song is supposed to be a reminder of we are all going through this. We all don't know what the hell we're doing. Like shake it off and just press forward. And remember it's like nothing fucking matters, basically. I keep swearing, but like nothing matters. Some people can maybe think of it as dismal, but it's also free. It's like, we're not incredibly significant. So why not just go out there and dance? Why not share yourself?
It seems like you still keep in touch with Madison and visit every once in a while.
Yeah. Actually, this last summer I knew I wanted to get out of L.A. for a little bit and come home. I had a friend who was getting married in Cornucopia, Wisconsin. It's like right on Lake Superior, like super, super far up. I drove from L.A. to Cornucopia and then was going to drive down and just spend time visiting my mom in Baraboo and coming to Madison because I love it here. Visiting all my friends and other family. And I thought I was going to be about two weeks and I stayed for two months, which was lovely being back and played a softball game with the league that I used to be on and had a lot of fun. I love it here.
With these solo songs you've been able to further refine your voice as a songwriter. Can you talk about that growth and what's helped you in these last few years?
Well, I'm still figuring that out. And most of it is just, the more I allow myself to be free, to be myself. And the more I advocate for production choices that reflects what really want, the more the music that gets put out sounds like me.
There was a long time a lot of my identity was shaped by other people's influence, or I would try to anticipate what people wanted, but now I'm just trying to be truer to myself and I think the songs that I'm going to be continuing to release songs every eight weeks or so for the next six months and probably release a record as well. And within that space, there are going to be songs where I feel like maybe it's not entirely reflective. Like “Go Easy Kid,” feels so much like that's exactly what I want it to sound like. That's reflective of me.